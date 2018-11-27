The Assessment and Treatment of Addiction

Preface

Emerging Findings

1. Neurobiology of Addiction: How science informs practice

2. Precision Health in Addiction: Applying pharmacogenomics to clinical practice

3. The role of Nutrition in Addiction Recovery: What we know and what we don’t

4. Electronic cigarettes – risks and trends

5. Psychoneuroendocrinology and Addiction

6. Technological Innovations in Addiction Treatment (Apps, etc..)

Best Practices

7. State of the Art Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

8. State of the Art Treatment of Cannabis Use Disorder

9. State of the Art Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorders (vs something on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome)

10. Applying best practice guidelines on chronic pain in clinical practice—treating patients who suffer from pain and addiction

Treatment Challenges

11. Psychotherapy after residential treatment of addictive disorders—preventing relapse and deepening recovery

12. Challenges in the Preventon and Treatment of Substance Use Disorders among Adolescents

13. The prescription drug epidemic and the role of physicians

14. Trauma and Addiction—How to treat co-occurring PTSD and substance use disorders

15. When Food is an Addiction

16. Quality in Addiction Treatment: Measuring what matters

17. Functional Assessment and Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorders