The Atmosphere - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080450919, 9780080914367

The Atmosphere

1st Edition

Treatise on Geochemistry, Volume 4

Editors: Lynn Russell Ralph Keeling
Paperback ISBN: 9780080450919
eBook ISBN: 9780080914367
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 22nd March 2006
Page Count: 364
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
83.00
58.10
58.10
58.10
66.40
58.10
58.10
66.40
10400.00
7800.00
7280.00
7800.00
8320.00
7800.00
7800.00
8320.00
90.95
63.66
63.66
63.66
72.76
63.66
63.66
72.76
131.82
92.27
92.27
92.27
105.46
92.27
92.27
105.46
120.00
84.00
84.00
84.00
96.00
84.00
84.00
96.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume covers topics relating reactive atmospheric chemistry, pathways for material transport within the atmosphere, and exchanges with the land, biota, oceans, and solid earth. The emphasis is on species of relevance to global climate and global chemical budgets, as well as on the application of geochemical methods, such as isotope techniques, for deciphering pathways and rates of material exchange within the atmosphere and with other reservoirs. The topics covered here have long histories, related to their importance for problems of global climate change, the ozone layers, and other global impacts on humanity.

Readership

geologists, geochemists, chemists, earth scientists

Table of Contents

Executive Editors' Foreword Contributors to Volume 4 Volume Editor's Introduction

  1. Ozone, Hydroxyl Radical, and Oxidative Capacity (R.G. Prinn)
  2. Tropospheric Halogen Chemistry (R. Von Glasow and P.J. Crutzen)
  3. Geochemistry of atmospheric methane (W.S. Reeburgh)
  4. Tropospheric Aerosols (P.R. Buseck and S.E. Schwartz)
  5. Non-mass dependent isotopic fractionation: mechanisms and applications (M.H. Thiemens)
  6. Isotopic composition of atmospheric CO2 and O2 (D. Yakir)
  7. Radiocarbon (W.S. Broecker)
  8. Atmospheric water isotopes (J. Jouzel)
  9. Aerosol chemistry (W.S. Broecker)
  10. Tropospheric aerosol composition and properties (P.R. Buseck, S.E. Schwartz)
  11. Biomass burning (J.S. Levine)
  12. Tracers of atmospheric circulation (M. Heimann)
  13. Atmospheric radionuclides other than 14C (K.K. Turekian, W.C. Graustein)
  14. Chemistry of the stratospheric ozone layer (J.M. Rodríguez)
  15. Stratosphere-troposphere exchange (K.A. Boering)
  16. Planetary degassing (D.R. Porcelli, K.K. Turekian)

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
Paperback ISBN:
9780080450919
eBook ISBN:
9780080914367

About the Editor

Lynn Russell

Ralph Keeling

622551keelingvol4.jpg

For more than a decade, my research group has been engaged in measuring changes in atmospheric oxygen (O2) concentration. Oxygen is closely linked to carbon dioxide by photosynthesis, respiration, and combustion reactions. We have shown that oxygen concentrations in the clean atmosphere vary with season and are slowly decreasing from year to year. By measuring these changes along with changes in carbon dioxide, we can learn about the fate of the carbon dioxide emitted each year by humans: How much remains in the air? How much enters the oceans? How much is taken up by land plants? Recently, I have also been engaged in developing theories for why atmospheric carbon dioxide was lower during Pleistocene glacial periods, and why the global climate was also highly unstable during these times.

E-mail: rkeeling@ucsd.edu

Affiliations and Expertise

Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California San Diego, CA, USA

Reviews

"A broad overview of specific themes and enquiry methods for biogeochemists and atmospheric geochemics. ...A huge amount of material has been brought together in the book and synthesized by the well-know and active practitioners in the field. It is highly recommended." -Shaocai Yu, PhD, National Exposire Research Laboratory, US Environmental Protection Agency, NC, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.