The Auditory System and Human Sound-Localization Behavior
1st Edition
The Auditory System and Human Sound-Localization Behavior provides a comprehensive account of the full action-perception cycle underlying spatial hearing. It highlights the interesting properties of the auditory system, such as its organization in azimuth and elevation coordinates. Readers will appreciate that sound localization is inherently a neuro-computational process (it needs to process on implicit and independent acoustic cues). The localization problem of which sound location gave rise to a particular sensory acoustic input cannot be uniquely solved, and therefore requires some clever strategies to cope with everyday situations. The reader is guided through the full interdisciplinary repertoire of the natural sciences: not only neurobiology, but also physics and mathematics, and current theories on sensorimotor integration (e.g. Bayesian approaches to deal with uncertain information) and neural encoding.
- Quantitative, model-driven approaches to the full action-perception cycle of sound-localization behavior and eye-head gaze control
- Comprehensive introduction to acoustics, systems analysis, computational models, and neurophysiology of the auditory system
- Full account of gaze-control paradigms that probe the acoustic action-perception cycle, including multisensory integration, auditory plasticity, and hearing impaired
Auditory Neuroscientists, Systems and Computational Neuroscientists
1. Introduction
2. The nature of sound
3. Linear systems analysis
4. Nonlinear systems analysis
5. The cochlea
6. The auditory nerve
7. Cues for human sound localization
8. Assessing auditory spatial performance
9. The gaze orienting system
10. The midbrain colliculus
11. Coordinate transformations in the brain
12. Sound localization behavior and plasticity
13. Audiovisual integration
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 18th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017258
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128015292
John van Opstal
Dr. Van Opstal is a professor of Biophysics, studying sound localization behaviour of human and non-human primates, and in patients. He regards sound localization as an action-perception problem, and probes the system with fast, saccadic eye-head gaze-control paradigms, to study the very earliest correlates of the underlying neurocomputational mechanisms.
Professor of Neuroscience & Biophysics, Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behavior, Radboud University, Nijmegen, Netherlands