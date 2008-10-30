The Athlete's Shoulder - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443067013, 9780702036057

The Athlete's Shoulder

2nd Edition

Authors: James Andrews Kevin Wilk Michael Reinold
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443067013
eBook ISBN: 9780702036057
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2008
Page Count: 896
Description

The latest edition of this in-depth look at athletic injuries of the shoulder has been updated to feature 16 new chapters, additional illustrations and algorithms, an added focus on arthroscopic treatments, and pearls that highlight key information. Additional contributing authors give you a fresh spin on new and old topics from rehabilitation exercises to special coverage of female athletes, pediatrics, and golfers. This book offers coverage of arthroscopy, total joint replacement, instability, football, tennis, swimming, and gymnastic injuries, rotator cuff injuries, and much, much more! The large range of topics covered in this text ensures that it’s a great resource for orthopaedists, physical therapists, athletic trainers, and primary care physicians.

Key Features

  • Presents a multidisciplinary approach to the care of the shoulder, combining contributions from the leaders in the field of orthopedic surgery, physical therapy, and athletic training.
  • Demonstrates which exercises your patients should perform in order to decrease their chance of injury or increase strength following an injury through illustrated exercises for rehabilitation and injury prevention.
  • Illustrates how the shoulder is affected during activity of certain sports with a variety of tables and graphs.
  • Covers a large range of topics including all shoulder injuries to be sufficiently comprehensive for both orthopaedists and physical therapists/athletic trainers.

Table of Contents

  1. Functional Anatomy of the Shoulder Complex

    2. Clinical Biomechanics of the Shoulder Complex

    3. Standardized Shoulder Examination-Clinical and Functional Approaches

    4. Clinical Examination of the Shoulder Complex

    5. Diagnostic Imaging of the Shoulder Complex

    6. Normal Arthroscopic Anatomy of the Shoulder

    7. Operative Arthroscopy of the Shoulder

    8. Arthroscopic Techniques of the Shoulder

    9. Tensile Failure of the Rotator Cuff

    10. Subacromial Impingement

    11. Internal Impingement

    12. PASTA Lesions of the Rotator Cuff

    13. Calcific Tendonitis

    14. Open Repair of the Rotator Cuff

    15. Mini-Open Rotator Cuff Repair

    16. Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair

    17. Anterior Instability of the Shoulder

    18. Posterior Shoulder Instability

    19. Multidirectional Instability

    20. Management of the First Time Dislocation in the Athlete

    21. Bankart Lesions: Diagnosis & Treatment with Arthroscopic & Open Approaches

    22. Superior Labrum, Anterior and Posterior Lesions of the Shoulder

    23. Soft Tissue Injuries of the Shoulder

    24. Adhesive Capsulitis of the Shoulder

    25. Acromioclavicular Joint Injuries

    26. Shoulder Arthroplasty in the Athlete Shoulder

    27. Neurovascular Compression Syndromes of the Shoulder

    28. Brachial Plexus Injuries

    29. Suprascapular Nerve Entrapment

    30. Cervicogenic Shoulder Pain

    31. Biomechanics of the Shoulder During Sports

    32. Electromyographic Activity During Upper Extremity Sports

    33. Shoulder Injuries in Baseball

    34. Shoulder Injuries in Football

    35. Shoulder Injuries in Tennis

    36. The Shoulder in Swimming

    37. Conditioning, Training, and Rehabilitation Concepts for the Golfer's Shoulders

    38. The Artistic Gymnast's Shoulder

    39. Pediatric Shoulder Injuries

    40. Female Shoulder Injuries

    41. Nonoperative Treatment of Shoulder Impingement

    42. Non-Operative Rehabilitation for Traumatic and Congenital Glenohumeral Instability

    43. Strength and Conditioning for the Preadolescent and Adolescent Athlete

    44. Injuries and Rehabilitation of the Female Shoulder

    45. Biomechanical Considerations in Shoulder Rehabilitation Exercises

    46. Open and Closed Chain Rehabilitation for the Shoulder Complex

    47. Neuromuscular Control Exercises for Shoulder Instability

    48. Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation for the Shoulder

    49. The Sensorimotor Contribution to the Shoulder Joint Stability

    50. The Role of the Scapula in Rehabilitation

    51. Alternative Techniques for the Motion-Restricted Shoulder

    52. The Decelerator Mechanism: Eccentric Muscular Contraction Applications at the Shoulder

    53. Neurodynamic Techniques for the Athletic Shoulder

    54. Current Concepts in Isokinetic Testing and Rehabilitation of the Shoulder Complex

    55. Plyometrics for the Shoulder Complex

    56. Core Stabilization: Integration with Shoulder Rehabilitation

    57. Conditioning of the Shoulder Complex for Specific Sports

    58. Interval Sport Programs for the Shoulder

    59. Taping, Padding, and Bracing Considerations for the Shoulder Complex

    60. Outcome Measurements for the Shoulder

Details

About the Author

James Andrews

Clinical Professor of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA; Chairman, American Sports Medicine Institute, Birmingham, AL

Kevin Wilk

Adjunct Assistant Professor, Programs in Physical Therapy, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI, USA; Clinical Director, Champion Sports Medicine, Birmingham, AL, USA; Vice President, Education, Benchmark Medical Inc., Malvern, PA, USA; Director of Rehabilitation Research, American Sports Medicine Institute, Birmingham, AL, USA

Michael Reinold

Rehabilitation Co-ordinator/Athletic Trainer

