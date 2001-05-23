The Automotive Chassis: Engineering Principles
2nd Edition
Description
This comprehensive overview of chassis technology presents an up-to-date picture for vehicle construction and design engineers in education and industry. The book acts as an introduction to the engineering design of the automobile's fundamental mechanical systems. Clear text and first class diagrams are used to relate basic engineering principles to the particular requirements of the chassis. In addition, the 2nd edition of 'The Automotive Chassis' has a new author team and has been completely updated to include new technology in total vehicle and suspension design, including platform concept and four-wheel drive technology.
Readership
Senior undergraduate and postgraduate students of automotive engineering. Professionals in the automotive industry.
Table of Contents
Nomenclature and units Types of acclerating and wheel suspension Tyres and wheels Dynamics of axle and flexible components Steering linkage Springs and damping Chassis and centre of gravity.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 23rd May 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527734
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750650540
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302864
About the Author
Jornsen Reimpell
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Germany
Helmut Stoll
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Engineer, Vehicle Development and Simulation, General Motors, Germany
Jurgen Betzler
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Applied Science, Cologne, Germany
Reviews
'As with the first edition, material coverage is extensive and the current text also describes many recent innovations....In fact, the density of information contained within the text is, quite simply, phenomenal....The book contains a large number of very clear figures...there is an exhaustive glossary of symbols and a bibliography...this is a well presented, concise and comprehensive book..produced to a high standard.' IMechE proceedings Part D