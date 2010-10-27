The Athlete's Elbow, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 29-4

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine is dedicated to the Althlete’s elbow. Dr. Marc Safran of Stanford University's Orthopaedic Surgery department, along with his contributors, cover topics on imaging, pediatric considerations, rehabilitation, and various injuries and conditions, such as nerve and UCL injuries, acute and chronic dislocation, medial and lateral epicondylitis, valgus extension overload syndrome, and posterolateral rotatory instability.