The Art of Investigative Interviewing
4th Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Art of Investigative Interviewing, Fourth Edition builds on the successes of the previous editions providing the reader guidance on conducting investigative interviews, both ethically and professionally. The book can be used by anyone who is involved in investigative interviewing. It is a perfect combination of real, practical, and effective techniques, procedures, and actual cases. The reader learns key elements of investigative interviewing, such as human psychology, proper interview preparation, tactical concepts, controlling the interview environment, and evaluating the evidence obtained from the interview.
New to this edition will be coverage of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) tools, workplace investigations, fraud investigations and the role of audit. Larry Fennelly joins original author Inge Sebyan Black, both well-known and respected in the field, providing everything an interviewer needs to know in order to conduct successful interviews with integrity and within the law. Written for anyone involved in investigative interviewing.
Key Features
- Provides guidance on conducting investigative interviews professionally and ethically
- Includes instructions for obtaining voluntary confessions from suspects, victims, and witnesses
- Builds a foundation of effective interviewing skills with guidance on every step of the process, from preparation to evaluating evidence obtained in an interview
Readership
Investigators and Security Professionals; Law Enforcement Officers, Private Investigators, Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Social Workers, and Students in Criminal Justice
Table of Contents
1. So You Want to be an Investigative Interviewer?
2. Ethical Standards and Professionalism
3. Preparing for the Interview
4. Deception in the Interview
5. Evidence
6. Public and Private Interviewing
7. Rapport
8. Authority
9. Overview of the Interview Process
10. Setting, Location, Intensity, and Approach in the Interview
11. Questioning Techniques
12. Internal Controls Introduction Internal Theft Controls and Personnel Issues
13. 100 Things You Should be Aware of as an Investigative Interviewer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221921
About the Author
Inge Sebyan Black
Inge Sebyan Black, CPP, CFE, CPOI, is the president of Security Investigations Consulting. She has spent over 35 years in corporate security management, licensed as a private investigator in both the United States and Canada, and serves as a security, risk, and investigations consultant. As a Certified Fraud Examiner, she has handled cases both in the private sector and for Fortune 500 companies. Inge has successfully obtained hundreds of confessions for prosecution, and she also uses her interviewing skills when conducting security threat and risk assessments.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Security Investigations Consulting
Lawrence Fennelly
Lawrence J. Fennelly is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis, and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures, and guard management contribute to criminal victimization.
Mr. Fennelly was previously employed with Apollo Security, Computershare, Inc., as well as a sergeant at Harvard College, employed by the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was trained as a crime prevention specialist and served in this capacity for over 21 years at Harvard. He was also the department’s training officer and assistant court officer. As part of his role as an officer at Harvard, Larry also was a deputy sheriff in both Suffolk and Middlesex counties (Massachusetts).
Mr. Fennelly is a frequent speaker and lecturer on CPTED, physical security, school crime, and other issues. He serves as an expert witness who works closely with attorneys in defense as well as plaintiff cases, assisting in case preparation, offering knowledgeable questions to ask the opposing side, etc. He has also done a considerable amount of consultant work throughout the United States. His experience ranges from identifying vulnerabilities to conducting security and lighting surveys, working with architects to design and implement security, and developing long range guard training programs and risk assessments of various facilities.
He is also a prolific author. His titles include such well-known security books as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," "Effective Physical Security," and "Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention."
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.