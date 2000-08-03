The Art of Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721682167, 9780323228909

The Art of Nursing

1st Edition

A Practical Introduction

Authors: Carolyn Cooper
eBook ISBN: 9780323228909
Paperback ISBN: 9780721682167
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd August 2000
Page Count: 268
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Using rich nursing narratives from practicing nurses as well as scholarly conceptual sources, this book paints a vivid picture of the diversity and richness embodied in the artful practice of nursing. These stories illustrate the forms of knowledge used by nurses and demonstrate essential nursing concepts, such as care, spirituality, presence, compassion, self-care, and advocacy. Readers will also examine obstacles that can interfere with their successful performance as a nurse and discover ways of overcoming these challenges.

Table of Contents

WHAT NURSES KNOW · Acquiring Nursing Knowledge · Personal Knowledge · Ethical Knowledge · THE ART OF NURSING · Caring for Patients · Advocacy for Patients · Advocacy for Populations · Supporting Spirituality · Response of Compassion · The Presence of the Nurse · Caring for Oneself

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323228909
Paperback ISBN:
9780721682167

About the Author

Carolyn Cooper

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.