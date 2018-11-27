The Assessment and Treatment of Addiction
1st Edition
Best Practices and New Frontiers
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of all types of addiction – from substance use disorders to behavioral addictions and more. This practical resource presents a focused summary of today’s current knowledge on topics of interest to all health care professionals who work with those who suffer from this wide-ranging problem. It provides current, relevant information on emerging findings, best practices, and treatment challenges, covering a variety of assessment and treatment strategies and making it a one-stop resource for staying up to date in this critical area.
Key Features
- Discusses precision health in addiction; the latest trend of electronic cigarettes; state-of-the-art treatments for opioid use disorder and cannabis use disorder; best practices for chronic pain; prevention among adolescents; the role of physicians in the prescription drug epidemic; and the role of integrative interventions in addiction treatment.
- Includes coverage of behavioral addictions such as internet, sex, and gambling; food addiction; PTSD and substance use disorders; preventing relapse; the neurobiology of addiction; and more.
- Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Preface
Emerging Findings
1. Neurobiology of Addiction: How science informs practice
2. Precision Health in Addiction: Applying pharmacogenomics to clinical practice
3. The role of Nutrition in Addiction Recovery: What we know and what we don’t
4. Electronic cigarettes – risks and trends
5. Psychoneuroendocrinology and Addiction
6. Technological Innovations in Addiction Treatment (Apps, etc..)
Best Practices
7. State of the Art Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder
8. State of the Art Treatment of Cannabis Use Disorder
9. State of the Art Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorders (vs something on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome)
10. Applying best practice guidelines on chronic pain in clinical practice—treating patients who suffer from pain and addiction
Treatment Challenges
11. Psychotherapy after residential treatment of addictive disorders—preventing relapse and deepening recovery
12. Challenges in the Preventon and Treatment of Substance Use Disorders among Adolescents
13. The prescription drug epidemic and the role of physicians
14. Trauma and Addiction—How to treat co-occurring PTSD and substance use disorders
15. When Food is an Addiction
16. Quality in Addiction Treatment: Measuring what matters
17. Functional Assessment and Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548571
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323548564
About the Editor
Itai Danovitch
Dr. Danovitch is the Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He earned his bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley, and his medical doctorate from UCLA. He completed psychiatry residency at Columbia, an addiction psychiatry fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and a Master of Business Administration at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Dr. Danovitch’s research is focused on substance use disorders, particularly marijuana, as well as the integration of medical and mental health services. He is the author of over 50 original articles and book chapters. He was co-editor of the 2012 Psychiatric Clinics of North America special edition on addiction. As an educator, Dr. Danovitch has been recognized with the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. Dr. Danovitch is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and Past President of the California Society of Addiction Medicine. In 2016 he was appointed by Governor Jerry Brown to serve as a Commissioner on the California Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences; Associate Professor, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, CA, USA
Larissa Mooney
Dr. Larissa Mooney is a board certified addiction psychiatrist and Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She completed psychiatry residency at New York University and a fellowship in addiction psychiatry at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Mooney is the Director of the UCLA Addiction Medicine Clinic and Chief of the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Substance Use Disorders Section, where she teaches psychiatrists in training in the clinical management of addiction and mental health disorders. She is the Vice President of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP) and a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. Dr. Mooney has conducted research at UCLA Integrated Substance Abuse Programs on pharmacological and behavioral treatment interventions for substance use disorders and has current funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to study treatment outcomes related to cannabis use disorder and medication treatment for opioid use disorder.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor, UCLA Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences; Director, UCLA Addiction Medicine Clinic; Chief, Greater Los Angeles VA Substance Use Disorders Section, UCLA Integrated Substance Abuse Programs, Los Angeles, California