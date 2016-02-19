The Behavior of Fish and Other Aquatic Animals
1st Edition
Description
The Behavior of Fish and Other Aquatic Animals provides a comprehensive discussion of the behavior of fish and other aquatic animals. It aims to fulfill the need for published materials that can responsibly depict the status quo of existing knowledge, and that can serve to educate the scientist seeking an organized presentation focused on biobehavioral issues and techniques.
The book begins by exploring symbiotic relationships in fishes that range from broad multispecific types that have little or no intimacy between symbionts to intimate mutualistic relationships. It then presents studies on the feasibility of using teleost fish as subjects in behavioral toxicology experiments; the visual behavior of fishes; the role of the teleost telencephalon in behavior; and the auditory systems of fishes. The remaining chapters cover the behavior of turtles in land, sea, and fresh waters; visually guided behavior in turtles; the gas bubble disease of fish; and the advantages and limitations of acoustic telemetry, which has been used to obtain data from animals ranging in size from hatchling sea turtles to large tuna and sharks.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 The Symbiotic Behavior of Fishes
I. Introduction-Modern Views of Symbioses
II. Field Methods of the Marine Ethologist
III. Symbioses Involving Many Species
IV. Symbioses Involving a Small Number of Species
V. Concluding Remarks
References
2 Behavioral Toxicology and Teleost Fish
I. Introduction
II. Conditioning and Learning
III. Behavioral Toxicity
IV. Summary
References
3 Vision in Fishes: Color and Pattern
I. Introduction
II. Spatial Vision
III. Chromatic Vision
References
4 The Function of the Teleost Telencephalon in Behavior: A Reinforcement Mediator
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of the Role of the Telencephalon
III. Telencephalon Ablation, Behavior, and Reinforcement
IV. Comparative Psychological Research: A Comment
References
5 Sound Detection and Sensory Coding by the Auditory Systems of Fishes
I. Introduction
II. Sound Detection
III. The Analysis of Auditory Information
IV. Auditory Localization
V. Auditory Electrophysiology
VI. Conclusion
References
6 The Behavior of Turtles in the Sea, in Freshwater, and on Land
I. Introduction
II. Systematics
III. Sensory Systems
IV. Major Behavior Patterns
V. Conclusion
References
7 Visually Guided Behavior of Turtles
I. Introduction
II. The Testudinata
III. Depth Perception
IV. Visual Alarm Reactions
V. Optokinetic Responses
VI. Water-Finding Behavior
VII. Migration and Homing
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
8 The Gas Bubble Disease of Fish
I. Introduction
II. Adaptation to Supersaturation
III. Supersaturation: An Environmental Problem
IV. Experimental Induction of Gas Bubble Disease in Adult Atlantic Menhaden
V. Testing Procedure for Gas Supersaturation
VI. Symptomatology of Gas Bubble Disease in Menhaden
VII. The Interaction of Changing Temperatures and Supersaturation of Gases in Adult Menhaden
VIII. Conclusions
References
9 Underwater Acoustic Biotelemetry: Procedures for Obtaining Information on the Behavior and Physiology of Free-Swimming Aquatic Animals in Their Natural Environments
I. Introduction
II. Sound as a Medium for Underwater Telemetry
III. Biological Applications of Underwater Acoustic Telemetry
IV. Construction of Telemetry Equipment and Equipping Animals with Transmitters
V. Conclusions and Speculations
Appendix
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151733