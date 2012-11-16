The Basics of Cyber Warfare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124047372, 9780124051812

The Basics of Cyber Warfare

1st Edition

Understanding the Fundamentals of Cyber Warfare in Theory and Practice

Authors: Steve Winterfeld Jason Andress
eBook ISBN: 9780124051812
Paperback ISBN: 9780124047372
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 16th November 2012
Page Count: 164
Description

The Basics of Cyber Warfare provides readers with fundamental knowledge of cyber war in both theoretical and practical aspects. This book explores the principles of cyber warfare, including military and cyber doctrine, social engineering, and offensive and defensive tools, tactics and procedures, including computer network exploitation (CNE), attack (CNA) and defense (CND).

Readers learn the basics of how to defend against espionage, hacking, insider threats, state-sponsored attacks, and non-state actors (such as organized criminals and terrorists). Finally, the book looks ahead to emerging aspects of cyber security technology and trends, including cloud computing, mobile devices, biometrics and nanotechnology.

The Basics of Cyber Warfare gives readers a concise overview of these threats and outlines the ethics, laws and consequences of cyber warfare. It is a valuable resource for policy makers, CEOs and CIOs, penetration testers, security administrators, and students and instructors in information security.

Key Features

  • Provides a sound understanding of the tools and tactics used in cyber warfare.
  • Describes both offensive and defensive tactics from an insider's point of view.
  • Presents doctrine and hands-on techniques to understand as cyber warfare evolves with technology.

Readership

Information Security professionals, hackers, penetration testers, systems administrators, CIOs, as well as information security students.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Author Biography

Introduction

Book Overview and Key Learning Points

Book Audience

How this Book is Organized

Conclusion

Chapter 1. Cyber Threatscape

How Did We Get Here?

Attack Methodology Plus Tools/Techniques Used

Attackers (The Types of Threats)

How Most Organizations Defend Today (Defensive Mountain Range)?

Targeted Capabilities (What We Should be Defending)

Summary

References

Chapter 2. Cyberspace Battlefield Operations

What is Cyber Warfare?

Cyber War—Hype or Reality

Boundaries in Cyber Warfare

Where Cyber Fits in the War-Fighting Domains

Summary

References

Chapter 3. Cyber Doctrine

Current US Doctrine

Sample Doctrine / Strategy From Around the World

Some Key Military Principles that Must be Adapted to Cyber Warfare

Summary

References

Chapter 4. Tools and Techniques

Logical Weapons

Physical Weapons

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Offensive Tactics and Procedures

Computer Network Exploitation

Computer Network Attack

Summary

References

Chapter 6. Psychological Weapons

Social Engineering Explained

How the Military Approaches Social Engineering

How the Military Defends against Social Engineering

Summary

References

Chapter 7. Defensive Tactics and Procedures

What We Protect

Security Awareness and Training

Defending Against Cyber Attacks

Summary

References

Chapter 8. Challenges We Face

Cybersecurity Issues defined

Interrelationship of Cybersecurity Issues

Way Ahead

Summary

References

Chapter 9. Where is Cyber Warfare Headed?

Technology-Based Trends

Policy-Based Trends

How to Defend in Today’s Contested Virtual Environment

Summary

References

Index

About the Author

Steve Winterfeld

Steve Winterfeld (CISSP, PMP, SANS GSEC, Six Sigma) has a strong technical and leadership background in Cybersecurity, Military Intelligence, Certification & Accreditation (C&A), Simulations and Project Management.

Affiliations and Expertise

(CISSP, PMP, SANS GSEC, Six Sigma) has a strong technical and leadership background in Cybersecurity and Military Intelligence.

Jason Andress

Jason Andress (CISSP, ISSAP, CISM, GPEN) is a seasoned security professional with a depth of experience in both the academic and business worlds. Presently he carries out information security oversight duties, performing penetration testing, risk assessment, and compliance functions to ensure that critical assets are protected. Jason has taught undergraduate and graduate security courses since 2005 and holds a doctorate in computer science, researching in the area of data protection. He has authored several publications and books, writing on topics including data security, network security, penetration testing, and digital forensics.

Affiliations and Expertise

CISSP, ISSAP, CISM, GPEN

Reviews

"Given the scope of conventional warfare and cyber warfare, at under 150 pages, the book takes a very high-level approach to the topic…For those looking for a general introduction to the topic, The Basics of Cyber Warfare: Understanding the Fundamentals of Cyber Warfare in Theory and Practice is a good place to start."--RSA Conference.com, March 11, 2013
"This is a thin book on a broad and deep topic, which gave me pause initially, but as it turns out, the book is thoughtfully written and will definitely be useful for educating managers and security professionals who need to broaden their thinking beyond physical security. It provides a dozen pages or so on each of the big topics in computer network security…This book won’t give you everything you need to know for incident handling or certification, but it can serve as a first step in a manager’s education in computer network security."--Security Management.com

