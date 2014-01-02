The Art of Investigative Interviewing
3rd Edition
Description
The Art of Investigative Interviewing, Third Edition can be used by anyone who is involved in investigative interviewing. It is a perfect combination of real, practical, and effective techniques, procedures, and actual cases. Learn key elements of investigative interviewing, such as human psychology, proper interview preparation, tactical concepts, controlling the interview environment, and evaluating the evidence obtained from the interview. Inge Sebyan Black updated the well-respected work of Charles L. Yeschke to provide everything an interviewer needs to know in order to conduct successful interviews professionally, with integrity, and within the law. This book covers the myriad factors of an interview — including issues of evidence, rapport, deception, authority, and setting — clearly and effectively. It also includes a chapter on personnel issues and internal theft controls.
Key Features
- Provides guidance on conducting investigative interviews professionally and ethically
- Includes instructions for obtaining voluntary confessions from suspects, victims, and witnesses
- Builds a foundation of effective interviewing skills with guidance on every step of the process, from preparation to evaluating evidence obtained in an interview
Readership
Investigators and security professionals; law enforcement officers, private investigators, psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, and students in criminal justice.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Mission Statement
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1: So You Want to Be an Investigative Interviewer?
Abstract
Interviewing, interrogations, and investigations
Benefits of being a notary public
Research tools
Pretexting
Qualifications preferred
Chapter 2: Ethical Standards and Professionalism
Abstract
Ethical standards
Ethics from the top down
The code of ethics
Ethical and unethical interviewing
Conflicts of interest
Review questions
Chapter 3: Preparation and So Much More
Abstract
Preparation
Attitude
Psychology
Intuition
Flexibility
Curiosity
Imagination
Research
Style
Review questions
Chapter 4: Deception and the Interview
Abstract
The interviewer’s goal
Deception
Review questions
Chapter 5: Evidence
Abstract
Real, documentary, and testimonial evidence
Voluntary confessions
Legal tactics used in seeking a confession
Evidence collection and preservation
Report writing
Testimony in a court of law
Review questions
Chapter 6: Public and Private Interviewing
Abstract
Reporting and classifying crime
Violent crime
Property crime
Investigations in the public and private spheres
The collection of evidence
Testimonial evidence
Review questions
Chapter 7: Rapport, Active Listening, and Other Techniques
Abstract
Building rapport
Active listening
Signaling active listening
Review questions
Chapter 8: Authority
Abstract
Security’s place in the organization
Authority and power
Neutrality
Review Questions
Chapter 9: Overview of the Interview Process
Abstract
The historical phase
The personal preparation phase
The initial phase
Uncovering the truth
The primary phase
The terminal phase
The follow-up phase
Review questions
Chapter 10: Setting, Location, Intensity, and Approach in the Interview
Abstract
Environmental setting
Location of participants
Review and encouragement intensities
Approaches
Putting it all together
Review questions
Chapter 11: Questioning Techniques
Abstract
Question formulation
Question presentation
Types of questions
Techniques for effective questioning
Conclusion
Review questions
Chapter 12: Internal Investigations and Controls
Abstract
Introduction
What is honesty?
The dishonest employee
Review questions
Chapter 13: Investigative Interviewing: One Hundred Things You Should Know
Abstract
Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 2nd January 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115835
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124115774
About the Author
Inge Sebyan Black
Inge Sebyan Black, CPP, CFE, CPOI, is the president of Security Investigations Consulting. She has spent over 35 years in corporate security management, licensed as a private investigator in both the United States and Canada, and serves as a security, risk, and investigations consultant. As a Certified Fraud Examiner, she has handled cases both in the private sector and for Fortune 500 companies. Inge has successfully obtained hundreds of confessions for prosecution, and she also uses her interviewing skills when conducting security threat and risk assessments.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Security Investigations Consulting; CPP, CFE, CPOI
Reviews
"...a largely personal narrative by Inge Sebyan Black...Black was trained in both the Reid method of interviewing (confrontational) and the Wiecklander-Zulawski model (non-confrontational)...both have their place in an interviewer/interrogator's development."--Security Letter, The Art of Investigative Interviewing, Third Edition
"... takes the reader through the art of interviewing from A to Z and will have something interesting for all readers who need to conduct interviews."--ASIS Dynamics
"Her conclusion - that investigative interviewing is an art ‘because each of us makes it such’ and each has their own practised technique - is inspiring. This book is a credit to private investigation beside a useful guide for the novice and professional alike."--Professional Security Magazine Online, May 28, 2014
"This impressive book keeps in mind the goal of an interview (fact-finding) and the need for flexibility and detachment…If you only have a spare minute, turn straight to the snappy, three-page final chapter ‘100 things you should know’…This book is a credit to private investigation beside a useful guide for the novice and professional alike."--Professional Security Magazine Online, January 4, 2014