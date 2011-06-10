The Basics of Information Security

"The book includes illustrations and figures demonstrating key information security ideas, alerts to make the reader aware of particular insights, more advanced details for those wishing to do their own research above and beyond the contents of the book, and real world example summaries pertaining to key terms throughout the book. There is also an accessible bibliography mainly made up of online resources. The exercises at the end of each chapter also make this a good book for a first year security college class...All in all, this book is for those new to information security and for persons who are looking to learn about underlying concepts which underpin what is at the heart of information security in organizations."--Computers and Security

"This book is a great primer for anyone who wants to get into cybersecurity. It methodically covers the key principles in a easy to understand flow that builds on itself. I recommend this book for anyone who wants to be able to intelligently discuss cybersecurity at work or in social settings."--Steve Winterfeld, Author of Cyber Warfare and CISSP/PMP

"The Basics of Digital Forensics is extremely easy to read and understand, and tackles the topic in a very broad manner. All in all, it's a perfect book for those who are interested in the subject and for gauging whether they might be interested in finding out more about it in the future."--HelpNetSecurity

"The complexity of Information Security is oftentimes overwhelming to those individuals new to the field. Unfortunately, there are too few resources available that can provide a clear and comprehensive understanding of InfoSec. This book rectifies this shortage and provides readers a comprehensive discussion on what every security professional should know intimately."

- Thomas Wilhelm, HackingDojo.com

"Overall, this book follows a logical progression and makes good use of heading and subheadings so that the material is easy to follow; diagrams are included where helpful. Boxouts are also used to good effect - you'll find Alerts for points you need to pay attention to and More Advanced for ones you can skip. The boxouts used towards the end of each chapter for ‘Real World’ topics allow the author to break out of textbook style and relate the material to a wider context. The chapters then conclude with a Summary followed by Exercises - a list of questions that serve as a check that you have understood the main points covered. No answers are provided so if you are stumped use the index or re-read before moving on. This book is aimed at beginners and is equally suitable as a course text or for self-study. The developer should, of course, have a working knowledge of the topics it covers and this is a good place to start if you need an overview of the basics."-- Alex Armstrong, i-Programmer.com