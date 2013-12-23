The Autoimmune Diseases
5th Edition
Since publication of the 4th Edition of The Autoimmune Diseases in 2006, the understanding of the immune mechanisms underlying autoimmunity and autoimmune disease has significantly deepened and broadened. This fully revised 5th Edition incorporates new material and combines common themes underlying inductive and effector mechanisms and therapies that relate generally to the autoimmune disorders. It discusses the biological basis of disease at genetic, molecular, cellular, and epidemiologic levels and includes expanded coverage of autoinflammatory disease and autoimmune responses to tumors.
- Gives a thorough and an important overview on the entire field, framing individual disease chapters with information that compares and contrasts each disorder and therapy
- Provides thorough, up-to-date information on specific diseases, along with clinical applications, in an easily found reference for clinicians and researchers interested in certain diseases
- Keeps readers abreast of current trends and emerging areas in the field
- Ensures that content is not only up-to-date, but applicable and relevant
Basic and clinical scientists working in immunology, rheumatology and autoimmune diseases
List of Contributors
Preface
Present at the Beginning
Part 1: Immunologic Basis of Autoimmunity
Chapter 1. Autoimmune Disease: The Consequence of Disturbed Homeostasis
Evolution of the Autoimmune Response
A Phylogenetic Perspective
Self and Non-Self, and the Nature of Autoantigens
Autoimmunity and Autoimmune Disease
The Common Threads
The “Proper Study…”
Towards the Future
The Last Word
References
Chapter 2. Autoimmunity: A History of the Early Struggle for Recognition
The Search for Autoantibodies
Challenges to the Thesis
The Shift to Immunochemistry
The Return of Immunobiology
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3. General Features of Autoimmune Disease
Innate Immune Activation
Cells of the Adaptive Immune System
Defining Autoimmune Disease
Prevalence of Autoimmunity
Genetics of Autoimmunity
Hormones and Autoimmunity
Autoimmunity and Central Tolerance
Autoimmunity and Peripheral Tolerance
Triggers of Autommunity
Activation of the Immune System
Role of Antigen as a Driver of Autoimmunity
Defective Downregulation of an Immune Response
Regulatory Lymphocytes
The Role of the Gut Microbiota in Autoimmunity
Mechanisms of Tissue Damage
Flares and Remissions During Disease
Therapeutic Advances
Goals for the Future
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. The Concept of Autoinflammatory Diseases
Historical Perspective
Definition
Spectrum from Autoimmune to Autoinflammatory Disease
Mechanisms in Autoinflammation
Classical Hereditary Autoinflammatory Disorders
Polygenic or Acquired Autoinflammatory Disorders
Autoinflammatory Mechanisms of Disease in Common Disorders
Newest Developments: Rare Hereditary Disorders with Autoinflammatory Aspects
Conclusion
References
Part 2: Immune Cells and Immune Responses
Chapter 5. Innate and Adaptive Systems of Immunity
Introduction
The Innate and Adaptive Responses
Innate Responses
Adaptive Immune Responses
References
Chapter 6. T Cells and their Subsets in Autoimmunity
Introduction
TH1 Cells
TH17 Cells
Regulatory CD4+ T Cells
Tr1 Cells
TFH Cells
Th2 Cells
Th9 Cells
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7. Immunological Tolerance—T Cells
Early Studies Supporting the Induction of Tolerance
Thymic Tolerance
Peripheral Tolerance
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. The Role of Invariant Natural Killer T Cells in Autoimmune Diseases
The Curious Case of iNKT Cells
The Janus-Like Character of iNKT Cells in Autoimmunity
Good or Bad Performers?
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 9. B Cell Development: How to Become One of the Chosen Ones
Introduction—What has to be Generated in B Cell Development to Make it to Maturity?
Follicular B Cells
Intraepithelial B Cells
Two Types of Memory B Cells
B Lymphopoiesis Before Ig Repertoire Generation—Development of Progenitor and Precursor Cells
Development in Waves During Ontogeny, and in Niches Throughout Life
Cellular Environments of the First Phase of Early, Antigen-Independent B Cell Development
Early Commitments to Antigen-Independent B Cell Development
The Second, Eventually Autoantigen-Sensitive, Phase of B Cell Development to sIgM+ Immature B Cells
The First Checkpoint for the Emerging B Cell Repertoire—Probing the Fitness for a Good BCR
Expression of IgL Chains
The Second Checkpoint: Sites and Mechanisms of Selection of Newly Generated sIgM+ B Cells
Future Approaches to Understanding Central B Cell Tolerance
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 10. B Cell Activation and B Cell Tolerance
B Cell Activation
B Cell Activation Requires Interaction with Helper T cells
Activation and Maturation of B Cells Occurs in Lymphoid Organs
T Cell-Independent Antibody Responses
B Cell Tolerance: A Traditional and New Concept
Survival Factors and Tonic Signals Modulate B Cell Tolerance
Regulatory T cells
Antibody-Independent Activity of B cells in Tolerance
Future Directions
References
Part 3: Non-Antigen-Specific Recognition
Chapter 11. Role of Macrophages in Autoimmunity
Introduction
Origin and Distribution of Monocytes and Macrophages
Recognition, Sensing, and Responses
Phagocytosis, Antigen Presentation, and Secretion
Activation and Downregulation: Interactions with T and B Lymphocytes
Role of Macrophages in Adaptive Immunity and Tolerance
Role of Macrophages in Autoimmune Models and Diseases
Conclusions and Questions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Dendritic Cells in Autoimmune Disease
Antigen Processing by Dendritic Cells
Pattern Recognition Receptors
Dendritic Cell Activation
Dendritic Cell Subsets
Mouse Dendritic Cells
Dendritic Cells in the Mouse Thymus
Dendritic Cell Subsets and Tolerance
Human Dendritic Cell Subsets in Steady State
Dendritic Cell Subsets in Human Skin: Epidermal Langerhans Cells and dermal Dendritic Cells
Dendritic Cells and Autoimmune Disease
Dendritic Cell Immunotherapy as a Treatment for Autoimmune Diseases
Targeting of Dendritic Cells in Autoimmune Disease
Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 13. Natural Killer Cells
Introduction to NK Cells
NK Cell Development and Differentiation
Phenotype and Tissue Localization of NK Cells
Functional Responses by NK Cells
NK Cell Receptor Signaling and Effector Functions
NK Cells and Human Autoimmunity
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Granulocytes: Neutrophils, Basophils, Eosinophils
Neutrophils
Basophils
Eosinophils
Conclusions and Therapeutic Implications
References
Chapter 15. The Roles and Contributions of the Complement System in the Pathophysiology of Autoimmune Diseases
The Complement System and Complement Activation Pathways
Control of Complement Activation
The Biological Effects of Complement Activation
Complement Involvement in the Pathophysiology of Diverse Autoimmune Diseases
References
Chapter 16. Cytokines, their Receptors and Signals
Historical Perspective
Cytokines and Immunity
Cytokine Receptor Subsets
Class II Cytokine Receptor Family
TNF Receptor Family
The IL-1/TLR Family of Receptors
Immunosuppressive Cytokines/Growth Factors
Chemokines
Alarmins
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Part 4: Initiation of Autoimmunity
Chapter 17. Cellular Injury and Apoptosis
Apoptosis
Apoptosis in Autoimmunity
Necrosis
Clearance of Dead Cells
Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Apoptotic Cells
Immuno-Stimulatory Effects of Necrotic Cells
A Glimpse into the Future
References
Chapter 18. Autophagy in Autoimmunity
Autophagy Pathways
Autophagy in Innate Immunity
Autophagy in Lymphocyte Development and Activation
Antigen Presentation for CD4+ and CD8+ T Cell Recognition
Autophagy in Tolerance and Autoimmunity
Future Prospects
References
Chapter 19. Infectious Triggers of T Cell Autoimmunity
Introduction
Role of Infections in Priming of Autoreactive Immune Responses
Potential Mechanisms of Infection Triggering Autoimmunity
How do these Mechanisms Lead to Autoimmune Disease?
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 20. Autoimmune Diseases: The Role for Vaccines
Introduction
Theoretical Concerns for Autoimmune Diseases in the Context of Vaccination
Crossfire and Coincidence
Challenges using Animal Models
Practical Approach to Vaccination in Patients with Autoimmune Disease
Conclusion
References
Chapter 21. Non-infectious Environmental Agents and Autoimmunity
Introduction
Evidence Supporting the Role of Environmental Agents in Autoimmune Disease
Identifying and Defining Environmentally Associated Autoimmune Diseases
Non-Infectious Agents Associated with Autoimmune Diseases
Possible Mechanisms by Which Environmental Agents May Induce Autoimmune Diseases
Overview and Future Directions
References
Chapter 22. Adhesion Molecules and Chemoattractants in Autoimmunity
Microvascular Determinants of T Cell Recruitment
Adhesion Molecules
Chemoattractants and Their Receptors
Multistep Adhesion Cascades
Effector T Cell Migration
Conclusions and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Part 5: Facilitation of Autoimmunity
Chapter 23. Effector Mechanisms in Autoimmunity
Introduction
Autoantibodies
Direct Antibody-Mediated Disease
Immune Complex Disease
Complement Cascades
Macrophages
Neutrophils
Mast Cells
Natural Killer Cells and Cytotoxic T Cells
Effector T Helper Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease
Effector Cytokines and their Targets
Conclusions
References
Chapter 24. Sexual Dimorphism in the Immune System
Introduction
Overview of Sexual Dimorphism
Sexual Dimorphism in the Immune System
Effects of Hormones on the Immune System
Role of the Sex Chromosomes in Immunity
Environmental Effects on Sex Differences in Immunity
Consequences for Autoimmunity of Sexual Dimorphism in the Immune System
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 25. Microbiome and Autoimmunity
Introduction
The Intestinal Microbiome
Effect of a GF Environment on Experimental Diseases
Microbiome Composition and Autoimmune Diseases
Effect of Probiotics on Autoimmune Diseases
The Relationship Between the Intestinal Microbiome and the Hygiene Hypothesis
Synthesis and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 26. Genetic Predisposition, Humans
Introduction
Diseases of Interest
Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Complex and other Candidate genes
Gene Linkage Studies of Autoimmunity
Genome-wide Association Studies of Autoimmunity
From Location to Molecular Mechanisms
Concluding Comments
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 27. Genetic Predisposition to Autoimmune Diseases Conferred by the Major Histocompatibility Complex: Utility of Animal Models
Major Histocompatibility Complex
HLA Class II Association with Autoimmune Diseases
Environmental Factors
Porphyromonas Gingivalis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Vitamin D in Autoimmune Diseases
Post-Translational Modifications in Autoimmunity
Humanized Animal Models of Autoimmunity
HLA class II MoleculeS Regulate Infection Through Modulation of Cytokine Networks
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 28. Epigenetics and Autoimmune Diseases
Epigenetic Modifications
Epigenetics of Immune Tolerance to Self
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Systemic Sclerosis
Sjögren’s Syndrome
Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibodies-Associated Vasculitis
Type 1 Diabetes
Multiple Sclerosis
Epigenetic Therapy
Future Prospects
References
Chapter 29. Autoimmunity in Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders
Introduction
T Cell Developmental Defects
Antibody Production Defects
Innate Immune Defects
Monogenic Defects Affecting Immune Homeostasis and/or Tolerance
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Part 6: Experimental Models of Autoimmunity
Chapter 30. Animal Models: Systemic Autoimmune Diseases
Introduction
Spontaneous Models of Systemic Autoimmunity
Genetically Manipulated Models of Systemic Autoimmunity
Induced Models of Systemic Autoimmunity
Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 31. Animal Models of Organ-Specific Autoimmune Disease
What Can Animal Models Teach us about Organ-Specific Autoimmunity?
Animal Models—Advantages and Disadvantages
Animal Models for Organ-Specific Autoimmune diseases
Conclusions
References
Part 7: Multisystem Autoimmune Diseases
Chapter 32. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Introduction
Pathogenesis
Genetics
Epidemiology
Autoantibody
Clinical
Measurement of Clinical Activity
Lupus Therapeutics
References
Chapter 33. Systemic Sclerosis, Scleroderma
Introduction
Clinical, Pathologic, and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features and Immunologic Markers in Disease
Genetic Features
Environmental Influences
Animal Models of SSc
Pathogenic Mechanisms
Concluding Remarks and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 34. Antiphospholipid Syndrome
Introduction
The Clinical Spectrum of Antiphospholipid Syndrome
The Antiphospholipid Antibodies
Non-Criteria aPL Antibodies
The Mechanisms of aPL-Mediated Disease Expressions
Treatment of APS
Conclusions and Future Aspects
References
Chapter 35. Sjögren’s Syndrome
Introduction
Clinical Features
Autoimmune Features and Pathogenic Mechanisms
Etiopathogenesis
Exocrine Gland Dysfunction
Therapy
Future Prospects
References
Chapter 36. Rheumatoid Arthritis
Introduction
Clinical, Pathologic, and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features
Genetic Features
In Vivo Models
Pathologic Effector Mechanisms
Autoantibodies as Potential Immunologic Markers
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 37. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
Epidemiology
Clinical Features
Etiology and Pathogenesis
Treatment
References
Chapter 38. Spondyloarthritides
Definition, Epidemiology, Clinical Manifestations, and Treatment
The Role of HLA-B27 in the Pathogenesis of Spondyloarthritis
The Role of Non-MHC Genes in Spondyloarthritis
Bacterial Trigger and Autoimmunity in the Pathogenesis of the Spondyloarthritides
Cytokines in the Pathogenesis of Reactive Arthritis
Cytokines in the Pathogenesis of Ankylosing Spondylitis
What is the Immune Target in Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Inflammation and Bone Formation
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
References
Chapter 39. The Autoimmune Myopathies
Defining Autoimmune Myopathies
Clinical and Pathological Descriptions of Different Phenotypes, Including IMNM
Characteristic Pathology, but Significant Overlap between Phenotypes
Epidemiological Clues into Mechanism
Specific Autoantibodies are Strongly Associated with Phenotype, Making them Useful Probes of Disease Mechanism
Mechanisms of Disease
Therapeutic Insights
Concluding Remarks
References
Part 8: Endocrine System
Chapter 40. Thyroid Disease
Autoimmune Thyroiditis
Graves’ Disease
References
Chapter 41. Autoimmune (Type 1) Diabetes
Introduction
Clinical and Pathologic Features
Epidemiologic Features
Genetic Features
Autoimmune Features
Pathologic Effector Mechanisms
In Vivo and In Vitro Models
Autoantibodies as Potential Immunologic Markers
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
References
Chapter 42. Adrenalitis
Introduction
Anatomy and Physiology of the Adrenals
Epidemiology of Addison’s Disease and Autoimmune Adrenalitis
Autoimmune Addison’s Disease (AAD)
Histopathology
Animal Models
Immunologic Studies
Natural History of AAD
Diagnosis of AAD
Different Clinical Presentations of AAD
Therapy
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 43. Polyendocrine Syndromes
Historical Background
Clinical Pathologic and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features
Genetic Features
Environmental Features
Animal Models
Pathogenic Mechanisms
Immunologic Markers in Diagnosis
Treatment and Outcome
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 44. Autoimmune Gastritis and Pernicious Anemia
Clinical, Pathologic, and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features
Genetic Features
In Vivo and In Vitro Models
Pathologic Effector Mechanisms
Autoantibodies as Potential Immunologic Markers
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
References
Chapter 45. Autoimmune Hypophysitis
Definition and Classification of Autoimmune Hypophysitis
Historical Background
Epidemiology and Body of Literature
Clinical Features
Pathological Features
Autoimmune Features
Genetic and Environmental Influences
Animal Models
Diagnosis
Treatment
Outcome
Hypophysitis Secondary to CTLA-4 Blockade
Concluding Remarks—Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Part 9: Blood Disorders
Chapter 46. Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
Historical Background
Classification of Aiha
Animal Models of Aiha
Mechanisms of Rbc Destruction in Aiha
Clinical Signs of Aiha
Laboratory Diagnosis of Aiha
Treatment of Aiha
Etiology of Aiha and Predisposing Factors
Immune Mechanisms Underlying Loss of Self Tolerance in Warm Aiha
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 47. Immune Thrombocytopenia
Clinical, Pathologic, and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmunes Features
Genetics Features
In Vivo Models
Pathologic Effector Mechanisms
Autoantibodies as Potential Immunologic Markers
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
References
Chapter 48. Autoimmune Neutropenia
Historical Background
Clinical and Pathologic Features
Autoimmune Neutropenia of Infancy
Primary Autoimmune Neutropenia in Adolescents and Adults
Neutrophil-Specific Antigens in Primary Autoimmune Neutropenias
Differential Diagnosis
Laboratory Diagnosis
Treatment
Perspectives and Future Directions
References
Chapter 49. Acquired Aplastic Anemia
HistoricAL Background
Genetic Features
Clinical, Pathologic, and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features and Pathogenic Mechanisms
Environmental Features
Animal Models
Therapy for Aplastic Anemia
Immunosuppressive Therapy
High-Dose Cyclophosphamide without BMT
Aplastic Anemia and Clonality
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
References
Chapter 50. Monogenic Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndromes
Introduction—Apoptosis and the Immune System
Clinical and Pathological Features
ALPS-Related Disorders
Autoimmune LympHoproliferative Syndrome (ALPS)
RAS-Associated Autoimmune Leukoproliferative Disorder
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 51. Autoimmune Clotting Dysfunction
Introduction
Procoagulant Thrombotic Diseases
Anticoagulant (Bleeding) Diseases
Conclusions and Future Prospects
Acknowledgments
References
Part 10: Central and Peripheral Nervous System
Chapter 52. Multiple Sclerosis
HistoricAL Background
Clinical Features
Immunological Markers in Diagnosis
Pathology
Epidemiology of MS
Immune Pathogenesis
Treatment
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 53. Peripheral Neuropathies
Introduction
Acute Neuropathies: The Guillain–Barré Syndrome
Chronic Neuropathies: Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy
Concluding Remarks and Future Prospects
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 54. Myasthenia Gravis and Related Disorders
Introduction
Myasthenia Gravis
Clinical Heterogeneity
Antibodies in Myasthenia
Pathogenic Mechanisms
The Thymus and Cellular Immunity in MG
Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome
Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 55. Ocular Disease
Historical Background
Clinical Features
Pathologic Features
Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features
Hormonal Influences
Genetic Factors
Animal Models
Pathogenic Mechanisms
Immunologic Markers
Treatment and Outcomes
Concluding Remarks and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 56. Immune-Mediated Inner Ear Disease
Introduction
Clinical Features
Evidence of Autoimmunity
Genetic Susceptibility
Animal Models
Treatment
Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 57. Encephalomyelopathies
Introduction
Neurological Syndromes of Autoimmune Causation
Systemic Immunopathic Disorders with Encephalitis and Myelitis
Diseases with Autoantibodies to Cell-surface Channels, Receptors
CNS Diseases with Autoantibodies to Intracellular Antigens
Conclusions and Future Prospects
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 58. Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes
Introduction
Pathogenesis
Diagnosis
Antibodies
Treatment
Clinical Syndromes
References
Part 11: Gastrointestinal System
Chapter 59. Celiac Disease
Clinical, Pathologic and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features
Genetic Features
Environmental Influences
In Vivo and In Vitro Models
Pathogenic Mechanisms
Autoantibodies as Potential Immunologic Markers
Treatment and Outcome
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 60. Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
Introduction
History
Epidemiology and Environmental Factors
Clinical and Pathologic Features
Genetics
Immunopathogenesis
Biomarkers
Treatment
Future Prospects
References
Chapter 61. Hepatitis
Clinical, Pathologic, and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features
Autoantibodies as Potential Immunologic Markers
Genetic Features
Animal Models
Pathologic Effector Mechanisms
Treatment and Outcome
Concluding Remarks—future Prospects
References
Chapter 62. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
Clinical, Pathologic, and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features
Genetic Features
Environmental Provocation of PBC
Experimental Animal Models
Pathologic Effector Mechanisms
Autoantibodies as Potential Immunologic Markers
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
References
Chapter 63. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Epidemiology and Risk Factors
Natural History, Clinical Features, and PSC-IBD
Diagnosis
PSC Subtypes and Pediatric psc
PSC-Associated Malignancies
Genetics
Animal Models
Potential Pathogenic Mechanisms
Treatment
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 64. Autoimmune Pancreatitis and IgG4-related Disease
Historical Background
Autoimmune Pancreatitis – Clinical, Pathologic, and Epidemiological Features
Animal Models
Pathological Mechanisms
Immunological Markers in Diagnosis
Treatment and Outcome
IgG4-related Disease
Concluding Remarks: Future Prospects
References
Part 12: Skin Diseases
Chapter 65. Autoimmune Bullous Skin Diseases—Pemphigus and Pemphigoid
Introduction
Pemphigus Vulgaris
Pemphigus Foliaceus
Other Types of Pemphigus
Bullous Pemphigoid
Other Subepidermal Bullous Diseases
Treatment of Autoimmune Bullous Diseases
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 66. Non-bullous Skin Diseases: Alopecia Areata, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, and Urticaria
Alopecia Areata
Vitiligo
Psoriasis
Chronic Urticaria
References
Part 13: Nephropathies and Reproductive System
Chapter 67. Autoimmune Disease in the Kidney
Introduction
Are there Hallmarks of Autoimmune Disease?
Hallmarks of Autoimmune Diseases of the Kidney
Summary
Future Directions
References
Chapter 68. Autoimmune Orchitis and Autoimmune Oophoritis
Introduction
Experimental Autoimmune Disease of the Testis
Clinical Autoimmune Disease of the Testis
Experimental Autoimmune Disease of the Ovary
Clinical Autoimmune Disease of the Ovary
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Part 14: Cardiovascular System and Lungs
Chapter 69. Rheumatic Fever and Rheumatic Heart Disease
Clinical, Pathological, and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features
Genetic Features
In Vivo and In Vitro Models
Pathologic Effector Mechanisms
Autoantibodies as Potential Immunologic Markers
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
References
Chapter 70. Myocarditis and Dilated Cardiomyopathy
Historical Background
Clinical, Pathologic, and Epidemiologic Features
Autoimmune Features and Immunologic Markers
Genetic Features
Environmental Features
Animal Models and Pathogenic Mechanisms
Treatment and Outcome
Personal Thoughts
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 71. Atherosclerosis
Introduction
Development of Atherosclerotic Lesions
Mouse Models of Atherosclerosis
Culprit Autoantigens
Immune Responses in Atherosclerosis
References
Chapter 72. Necrotizing Arteritis and Small Vessel Vasculitis
Historical Background
Polyarteritis Nodosa
Kawasaki’s Disease
ANCA-associated Vasculitis (AAV)
Cryoglobulinemic Vasculitis
IgA Vasculitis (Henoch–Schönlein Purpura)
Concluding Remarks—Future Prospects
References
Chapter 73. Large and Medium Vessel Vasculitides
Vasculitides of Large and Medium-sized Blood Vessels
Giant Cell Arteritis
Takayasu’s Arteritis
Concluding Remarks—Future Perspectives
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 74. Idiopathic and Autoimmune Interstitial Lung Disease
Introduction
History
Clinical, Pathological, and Epidemiological Features
Autoimmune Features
Genetic Features
In Vivo and In Vitro Models
Pathologic Effector Mechanisms
Treatment and Outcome
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Part 15: Unclassified Expressions of Autoimmunity
Chapter 75. Cameos: Candidates and Curiosities
Introduction
Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants
Autonomic Neuropathy
Birdshot Retinopathy
Cystitis, Interstitial
Endometriosis
Epilepsy
Fatigue Syndrome
Folate Deficiency
Lichen Sclerosus
Lymphocytic Mastitis
Metabolic–Genetic Storage Diseases
Movement Disorders
Narcolepsy
Osteoarthritis
Parathyroid Disease
Polychondritis, Relapsing
Prostatitis
Sarcoidosis
References
Chapter 76. Autoantibodies Against Cytokines
Introduction
Autoantibodies Against Cytokines in Humans
Pathogenicity of Autoantibodies Against Cytokines—General Comments
Are Anti-Cytokine Autoantibodies Against a Range of Cytokines in all Healthy Humans?
Analysis of a Panel of Neutralizing Monoclonal Antibodies to GM-CSF
Autoantibodies to GM-CSF: Implications for B Cell Tolerance to Cytokines
Role of T Cells and the Thymus in Pathogenesis of Autoantibodies to Cytokines
Induction of Autoantibodies as a Consequence of Therapy with Recombinant Cytokines
Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
Part 16: Diagnosis, Prevention, and Therapy
Chapter 77. Autoantibody Assays: Performance, Interpretation, and Standardization
Introduction
Spectrum of Autoantibodies
Assays and Technologies for Autoantibody Testing
Clinical Interpretation and Application of Autoantibody Testing
Clinical Practice Guidelines
Laboratory Reports, Electronic Medical Records, and Cost Analysis
Standardization and Quality Assurance
Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 78. Prediction of Autoimmune Disease
TYPE 1 DIABETES Mellitus as a Model for Prediction of Autoimmune Disease
The Pancreatic Pathology in TYPE 1 Diabetes MELLITUS and Islet Autoimmunity
Laboratory Markers of Autoimmunity (Including Autoantibodies and T Cell Assays)
Organ-Specific Autoimmune Diseases
Non-Organ Specific Disease
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 79. Prevention of Autoimmune Disease: The Type 1 Diabetes Paradigm
Introduction
People at Risk for TYPE 1 DIABETES
Primary Prevention
Secondary Prevention
Epilogue
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 80. Treatment of Autoimmune Disease: Established Therapies
Principles of Immune Suppression
General Considerations
Non-Specific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
Established Treatments of Rheumatic Diseases
Other Treatment Options
Moving Towards Biological and Molecular Therapies
References
Chapter 81. Treatment of Autoimmune Disease: Biological and Molecular Therapies
Introduction
The Therapeutic Armamentarium Derived from Biotechnology
Soluble Autoantigens
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy
Perspectives for the Future
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 23rd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123849304
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123849298
Noel Rose
Noel Rose was born in Stamford, Connecticut. He attended Yale University for his undergraduate education followed by the University of Pennsylvania for a Ph.D. and State University of New York at Buffalo for an MD. He was a member of the faculty of the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine for a period of 20 years, rising through the ranks to become a professor of Microbiology and Medicine, Director of Clinical Laboratories and Director of the Center for Immunology. He then spent ten years at Wayne State University School of Medicine where he chaired the Department of Immunology and Microbiology. In 1981, he joined the faculty of Johns Hopkins University as chairman of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases. He presently holds professorial appointments in the Departments of Pathology, Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Medicine and Environmental Health Sciences at The Johns Hopkins University and directs the Center for Autoimmune Disease Research. Dr. Rose’s original investigations on the autoimmune basis of thyroid disease in 1956 opened the present era of research on autoimmunity. He has since investigated many areas of autoimmunity and related issues in clinical and basic immunology. Dr. Rose is the author or co-author of over 800 scientific papers and editor or co-editor of 24 books. He has received numerous honors, including two honorary doctoral degrees, election to fellowship in national or international societies, service in national and international organizations and editorial boards of leading journals.
Director, Center for Autoimmune Disease Research, Bloomberg School of Public Health, John's Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
Ian Mackay
In the 1950s and 1960s Professor Mackay led the field of research into autoimmune diseases, coining the term ‘autoimmunity’. In 1963, he and Sir Macfarlane Burnet published a definitive monograph on the subject, firmly placing autoimmunity on the research map. Professor Mackay defined major autoimmune diseases of the liver and devised a life-saving protocol for autoimmune hepatitis that remains standard today. He also advanced knowledge on many other expressions of autoimmunity.
Professor, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia
"...incorporates new material and combines common themes underlying inductive and effector mechanisms and therapies that relate generally to the autoimmune disorders."--Anticancer Research, February 2015
"This authoritative book on autoimmune diseases is useful for clinicians and basic scientists alike. It is easy to read but is also useful as a reference. The authors provide an extensive overview of autoimmunity, ranging from basic mechanisms of disease to clinical features. Rating - 4 Stars"--Doody.com, August 2014
"...edited by Noel R. Rose and Ian R. Mackay, widely recognized experts in autoimmunity and its pathophysiological and clinical aspects. This thoughtfully updated new edition takes into consideration important developments in basic and clinical science. This book will be a valuable resource to clinicians involved in the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune diseases, to scientists who want to follow developments in the field, and to all those who enjoyed the previous edition."--Martha M. Eibl, M.D. for NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE, Jan 2006