The Autopsy Medical Practice and Public Policy presents the history of autopsy. It discusses its contributions to the theory and practice of medicine. It addresses the decline of interests in the field and its rediscovery. It also explains the cause of death, a view of the depredations of disease, and insights into etiology. Some of the topics covered in the book are the historical role of the autopsy in the development of neurology; the autopsy in neuropathology; history of forensic pathology; the forensic pathologists; identification of the remains; forensic pathology and the decline of the autopsy; and environmental health hazards. The infectious disease and epidemics is fully covered. The tissues for transplantation are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the familial disorders and genetic counseling. The insurance and other death benefits are presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the benefits to the public welfare. Another section focuses on the death certification and health statistics. The book can provide useful information to pathologists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Perspective. Autopsies in Everyday Life: Learning from Experience

Part I Evolution of the Autopsy: Changing Goals and Purposes

1 Autopsy Practice Today

The Procedure. Hazards. Costs.

2 The Recent History of the Autopsy

Evolution of the Modern Autopsy. Autopsy as the Source of Scientific Medicine. Present and Future, Decline and Evolution.

3 Contributions of the Autopsy to Modem Medical Science and Practice

Myocardial Infarct, a Paradigm of Discovery through Autopsy. Advances in Medical Science Provided by Autopsy. Medical Education. Quality Assessment.

4 Missed Diagnoses: Toward an Understanding of Diagnostic Discrepancies

Definitions. How Serious Are Diagnostic Discrepancies.? How Frequent Are Discrepant Diagnoses.? Impact of New Technology on Diagnostic Accuracy. Physician-related Factors. Other Factors. Sensitivity and Specificity of Clinical Diagnostics. Autopsy as Reference Value. Final Comments.

5. Contributions of Autopsy to Modem Neurologic Science

Historical Role of the Autopsy in the Development of Neurology. The Autopsy in Neuropathology Today. The Future of Autopsy in Neuropathology.

6. Contributions of Autopsy to Modem Forensic Medicine

Overview: Definitions and Procedures. History of Forensic Pathology. The Forensic Pathologist. Cause of Death. Identification of the Remains. Education. Other Purposes. Forensic Pathology and the Decline of the Autopsy.

7. Contributions of Autopsy to Society

Benefits to the Family. Benefits to the Public Welfare.

Part Π Decline of the Autopsy

8 The Rise and Fall of the Autopsy

9 Decline of the Autopsy: Reasons in Society

Public Policy and Medicine. Fees. Autopsy Rate Requirements. Death Certification and Health Statistics. Families. Religion. Consent.

10 Decline of the Autopsy: Reasons in Pathology

Autopsy Reporting. Autopsy Technique. Quality Control of Autopsy. The Art of Autopsy. Autopsy Demeaned. Autopsists. One-upmanship and Physician Egos. Ignorance of N ew Uses of Autopsy.

11 Decline of the Autopsy: Reasons in Clinical Medicine

Medical Practice and Theory. The Physicians. Medical Education. Medical Administration. The Bottom Line.

12 Perceptions of Clinicians: It Is the Autopsy That Makes the Case Lively

Previous Literature. Studies with Chairmen of Internal Medicine and Surgery. Responses to Questionnaire. Comments. Differences between Surgeons and Internists. Overconfidence. Communications. Education. Overconfidence Revisited.

Part III The Future of the Autopsy

13 Public Policy and the Autopsy

De Facto Autopsy Policy of the Past. The Present Need. Institute of Medicine

14 Autopsy Objectives Revisited

Evolution of Purposes of the Autopsy. Goals for the Future. Quality Assurance. Education. Discovery and Behavior Modification. Society. Physicians and Medical Practice. Families. Conclusions.

15 Thoughts for the Future

Evolution and Change. Recommendations. Autopsy Practice. Education. Public Policy. Office of Decedent Affairs. Research. Who Pays.? Trainees. Epilogue.

