The Art of People Management in Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344230, 9781780630243

The Art of People Management in Libraries

1st Edition

Tips for Managing your Most Vital Resource

Authors: James McKinlay Vicki Williamson
eBook ISBN: 9781780630243
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344230
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 20th January 2010
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

The library business is changing – please excuse our dust during renovations! Human resources: Your most vital resource – don’t leave it to chance! The rules of the game have changed; The systems thinking approach: The framework for developing a human resource management system; Systems thinking simplified – four primary concepts; Developing your people plan – a Systems Thinking approach; Leadership in HR management practices – the people edge competencies; Ten critical HR issues within libraries; Epilogue: ‘Just when we thought things were running smoothly …’.

Description

This book explores recent trends in human resource management practices and presents options for their application within the special context of libraries, especially academic and research libraries. It lays out a set of the most pressing HR management issues facing senior library leaders in the context of continuous organisational change in the 21st century and offers library practitioners effective tips for people management.

Key Features

  • A practical ‘how-to’ book that provides realistic and proven solutions to real-world challenges
  • Provides examples from organizations to highlight concepts and their applications
  • Summary of key points at the end of each chapter, as well as specific tips in three areas: A – Attention (things to pay attention to); R – Results (initiatives that help to achieve desired results) and T – Techniques (ways to apply the concepts presented.

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Reviews

The authors have produced a practical book that is current and aspiring library leaders from a variety of sectors will find useful., The Australian Library Journal
A readable and useful book., The Australian Library Journal

About the Authors

James McKinlay Author

James McKinlay has provided consulting services to public sector organisations throughout Canada and the USA for more than 25 years and is one of two co-founders of the Haines Centre for Strategic Management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Haines Centre for Strategic Management

Vicki Williamson Author

Vicki Williamson has held senior leadership positions in universities and research libraries in both Australia and Canada and her doctorial research focused on educational innovation, strategic planning and change management.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Saskatchewan Library, Canada

