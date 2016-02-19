The Arts and Personal Growth focuses on the influence of arts education to personal growth, including the development of curriculum that puts the study of the arts at the core and learning of the arts in different time frames and educational considerations. The book is composed of papers derived from the conference conducted at Dillington House in Somerset from July 23 to 28, 1979 under the auspices of the University of Exeter with assistance from the Michael Marks Charitable Trust. The selection first outlines the meaning of the arts and the need for school curriculum to include both social and political settings in curriculum development. The book then examines the interrelations of arts education, curriculum, and multi-cultural society, putting emphasis on the contention that minorities have brought with them valid cultures that have various art forms. The text underscores the need to put arts at the highest consideration in curriculum development. The challenges posed to teachers of arts and the ability of experts in the arts to maintain natural and human artefacts are noted. The manuscript also ponders on the reality that learning the arts surpasses age and educational boundaries. The influence of art to a sound personal development is also mentioned. The publication is a dependable reference for readers and art patrons interested in the value of arts in personal growth.