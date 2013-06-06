The Athletic Horse

Section I: Structure Considerations in Equine Sports Medicine

1. An Overview of Performance and Sports Medicine

2. Comparative Aspects of Exercise Physiology

Section II: Physiology of Exercise and Performance

3. Energetic Considerations of Exercise

4. Nutrition of the Performance Horse

5. Hematology and Biochemistry

6. Physiology of Acid-Base Balance and Fluid Shifts with Exercise

7. Endocrine and Immune Responses to Exercise and Training

8. Thermoregulation

9. The Respiratory System: Anatomy, Physiology, and Adaptations to Exercise and Training

10. Transport of Horses

11. The Cardiovascular System: Anatomy, Physiology, and Adaptations to Exercise and Training

12. Muscle: Anatomy, Physiology, and Adaptations to Exercise and Training

13. Tendon, Ligament, Bone, and Cartilage: Anatomy, Physiology, and Adaptations to Exercise and Training

14. Age and Disuse in Athletes: Effects of Detraining, Spelling, Injury, and Age

Section III: Biomechanics/Kinematics and Performance

15. Conformation

16. The Biomechanics of Equine Locomotion

17. Kinematics of the Equine Back and Pelvis

18. Functional Biomechanics: The Effect of the Rider and Track

Section IV: Practical Exercise Physiology

19. Training Regimens: Physiologic Adaptations to Training

20. Training Tthe Thoroughbred Racehorse

21. Training Standardbred Trotters and Pacers

22. Training Endurance Horses

23. Training the Event Horse

24. Dressage Tests, Movements, and Training: A Primer

25. Training Show Jumpers

26. Training the Working Horse

27. Training the Racing Quarterhorse

28. Evaluation of Performance Potential

29. Clinical Exercise Testing and Investigation of Poor Performance