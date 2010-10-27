The Athlete's Elbow, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 29-4
1st Edition
Authors: Marc Safran
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724981
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th October 2010
Description
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine is dedicated to the Althlete’s elbow. Dr. Marc Safran of Stanford University's Orthopaedic Surgery department, along with his contributors, cover topics on imaging, pediatric considerations, rehabilitation, and various injuries and conditions, such as nerve and UCL injuries, acute and chronic dislocation, medial and lateral epicondylitis, valgus extension overload syndrome, and posterolateral rotatory instability.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 27th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724981
About the Authors
Marc Safran Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Sports Medicine, Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
