The Behavior of Fish and Other Aquatic Animals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125092500, 9780323151733

The Behavior of Fish and Other Aquatic Animals

1st Edition

Editors: David Mostofsky
eBook ISBN: 9780323151733
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 408
Description

The Behavior of Fish and Other Aquatic Animals provides a comprehensive discussion of the behavior of fish and other aquatic animals. It aims to fulfill the need for published materials that can responsibly depict the status quo of existing knowledge, and that can serve to educate the scientist seeking an organized presentation focused on biobehavioral issues and techniques.
The book begins by exploring symbiotic relationships in fishes that range from broad multispecific types that have little or no intimacy between symbionts to intimate mutualistic relationships. It then presents studies on the feasibility of using teleost fish as subjects in behavioral toxicology experiments; the visual behavior of fishes; the role of the teleost telencephalon in behavior; and the auditory systems of fishes. The remaining chapters cover the behavior of turtles in land, sea, and fresh waters; visually guided behavior in turtles; the gas bubble disease of fish; and the advantages and limitations of acoustic telemetry, which has been used to obtain data from animals ranging in size from hatchling sea turtles to large tuna and sharks.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 The Symbiotic Behavior of Fishes

I. Introduction-Modern Views of Symbioses

II. Field Methods of the Marine Ethologist

III. Symbioses Involving Many Species

IV. Symbioses Involving a Small Number of Species

V. Concluding Remarks

References

2 Behavioral Toxicology and Teleost Fish

I. Introduction

II. Conditioning and Learning

III. Behavioral Toxicity

IV. Summary

References

3 Vision in Fishes: Color and Pattern

I. Introduction

II. Spatial Vision

III. Chromatic Vision

References

4 The Function of the Teleost Telencephalon in Behavior: A Reinforcement Mediator

I. Introduction

II. Analysis of the Role of the Telencephalon

III. Telencephalon Ablation, Behavior, and Reinforcement

IV. Comparative Psychological Research: A Comment

References

5 Sound Detection and Sensory Coding by the Auditory Systems of Fishes

I. Introduction

II. Sound Detection

III. The Analysis of Auditory Information

IV. Auditory Localization

V. Auditory Electrophysiology

VI. Conclusion

References

6 The Behavior of Turtles in the Sea, in Freshwater, and on Land

I. Introduction

II. Systematics

III. Sensory Systems

IV. Major Behavior Patterns

V. Conclusion

References

7 Visually Guided Behavior of Turtles

I. Introduction

II. The Testudinata

III. Depth Perception

IV. Visual Alarm Reactions

V. Optokinetic Responses

VI. Water-Finding Behavior

VII. Migration and Homing

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

8 The Gas Bubble Disease of Fish

I. Introduction

II. Adaptation to Supersaturation

III. Supersaturation: An Environmental Problem

IV. Experimental Induction of Gas Bubble Disease in Adult Atlantic Menhaden

V. Testing Procedure for Gas Supersaturation

VI. Symptomatology of Gas Bubble Disease in Menhaden

VII. The Interaction of Changing Temperatures and Supersaturation of Gases in Adult Menhaden

VIII. Conclusions

References

9 Underwater Acoustic Biotelemetry: Procedures for Obtaining Information on the Behavior and Physiology of Free-Swimming Aquatic Animals in Their Natural Environments

I. Introduction

II. Sound as a Medium for Underwater Telemetry

III. Biological Applications of Underwater Acoustic Telemetry

IV. Construction of Telemetry Equipment and Equipping Animals with Transmitters

V. Conclusions and Speculations

Appendix

References

Index






Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151733

David Mostofsky

