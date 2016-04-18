The Auditory System and Human Sound-Localization Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128015292, 9780128017258

The Auditory System and Human Sound-Localization Behavior

1st Edition

Authors: John van Opstal
eBook ISBN: 9780128017258
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128015292
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th April 2016
Page Count: 436
Description

The Auditory System and Human Sound-Localization Behavior provides a comprehensive account of the full action-perception cycle underlying spatial hearing. It highlights the interesting properties of the auditory system, such as its organization in azimuth and elevation coordinates. Readers will appreciate that sound localization is inherently a neuro-computational process (it needs to process on implicit and independent acoustic cues). The localization problem of which sound location gave rise to a particular sensory acoustic input cannot be uniquely solved, and therefore requires some clever strategies to cope with everyday situations. The reader is guided through the full interdisciplinary repertoire of the natural sciences: not only neurobiology, but also physics and mathematics, and current theories on sensorimotor integration (e.g. Bayesian approaches to deal with uncertain information) and neural encoding.

Key Features

  • Quantitative, model-driven approaches to the full action-perception cycle of sound-localization behavior and eye-head gaze control
  • Comprehensive introduction to acoustics, systems analysis, computational models, and neurophysiology of the auditory system
  • Full account of gaze-control paradigms that probe the acoustic action-perception cycle, including multisensory integration, auditory plasticity, and hearing impaired

Readership

Auditory Neuroscientists, Systems and Computational Neuroscientists

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. The nature of sound
3. Linear systems analysis
4. Nonlinear systems analysis
5. The cochlea
6. The auditory nerve
7. Cues for human sound localization
8. Assessing auditory spatial performance
9. The gaze orienting system
10. The midbrain colliculus
11. Coordinate transformations in the brain
12. Sound localization behavior and plasticity
13. Audiovisual integration
14. The Auditory System and Human Sound-Localization Behavior

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128017258
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128015292

About the Author

John van Opstal

Dr. Van Opstal is a professor of Biophysics, studying sound localization behaviour of human and non-human primates, and in patients. He regards sound localization as an action-perception problem, and probes the system with fast, saccadic eye-head gaze-control paradigms, to study the very earliest correlates of the underlying neurocomputational mechanisms.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neuroscience & Biophysics, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behavior, Radboud University, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Ratings and Reviews

