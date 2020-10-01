The Beans and the Peas presents a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of crops previously known as "orphans" but which have increasingly become mainstream as their production opportunities have been improved through biotechnology, and their role as an important nutrient source gains urgency.

Pulse seeds contain from 16 to 50% protein in addition to 15 essential minerals required providing one of the most efficient solutions to protein calorie malnutrition in combination with cereals. Recent technology advances, policy initiatives and farmer-centric advances have resulted in an unprecedented awareness of the importance of these crops and their potential role in addressing food security issues.

Presenting the progress in the development of improved varieties, matching production and protection technologies, genetic and genomic resources and plant metabolism, The Beans and Peas provides information about the beans and the peas on a single resource.