The Australian Medico-Legal Handbook with PDA Software - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729537605, 9780729577601

The Australian Medico-Legal Handbook with PDA Software

1st Edition

Authors: Cameron Stewart Ian Kerridge Malcolm Parker
eBook ISBN: 9780729577601
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 12th November 2007
Page Count: 150
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Australian Medico-Legal Handbook will be provided with PDA software and aims to give JMOs immediate, clear and concise answers to the most frequently asked legal questions arising during hospital training. Doctors carry very little when they are in the ward but are increasingly carrying PDAs, making the accompanying software an ideal content delivery method.

Key Features

  • The handbook and accompanying PDA software is the only one of its kind offered to Australian JMOs.
  • Content development is based around the authors' research through ongoing focus groups into the most commonly asked questions by the end user, that is, JMOs in the hospital training environment.
  • Law updates and other relevant materials (including guidelines and links to relevant Health Department documents) will be provided on the accompanying Evolve site.
  • Written by a proven author team, each an expert in the medico-legal and/or ethical fields.
  • Clinical problems will be outlined with cross-referencing to the appropriate sections of the handbook. These questions will be posed in the style and format used by clinicians, for example: ‘What if I get sued?' ‘What do I do if someone refuses treatment?' ‘What deaths do I refer to the Coroner?' ‘What if I make a mistake?' ‘Who makes decisions about a child's treatment?'

Table of Contents

  1. How to Use this Handbook
    2. Clinical Questions
    3. The Legal System, Courts and Procedure
    4. Standards of Care
    5. Professional Conduct
    6. Consent
    7. Confidentiality and Privacy
    8. Incompetent Patients
    9. Children
    10. Death and Dying
    11. Human Tissue and Organ Donation
    12. Mental Health
    13. Drugs and Prescribing
    14. The Police
    15. Medical Records
    16. Certificates
    17. Employment and other Arrangements for Services

    Glossary

    Index

Details

No. of pages:
150
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729577601

About the Author

Cameron Stewart

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Law, Macquarie University Honorary Associate Professor of Law, Centre for Values in Ethics, Medicine and the Law, University of Sydney, Legal Practitioner, NSW Supreme Court Barrister and Solicitor, High Court of Australia

Ian Kerridge

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Centre for Values and Ethics and the Law in Medicine, University of Sydney; Staff Haematologist/Bone Marrow Transplant Physician, Westmead Hospital, Australia

Malcolm Parker

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Medical Ethics, School of Medicine, University of Queensland; Board member of the Australasian Bioethics Association and the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Health Law & Ethics; Member of Queensland Health Ethics Advisory Committee

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.