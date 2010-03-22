The Atypical Pneumonias, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718300

The Atypical Pneumonias, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 24-1

1st Edition

Authors: Burke Cunha
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718300
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd March 2010
Description

Atypical pneumonia is pneumonia that is not caused by one of the traditional microorganisms, such as Streptococcus pneumoniae.  Once atypical pneumonia is diagnosed, it is important to identify the causative organism so treatment can be tailored to the pathogen.  This issue covers specific tests for atypical pathogens as well as taking an in depth look at specific microorganisms and diseases, including  mycoplasma, legionella, and SARS.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718300

About the Authors

Burke Cunha Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Infectious Disease Division, Winthrop University Hospital, Mineola, NY

