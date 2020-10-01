The Art of Multiprocessor Programming
2nd Edition
Resources
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Art of Multiprocessor Programming, Second Edition provides users with an authoritative guide to multicore programming. This updated edition introduces a higher level set of software development skills than that needed for efficient single-core programming, and includes comprehensive coverage of the new principles, algorithms, and tools necessary for effective multiprocessor programming. It is an ideal resource for students and professionals alike who will benefit from its thorough coverage of key multiprocessor programming issues.
Key Features
- Features new exercises developed for instructors using the text, with more algorithms, new examples and other updates throughout the book
- Presents the fundamentals of programming multiple threads accessing shared memory
- Explores mainstream concurrent data structures and the key elements of their design, as well as synchronization techniques from simple locks to transactional memory systems
Readership
Students in multiprocessor and multicore programming courses and engineers working with multiprocessor and multicore systems
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Mutual Exclusion
3. Concurrent Objects and Linearization
4. Foundations of Shared Memory
5. The Relative Power of Synchronization Methods
6. The Universality of Consensus
7. Spin Locks and Contention
8. Monitors and Blocking Synchronization
9. Linked Lists: The Role of Locking
10. Concurrent Queues and the ABA Problem
11. Concurrent Stacks and Elimination
12. Counting, Sorting and Distributed Coordination
13. Concurrent Hashing and Natural Parallelism
14. Skiplists and Balanced Search
15. Priority Queues
16. Futures, Scheduling and Work Distribution
17. Barriers
18. Transactional Memory
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124159501
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914064
About the Author
Maurice Herlihy
Maurice Herlihy received an A.B. in Mathematics from Harvard University, and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from M.I.T. He has served on the faculty of Carnegie Mellon University, on the staff of DEC Cambridge Research Lab, and is currently a Professor in the Computer Science Department at Brown University. Maurice Herlihy is an ACM Fellow, and is the recipient of the 2003 Dijkstra Prize in Distributed Computing. He shared the 2004 Gödel Prize with Nir Shavit, the highest award in theoretical computer science. In 2012 he shared the Edsger W. Dijkstra Prize In Distributed Computing with Nir Shavit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brown University, Providence, RI, USA
Nir Shavit
Nir Shavit received a B.A. and M.Sc. from the Technion and a Ph.D. from the Hebrew University, all in Computer Science. From 1999 to 2011 he served as a member of technical staff at Sun Labs and Oracle Labs. He shared the 2004 Gödel Prize with Maurice Herlihy, the highest award in theoretical computer science. He is a Professor in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at M.I.T. and the Computer Science Department at Tel-Aviv University. In 2012 he shared the Edsger W. Dijkstra Prize In Distributed Computing with Maurice Herlihy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA
Victor Luchangco
Michael Spear
Professor Spear's research interests are broadly in concurrency, programming languages, and computer architecture. His goal is to make it easier for programmers to write correct, scalable applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Computer Science and Engineering, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, USA
Reviews
"The book is largely self-contained, has countless examples, and focuses on what really matters. As such, it is very well suited for both a teaching environment and for practitioners looking for an opportunity to learn about this topic...The book is written in a way that makes multiprocessor programming accessible. This updated version will further confirm its status as a classic." --ComputingReviews.com, 2013