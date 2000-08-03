The Art of Nursing
1st Edition
A Practical Introduction
Description
Using rich nursing narratives from practicing nurses as well as scholarly conceptual sources, this book paints a vivid picture of the diversity and richness embodied in the artful practice of nursing. These stories illustrate the forms of knowledge used by nurses and demonstrate essential nursing concepts, such as care, spirituality, presence, compassion, self-care, and advocacy. Readers will also examine obstacles that can interfere with their successful performance as a nurse and discover ways of overcoming these challenges.
Table of Contents
WHAT NURSES KNOW · Acquiring Nursing Knowledge · Personal Knowledge · Ethical Knowledge · THE ART OF NURSING · Caring for Patients · Advocacy for Patients · Advocacy for Populations · Supporting Spirituality · Response of Compassion · The Presence of the Nurse · Caring for Oneself
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2001
- Published:
- 3rd August 2000
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323228909
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721682167
About the Author
Carolyn Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC