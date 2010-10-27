The Athlete's Elbow, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724981

The Athlete's Elbow, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 29-4

1st Edition

Authors: Marc Safran
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724981
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th October 2010
Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine is dedicated to the Althlete’s elbow.  Dr. Marc Safran of  Stanford University's Orthopaedic Surgery department, along with his contributors, cover topics on imaging, pediatric considerations, rehabilitation, and various injuries and conditions, such as nerve and UCL injuries, acute and chronic dislocation, medial and lateral epicondylitis, valgus extension overload syndrome, and posterolateral rotatory instability.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724981

About the Authors

Marc Safran Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Sports Medicine, Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

