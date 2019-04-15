The Artificial Pancreas
1st Edition
Current Situation and Future Directions
Description
The Artificial Pancreas: Current Situation and Future Directions presents research on the top issues relating to the artificial pancreas (AP) and its application to diabetes. AP is a newer form of treatment to accurately and efficiently inject insulin, thereby significantly improving the patient’s quality of life. By connecting a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to a continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion using a control algorithm, AP delivers and regulates the most accurate amount of insulin to maintain normal glycemic values. Featured chapters in this book are written by world leaders in AP research, thus providing readers with the latest studies and results.
Key Features
- Focuses on Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM) that is primarily found in children and typically treated by means of a syringe or insulin pump
- Features research and results from top academic experimental groups, and from universities such as Harvard (USA), the University of Virginia (USA), the University of Padova (Italy), the University of Montpellier (France), and the Buenos Aires Institute of Technology (Argentina)
- Discusses clinical trials of AP from around the world, including the United States, the EU, Latin America, and Israel
Readership
Biomedical engineers and diabetes researchers, bioinformatics engineers and researchers interested in algorithms in endocrinology
Table of Contents
- Feedback control algorithms for automated glucose management in T1DM: the state of the art
2. Getting IoT-ready
3. Multivariable AP with adaptive control
4. The ARG algorithm: clinical trials in Argentina
5. Use of intraperitoneal insulin delivery for artificial pancreas
6. Physiological models for artificial pancreas development
7. Deployment of modular MPC for type 1 diabetes control: the Italian experience 2008–2016
8. Integrating the clinical and engineering aspects of closed-loop control: the Virginia experience
9. Strategies to mitigate hypoglycaemia in the artificial pancreas
10. Multiple-signal artificial pancreas systems
11. Artificial pancreas in pediatrics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 15th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156568
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156551
About the Editor
Ricardo Sánchez-Peña
Ricardo S. Sánchez-Peña received the Electronic Engineer degree from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA, 1978) and the M.Sc. and Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology (1986, 1988), both in Electrical Engineering. In Argentina, he worked since 1977 in different research institutions. He collaborated with NASA, the German (DLR) and Brazilian (CTA/INPE) space agencies. He was (Plenary) Full Professor at UBA (1989–2004), ICREA Senior Researcher at the UPC (2005–2009, Barcelona) and visiting Prof./Researcher at several Universities in the USA and EU. He consulted for companies in the USA, Spain, and Argentina. He published four books and more than 160 journal and conference papers. He received awards from NASA, IEEE, and the National Academy of Exact, Physical, and Natural Sciences of Argentina. He is Director of the Research and Ph.D. Program at the Buenos Aires Institute of Technology (ITBA) and Investigador Superior from CONICET. He has applied identification and control to acoustical, mechanical, aero, and astronautical engineering and currently to type 1 diabetes and neurobiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Research and Ph.D. Program, Buenos Aires Institute of Technology (ITBA), CABA, Argentina
Daniel Cherñavvsky
Daniel R. Cherñavvsky is Assistant Professor of Research in the Center for Diabetes Technology at the University of Virginia. The Center for Diabetes Technology is a multidisciplinary group of research academicians with specialties in Pediatrics, Endocrinology, Behavioral Medicine, Systems Engineering, Mathematics, and Statistics, working collaboratively for the advancement of technology for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Currently, Dr. Cherñavvsky is leading several artificial pancreas studies in pediatric and young adult populations. In addition, Dr. Cherñavvsky collaborates with the International Artificial Pancreas (iAP) Study Group, which joins investigators from Italy, France, Israel, Argentina, and the USA. He had conducted the first-ever outpatient clinical study of a cell phone-based artificial pancreas system and performed US and international outpatients-based trials with different generations of the Artificial Pancreas system. Dr. Cherñavvsky’s funded studies include summer and winter camps with adolescents evaluating the effect of exercise and type 1 diabetes. Dr. Cherñavvsky, a pediatric nephrologist and pediatric intensive care specialist graduate from the University of Buenos Aires, has conducted and designed clinical research projects for over 15 years in the USA. Since September 2016, he joined TypeZero Technologies, Inc., as a part time chief medical officer. Now he divides his time between academia, continuing his clinical research activities, and industry, where he is moving forward technological products aiming to optimize treatment for people with type 1 diabetes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Research, Center for Diabetes Technology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, USA
About the Series Editor
Edgar Sanchez
Edgar N. Sanchez was born in 1949, in Sardinata, Colombia, South America. He obtained his BSEE major in Power Systems from Universidad Industrial de Santander (UIS, Bucaramanga, Colombia) in 1971, his MSEE from CINVESTAV-IPN (Advanced Studies and Research Center of the National Polytechnic Institute), his major in Automatic Control (Mexico City, Mexico) in 1974, and his Docteur Ingenieur degree in Automatic Control from Institut Nationale Polytechnique de Grenoble, France in 1980.
In 1971, 1972, 1975 and 1976, he worked for different electrical engineering consulting companies in Bogota, Colombia. In 1974 he was a professor in the Electrical Engineering Department of UIS, Colombia. From January 1981 to November 1990, he worked as a researcher at the Electrical Research Institute, Cuernavaca, Mexico. He was a professor of the graduate program in electrical engineering at the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (UANL), Monterrey, Mexico, from December 1990 to December 1996. Since January 1997, he has been with CINVESTAV-IPN (Guadalajara Campus, Mexico) as a Professor of Electrical Engineering in their graduate programs. His research interests are in neural networks and fuzzy logic as applied to automatic control systems. He has been the advisor of 21 Ph. D. theses and 40 M. Sc theses.
He was granted a USA National Research Council Award as a research associate at NASA Langley Research Center, Hampton, Virginia, USA (January 1985 to March 1987). He is also a member of the Mexican National Research System (promoted to highest rank, III, in 2005), the Mexican Academy of Science and the Mexican Academy of Engineering. He has published four books, more than 150 technical papers in international journals and conferences, and has served as a reviewer for different international journals and conferences. He has also been a member of many international conferences, both IEEE and IFAC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, CINVESTAV Guadalajara