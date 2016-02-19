The Arts and Personal Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080247144, 9781483156934

The Arts and Personal Growth

1st Edition

Curriculum Issues in Arts Education

Editors: Malcolm Ross
eBook ISBN: 9781483156934
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 136
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Arts and Personal Growth focuses on the influence of arts education to personal growth, including the development of curriculum that puts the study of the arts at the core and learning of the arts in different time frames and educational considerations. The book is composed of papers derived from the conference conducted at Dillington House in Somerset from July 23 to 28, 1979 under the auspices of the University of Exeter with assistance from the Michael Marks Charitable Trust. The selection first outlines the meaning of the arts and the need for school curriculum to include both social and political settings in curriculum development. The book then examines the interrelations of arts education, curriculum, and multi-cultural society, putting emphasis on the contention that minorities have brought with them valid cultures that have various art forms. The text underscores the need to put arts at the highest consideration in curriculum development. The challenges posed to teachers of arts and the ability of experts in the arts to maintain natural and human artefacts are noted. The manuscript also ponders on the reality that learning the arts surpasses age and educational boundaries. The influence of art to a sound personal development is also mentioned. The publication is a dependable reference for readers and art patrons interested in the value of arts in personal growth.

Table of Contents


Introduction to the Series

Preface

Contributors

Meaning in the Arts

The Responsive School

Arts Education, The Curriculum and the Multi-Cultural Society

The Road from Wigan Pier

Art Process and Product

The Arts and the Whole Curriculum

Education and the Arts

The Concept of Art

The Arts and Personal Growth

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156934

About the Editor

Malcolm Ross

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.