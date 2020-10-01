The Beans and the Peas
1st Edition
From Orpah to Mainstream Crops
Description
The Beans and the Peas presents a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of crops previously known as "orphans" but which have increasingly become mainstream as their production opportunities have been improved through biotechnology, and their role as an important nutrient source gains urgency.
Pulse seeds contain from 16 to 50% protein in addition to 15 essential minerals required providing one of the most efficient solutions to protein calorie malnutrition in combination with cereals. Recent technology advances, policy initiatives and farmer-centric advances have resulted in an unprecedented awareness of the importance of these crops and their potential role in addressing food security issues.
Presenting the progress in the development of improved varieties, matching production and protection technologies, genetic and genomic resources and plant metabolism, The Beans and Peas provides information about the beans and the peas on a single resource.
Key Features
- Provides a single-volume resource to the latest discoveries regarding beans and peas
- Written by experts with focus on providing foundational information for further research and development
- Includes both theoretical aspects and application based case-studies
Readership
Academic research scholars, early and mid-career industry research scientists
Table of Contents
1. Mung bean
2. Urd bean
3. Rice bean
4. Adzuki bean
5. Faba bean
6. Moth bean
7. Common bean
8. Lima bean
9. Scartlet runner bean
10. Tepary bean
11. Bambara bean
12. Chickpea
13. Fieldpea
14. Pigeonpea
15. Cowpea
Details
- No. of pages:
- 395
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128214503
About the Editor
Aditya Pratap
Dr. Aditya Pratap is a Principal Scientist in the Crop Improvement Division, ICAR-Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur. He has worked on genetic improvements of crop plants including Vigna species, wheat, triticale, rapeseed-mustard and chickpea and been associated with the development and release of 13 crop varieties including 8 in green gram, 3 in rapeseed-mustard and one in facultative winter wheat including worlds’ first earliest variety of mungbean, Virat. He has been team lead for several national and international collaborative projects and has been one of the leading partners in “Establishing International Mungbean Improvement Network”. He has >150 publications and has edited 5 books. His research interests include distant hybridization, doubled haploidy breeding, plant tissue culture and molecular breeding. He is the recipient of the prestigious Norman E. Borlaug International Agricultural Science and Technology Fellowship, USA and also the ICAR-Lal Bahadur Shastri Outstanding Young Scientist Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Scientist, Crop Improvement Division, ICAR-Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur, India
Sanjeev Gupta
Dr Sanjeev Gupta is the Project Coordinator, ICAR- All India Coordinated Research Project on MULLaRP Pulse crops (Mungbean, Urdbean, Lentil, Lathyrus, Rajmash and Peas) at Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR), Kanpur. His years of research experience have resulted nearly a dozen high yielding cultivars in grain legumes. He developed world’s earliest maturing mungbean variety‘Virat’. As a national coordinator on pulses he has participated in several national and international projects including as principal Investigator on Molecular marker assisted breeding for MYMIV and powdery mildew resistance , Shuttle Breeding Programme among SAARC Nations and Climate Resilient Agriculture Research. His special interest in molecular breeding led to the mapping and tagging of Yellow mosaic resistant gene in Vigna mungo. He has published extensively in internationally recognized peer-reviewed journals and has edited six books on pulses. He is the recipient of several awards for his research and literary contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Project Coordinator, All India Coordinated Research Project on MULLaRP (mungbean, urdbean, lentil, lathyrus, rajmash and fieldpea), ICAR-Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kalyanpur, Kanpur (India)