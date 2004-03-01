The Back Pain Revolution
2nd Edition
Authors: Gordon Waddell
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443072277
eBook ISBN: 9780702043253
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 1st March 2004
Page Count: 480
Description
Accessible to all health care professionals, this text provides a guide to understanding and managing back pain and is one of the premier examples of a biopsychosocial approach to medicine. The content challenges unsubstantiated beliefs regarding the best way to treat and manage back pain and presents an interdisciplinary debate on the subject. In a society where patients are demanding more effective approaches to their problems, this resource offers a radical rethink, a necessary step to achieving a more effective method of treatment. The unorthodox spirit of this material places this book at the center of the revolution taking place in the back pain area.
Key Features
- Gordon Waddell is the world authority on the topic of the back pain revolution.
- The content addresses huge problems of concern to many disciplines and governments.
- The unbiased, open-minded view looks at the issues and the evidence and invites the readers to consider, debate, and agree on the best course of action.
- Comprehensive coverage of all aspects of the problem offers both interventionist and conservative approaches to treatment, psychosocial issues, economic factors, patient education, and prevention.
Table of Contents
- The Problem
2. Diagnostic Triage
3. Pain and Disability
4. The History of Back Pain
5. The Size of the Problem
6. Risk Factors
7. The Clinical Course of Simple Backache
8. The Physical Basis of Simple Backache
9. Physical Impairment
10. Illness Behavior
11. Psychological Distress
About the Author
Gordon Waddell
Affiliations and Expertise
Orthopedic Surgeon, Glasgow
