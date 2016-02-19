The Autoimmune Diseases II
1st Edition
Description
This book deals with autoimmune disease in humans (as opposed to autoimmunity itself). It discusses the biological basis of disease at the molecular, genetic, cellular, and epidemiologic levels. It also describes the clinical problems of diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. The intended audience includes physicians of all specialties in practice, physicians in training such as house staff and fellows, and medical students. It will also be valuable for basic scientists and graduate students interested in the solution of important clinical problems. The book concentrates on topics that have grown or changed dramatically since publication of The Autoimmune Diseases.
Readership
Physicians, researchers, and graduate students in immunology, molecular biology, clinical medicine, hematology, rheumatism, and allergy.
Table of Contents
N. Rose and I. MacKay, The Immune Response in Autoimmunity and Autoimmune Disease: An Overview. G.J.V. Nossal, Autoimmunity and Self-Tolerance. C.C.A. Bernard, T. Mandel, and I.R. Mackay, Experimental Models of Human Autoimmune Disease: Overview and Prototypes. G.T. Nepom and P. Concannon, Molecular Genetics of Autoimmunity. R.S. Fujinami, Molecular Mimicry. M. Reichlin, Disease Specific Autoantibodies in the Systemic Rheumatic Diseases. M.E. Gershwin, M.P. Manns, and I.R. Mackay, Molecular Analysis of Cytoplasmic Autoantigens in Liver Disease. R.L. Rubin and E.M. Tan, B Cell Epitopes in Natural and Induced Autoimmunity. H. Wekerle and R. Hohlfeld, Principles of Therapeutic Approaches to Autoimmunity. C.M. Pelfrey, D.E. Scott, and A.D. Steinberg, Pathogenesis of Multisystem Autoimmunity--SLE as a Model. W. Hagopian and A. Lernmark, Autoimmune Diabetes Mellitus. J.C. Jennette, D.A. Jones, and R.J. Falk, Autoimmune Vasculitis. N.R. Rose, D.A. Neumann, C.L. Burek, and A. Herskowitz, Autoimmune Heart Disease. P.N. Hollingsworth, J.B. Peter, and R.L. Dawkins, Autoimmune Diseases of Muscle. B. Detrick and J.J. Hooks, Autoimmune Aspects of Ocular Disease. G.S. Firestein and N.J. Zvaifler, Autoimmune Arthropathy: Rheumatoid Synovitis. N.R. Rose and I.R. MacKay, Autoimmunity: Horizons. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 27th February 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140331
About the Editor
Noel Rose
Noel Rose was born in Stamford, Connecticut. He attended Yale University for his undergraduate education followed by the University of Pennsylvania for a Ph.D. and State University of New York at Buffalo for an MD. He was a member of the faculty of the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine for a period of 20 years, rising through the ranks to become a professor of Microbiology and Medicine, Director of Clinical Laboratories and Director of the Center for Immunology. He then spent ten years at Wayne State University School of Medicine where he chaired the Department of Immunology and Microbiology. In 1981, he joined the faculty of Johns Hopkins University as chairman of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases. He presently holds professorial appointments in the Departments of Pathology, Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Medicine and Environmental Health Sciences at The Johns Hopkins University and directs the Center for Autoimmune Disease Research. Dr. Rose’s original investigations on the autoimmune basis of thyroid disease in 1956 opened the present era of research on autoimmunity. He has since investigated many areas of autoimmunity and related issues in clinical and basic immunology. Dr. Rose is the author or co-author of over 800 scientific papers and editor or co-editor of 24 books. He has received numerous honors, including two honorary doctoral degrees, election to fellowship in national or international societies, service in national and international organizations and editorial boards of leading journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Autoimmune Disease Research, Bloomberg School of Public Health, John's Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
Ian Mackay
In the 1950s and 1960s Professor Mackay led the field of research into autoimmune diseases, coining the term ‘autoimmunity’. In 1963, he and Sir Macfarlane Burnet published a definitive monograph on the subject, firmly placing autoimmunity on the research map. Professor Mackay defined major autoimmune diseases of the liver and devised a life-saving protocol for autoimmune hepatitis that remains standard today. He also advanced knowledge on many other expressions of autoimmunity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia
Reviews
@qu:The volume is worthwhile. It encompasses many different systems that are involved with at least similar disorders. Moreover, the speculations about the future and possible new approaches to management are of great interest. It will appeal to general internists and postgraduate students. It is easy to read, clear in exposition, well illustrated, and well indexed, and will be a valuable addition to an internist's library. @source:--ANNALS RCPSC @qu:The book has been edited carefully to ensure uniformity of style, despite the large number of authors and the diversity of interests. The standard is uniformly high as to be expected from the contributing authors. This book is commendably up to date, and should hold its place as a standard work for many years, such is the wealth of information it holds, and the measured and temperate way in which it is presented. Highly recommended! @source:--PATHOLOGY @qu:The chapters provide fascinating up-dates to readers of many different disciplines. @source:--JOURNALOF HEPATOLOGY @qu:This book is thoroughly recommended for students, practising clinicians, and laboratory workers as a well balanced up to date review of the subject. @source:--JOURNAL OF CLINICAL PATHOLOGY