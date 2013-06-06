The Athletic Horse
2nd Edition
Principles and Practice of Equine Sports Medicine
Description
Showing how to maximize performance in horses, The Athletic Horse: Principles and Practice of Equine Sports Medicine, 2nd Edition describes sports training regimens and how to reduce musculoskeletal injuries. Practical coverage addresses the anatomical and physiological basis of equine exercise and performance, centering on evaluation, imaging, pharmacology, and training recommendations for sports such as racing and show jumping. Now in full color, this edition includes new rehabilitation techniques, the latest imaging techniques, and the best methods for equine transportation. Written by expert educators Dr. David Hodgson, Dr. Catherine McGowan, and Dr. Kenneth McKeever, with a panel of highly qualified contributing authors.
Key Features
- Expert international contributors provide cutting-edge equine information from the top countries in performance-horse research: the U.S., Australia, U.K., South Africa, and Canada.
- The latest nutritional guidelines maximize the performance of the equine athlete.
- Extensive reference lists at the end of each chapter provide up-to-date resources for further research and study.
Table of Contents
Section I: Structure Considerations in Equine Sports Medicine
1. An Overview of Performance and Sports Medicine
2. Comparative Aspects of Exercise Physiology
Section II: Physiology of Exercise and Performance
3. Energetic Considerations of Exercise
4. Nutrition of the Performance Horse
5. Hematology and Biochemistry
6. Physiology of Acid-Base Balance and Fluid Shifts with Exercise
7. Endocrine and Immune Responses to Exercise and Training
8. Thermoregulation
9. The Respiratory System: Anatomy, Physiology, and Adaptations to Exercise and Training
10. Transport of Horses
11. The Cardiovascular System: Anatomy, Physiology, and Adaptations to Exercise and Training
12. Muscle: Anatomy, Physiology, and Adaptations to Exercise and Training
13. Tendon, Ligament, Bone, and Cartilage: Anatomy, Physiology, and Adaptations to Exercise and Training
14. Age and Disuse in Athletes: Effects of Detraining, Spelling, Injury, and Age
Section III: Biomechanics/Kinematics and Performance
15. Conformation
16. The Biomechanics of Equine Locomotion
17. Kinematics of the Equine Back and Pelvis
18. Functional Biomechanics: The Effect of the Rider and Track
Section IV: Practical Exercise Physiology
19. Training Regimens: Physiologic Adaptations to Training
20. Training Tthe Thoroughbred Racehorse
21. Training Standardbred Trotters and Pacers
22. Training Endurance Horses
23. Training the Event Horse
24. Dressage Tests, Movements, and Training: A Primer
25. Training Show Jumpers
26. Training the Working Horse
27. Training the Racing Quarterhorse
28. Evaluation of Performance Potential
29. Clinical Exercise Testing and Investigation of Poor Performance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 6th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721600758
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241922
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711745
About the Author
David Hodgson
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVIM, Head, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences University of Sydney, Sydney Australia
Catherine McGowan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Equine Internal Medicine and Director of Veterinary CPD Institute of Ageing and Chronic Disease Faculty of Health and Life Sciences University of Liverpool Leahurst, United Kingdom
Kenneth McKeever
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Equine Exercise Physiology Associate Director for Research Equine Science Center, Department of Animal Sciences Rutgers the State University of New Jersey New Brunswick, New Jersey