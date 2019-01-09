The Auditory Brain and Age-Related Hearing Impairment
1st Edition
Description
The Auditory Brain and Age-Related Hearing Impairment provides an overview of the interaction between age-related hearing impairments and cognitive brain function. This monograph elucidates the techniques used in the connectome and other brain-network studies based on electrophysiological methods. Discussions of the manifestations of age-related hearing impairment, the causes of degradation of sound processing, compensatory changes in the human brain, and rehabilitation and intervention are included. There is currently a surge in content on aging and hearing loss, the benefits of hearing aids and implants, and the correlation between hearing loss, cognitive decline and early onset of dementia.
Given the changing demographics, treatment of age-related hearing impairment need not just be bottom-up (i.e., by amplification and/or cochlear implantation), but also top-down by addressing the impact of the changing brain on communication. The role of age-related capacity for audio-visual integration and its role in assisting treatment have only recently been investigated, thus this area needs more attention.
Key Features
- Relates the techniques used in the connectome and other brain-network studies to the human auditory-cortex and age-related hearing loss research findings
- Examines the side effects of age-related hearing impairment and their impact on the quality of life for the elderly
- Evaluates the importance of multi-modal means in the rehabilitation of the elderly with hearing aids and cochlear implants
- Discusses the role of neurostimulation and various training procedures to halt, or potentially reverse, cognitive decline in the elderly
Readership
Researchers and clinical practitioners such as auditory neuroscientists, audiologists, neurologists, gerontologists and geriatricians
Table of Contents
Section I. Manifestations of Age Related Hearing Impairment
1. Hearing and the auditory brain in the elderly
2. Age-related changes in auditory sensation
3. Age-related changes in auditory perception
4. Aging, Cognition and Dementia
Section II. Causes for Degradation of Sound Processing
5. Temporal processing deficits in aging and the role of cognition
6. Genetic and environmental factors in age-related hearing impairment
7. Animal models of auditory aging
Section III. Compensatory Changes in the Aging Brain
8. Changes in the brain connectome with age
9. Age-related electrophysiological changes in the auditory brain
Section IV. Rehabilitation and Intervention
10. Improving quality of life with hearing aids and cochlear implants
Appendix. A primer on auditory evoked potentials and magnetic fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 9th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155455
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128153048
About the Author
Jos Eggermont
Dr. Jos J. Eggermont is an Emeritus Professor in the Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, and Psychology at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. Dr. Eggermont is one of the most renowned scientists in the field of the auditory system and his work has contributed substantially to the current knowledge about hearing loss. His research comprises most aspects of audition with an emphasis on the electrophysiology of the auditory system in experimental animals. He has published over 200 scientific articles, authored/edited 8 books, and contributed to over 90 book chapters all focusing on the auditory system.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Physiology, Pharmacology, and Psychology, University of Calgary, Canada