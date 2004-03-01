The Back Pain Revolution - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443072277, 9780702043253

The Back Pain Revolution

2nd Edition

Authors: Gordon Waddell
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443072277
eBook ISBN: 9780702043253
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 1st March 2004
Page Count: 480
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Accessible to all health care professionals, this text provides a guide to understanding and managing back pain and is one of the premier examples of a biopsychosocial approach to medicine. The content challenges unsubstantiated beliefs regarding the best way to treat and manage back pain and presents an interdisciplinary debate on the subject. In a society where patients are demanding more effective approaches to their problems, this resource offers a radical rethink, a necessary step to achieving a more effective method of treatment. The unorthodox spirit of this material places this book at the center of the revolution taking place in the back pain area.

Key Features

  • Gordon Waddell is the world authority on the topic of the back pain revolution.
  • The content addresses huge problems of concern to many disciplines and governments.
  • The unbiased, open-minded view looks at the issues and the evidence and invites the readers to consider, debate, and agree on the best course of action.
  • Comprehensive coverage of all aspects of the problem offers both interventionist and conservative approaches to treatment, psychosocial issues, economic factors, patient education, and prevention.

Table of Contents

  1. The Problem
    2. Diagnostic Triage
    3. Pain and Disability
    4. The History of Back Pain
    5. The Size of the Problem
    6. Risk Factors
    7. The Clinical Course of Simple Backache
    8. The Physical Basis of Simple Backache
    9. Physical Impairment
    10. Illness Behavior
    11. Psychological Distress

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443072277
eBook ISBN:
9780702043253

About the Author

Gordon Waddell

Affiliations and Expertise

Orthopedic Surgeon, Glasgow

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.