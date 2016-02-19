The Behavior of Fish and Other Aquatic Animals provides a comprehensive discussion of the behavior of fish and other aquatic animals. It aims to fulfill the need for published materials that can responsibly depict the status quo of existing knowledge, and that can serve to educate the scientist seeking an organized presentation focused on biobehavioral issues and techniques.

The book begins by exploring symbiotic relationships in fishes that range from broad multispecific types that have little or no intimacy between symbionts to intimate mutualistic relationships. It then presents studies on the feasibility of using teleost fish as subjects in behavioral toxicology experiments; the visual behavior of fishes; the role of the teleost telencephalon in behavior; and the auditory systems of fishes. The remaining chapters cover the behavior of turtles in land, sea, and fresh waters; visually guided behavior in turtles; the gas bubble disease of fish; and the advantages and limitations of acoustic telemetry, which has been used to obtain data from animals ranging in size from hatchling sea turtles to large tuna and sharks.