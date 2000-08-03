The Art of Nursing

Using rich nursing narratives from practicing nurses as well as scholarly conceptual sources, this book paints a vivid picture of the diversity and richness embodied in the artful practice of nursing. These stories illustrate the forms of knowledge used by nurses and demonstrate essential nursing concepts, such as care, spirituality, presence, compassion, self-care, and advocacy. Readers will also examine obstacles that can interfere with their successful performance as a nurse and discover ways of overcoming these challenges.