The Automotive Chassis: Engineering Principles - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750650540, 9780080527734

The Automotive Chassis: Engineering Principles

2nd Edition

Authors: Jornsen Reimpell Helmut Stoll Jurgen Betzler
eBook ISBN: 9780080527734
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750650540
Paperback ISBN: 9781493302864
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd May 2001
Page Count: 456
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
12800.00
10880.00
143.64
122.09
141.00
119.85
104.00
88.40
116.00
98.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
102.00
86.70
82.00
69.70
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This comprehensive overview of chassis technology presents an up-to-date picture for vehicle construction and design engineers in education and industry. The book acts as an introduction to the engineering design of the automobile's fundamental mechanical systems. Clear text and first class diagrams are used to relate basic engineering principles to the particular requirements of the chassis. In addition, the 2nd edition of 'The Automotive Chassis' has a new author team and has been completely updated to include new technology in total vehicle and suspension design, including platform concept and four-wheel drive technology.

Readership

Senior undergraduate and postgraduate students of automotive engineering. Professionals in the automotive industry.

Table of Contents

Nomenclature and units Types of acclerating and wheel suspension Tyres and wheels Dynamics of axle and flexible components Steering linkage Springs and damping Chassis and centre of gravity.

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080527734
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750650540
Paperback ISBN:
9781493302864

About the Author

Jornsen Reimpell

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Germany

Helmut Stoll

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Engineer, Vehicle Development and Simulation, General Motors, Germany

Jurgen Betzler

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Applied Science, Cologne, Germany

Reviews

'As with the first edition, material coverage is extensive and the current text also describes many recent innovations....In fact, the density of information contained within the text is, quite simply, phenomenal....The book contains a large number of very clear figures...there is an exhaustive glossary of symbols and a bibliography...this is a well presented, concise and comprehensive book..produced to a high standard.' IMechE proceedings Part D

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.