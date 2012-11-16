The Basics of Cyber Warfare
1st Edition
Understanding the Fundamentals of Cyber Warfare in Theory and Practice
The Basics of Cyber Warfare provides readers with fundamental knowledge of cyber war in both theoretical and practical aspects. This book explores the principles of cyber warfare, including military and cyber doctrine, social engineering, and offensive and defensive tools, tactics and procedures, including computer network exploitation (CNE), attack (CNA) and defense (CND).
Readers learn the basics of how to defend against espionage, hacking, insider threats, state-sponsored attacks, and non-state actors (such as organized criminals and terrorists). Finally, the book looks ahead to emerging aspects of cyber security technology and trends, including cloud computing, mobile devices, biometrics and nanotechnology.
The Basics of Cyber Warfare gives readers a concise overview of these threats and outlines the ethics, laws and consequences of cyber warfare. It is a valuable resource for policy makers, CEOs and CIOs, penetration testers, security administrators, and students and instructors in information security.
- Provides a sound understanding of the tools and tactics used in cyber warfare.
- Describes both offensive and defensive tactics from an insider's point of view.
- Presents doctrine and hands-on techniques to understand as cyber warfare evolves with technology.
Information Security professionals, hackers, penetration testers, systems administrators, CIOs, as well as information security students.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Author Biography
Introduction
Book Overview and Key Learning Points
Book Audience
How this Book is Organized
Conclusion
Chapter 1. Cyber Threatscape
How Did We Get Here?
Attack Methodology Plus Tools/Techniques Used
Attackers (The Types of Threats)
How Most Organizations Defend Today (Defensive Mountain Range)?
Targeted Capabilities (What We Should be Defending)
Summary
References
Chapter 2. Cyberspace Battlefield Operations
What is Cyber Warfare?
Cyber War—Hype or Reality
Boundaries in Cyber Warfare
Where Cyber Fits in the War-Fighting Domains
Summary
References
Chapter 3. Cyber Doctrine
Current US Doctrine
Sample Doctrine / Strategy From Around the World
Some Key Military Principles that Must be Adapted to Cyber Warfare
Summary
References
Chapter 4. Tools and Techniques
Logical Weapons
Physical Weapons
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Offensive Tactics and Procedures
Computer Network Exploitation
Computer Network Attack
Summary
References
Chapter 6. Psychological Weapons
Social Engineering Explained
How the Military Approaches Social Engineering
How the Military Defends against Social Engineering
Summary
References
Chapter 7. Defensive Tactics and Procedures
What We Protect
Security Awareness and Training
Defending Against Cyber Attacks
Summary
References
Chapter 8. Challenges We Face
Cybersecurity Issues defined
Interrelationship of Cybersecurity Issues
Way Ahead
Summary
References
Chapter 9. Where is Cyber Warfare Headed?
Technology-Based Trends
Policy-Based Trends
How to Defend in Today’s Contested Virtual Environment
Summary
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2013
- Published:
- 16th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124051812
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124047372
Steve Winterfeld
Steve Winterfeld (CISSP, PMP, SANS GSEC, Six Sigma) has a strong technical and leadership background in Cybersecurity, Military Intelligence, Certification & Accreditation (C&A), Simulations and Project Management.
Jason Andress
Jason Andress (CISSP, ISSAP, CISM, GPEN) is a seasoned security professional with a depth of experience in both the academic and business worlds. Presently he carries out information security oversight duties, performing penetration testing, risk assessment, and compliance functions to ensure that critical assets are protected. Jason has taught undergraduate and graduate security courses since 2005 and holds a doctorate in computer science, researching in the area of data protection. He has authored several publications and books, writing on topics including data security, network security, penetration testing, and digital forensics.
"Given the scope of conventional warfare and cyber warfare, at under 150 pages, the book takes a very high-level approach to the topic…For those looking for a general introduction to the topic, The Basics of Cyber Warfare: Understanding the Fundamentals of Cyber Warfare in Theory and Practice is a good place to start."--RSA Conference.com, March 11, 2013
"This is a thin book on a broad and deep topic, which gave me pause initially, but as it turns out, the book is thoughtfully written and will definitely be useful for educating managers and security professionals who need to broaden their thinking beyond physical security. It provides a dozen pages or so on each of the big topics in computer network security…This book won’t give you everything you need to know for incident handling or certification, but it can serve as a first step in a manager’s education in computer network security."--Security Management.com