The Atypical Pneumonias, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 24-1
1st Edition
Authors: Burke Cunha
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718300
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd March 2010
Atypical pneumonia is pneumonia that is not caused by one of the traditional microorganisms, such as Streptococcus pneumoniae. Once atypical pneumonia is diagnosed, it is important to identify the causative organism so treatment can be tailored to the pathogen. This issue covers specific tests for atypical pathogens as well as taking an in depth look at specific microorganisms and diseases, including mycoplasma, legionella, and SARS.
About the Authors
Burke Cunha Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Infectious Disease Division, Winthrop University Hospital, Mineola, NY
