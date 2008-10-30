The Athlete's Shoulder

The latest edition of this in-depth look at athletic injuries of the shoulder has been updated to feature 16 new chapters, additional illustrations and algorithms, an added focus on arthroscopic treatments, and pearls that highlight key information. Additional contributing authors give you a fresh spin on new and old topics from rehabilitation exercises to special coverage of female athletes, pediatrics, and golfers. This book offers coverage of arthroscopy, total joint replacement, instability, football, tennis, swimming, and gymnastic injuries, rotator cuff injuries, and much, much more! The large range of topics covered in this text ensures that it’s a great resource for orthopaedists, physical therapists, athletic trainers, and primary care physicians.