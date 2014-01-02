The Art of Investigative Interviewing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780124115774, 9780124115835

The Art of Investigative Interviewing

3rd Edition

Authors: Inge Sebyan Black
eBook ISBN: 9780124115835
Paperback ISBN: 9780124115774
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd January 2014
Page Count: 196
Description

The Art of Investigative Interviewing, Third Edition can be used by anyone who is involved in investigative interviewing. It is a perfect combination of real, practical, and effective techniques, procedures, and actual cases. Learn key elements of investigative interviewing, such as human psychology, proper interview preparation, tactical concepts, controlling the interview environment, and evaluating the evidence obtained from the interview. Inge Sebyan Black updated the well-respected work of Charles L. Yeschke to provide everything an interviewer needs to know in order to conduct successful interviews professionally, with integrity, and within the law. This book covers the myriad factors of an interview — including issues of evidence, rapport, deception, authority, and setting — clearly and effectively. It also includes a chapter on personnel issues and internal theft controls.

Key Features

  • Provides guidance on conducting investigative interviews professionally and ethically

  • Includes instructions for obtaining voluntary confessions from suspects, victims, and witnesses

  • Builds a foundation of effective interviewing skills with guidance on every step of the process, from preparation to evaluating evidence obtained in an interview

Readership

Investigators and security professionals; law enforcement officers, private investigators, psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, and students in criminal justice.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Mission Statement

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1: So You Want to Be an Investigative Interviewer?

Abstract

Interviewing, interrogations, and investigations

Benefits of being a notary public

Research tools

Pretexting

Qualifications preferred

Chapter 2: Ethical Standards and Professionalism

Abstract

Ethical standards

Ethics from the top down

The code of ethics

Ethical and unethical interviewing

Conflicts of interest

Review questions

Chapter 3: Preparation and So Much More

Abstract

Preparation

Attitude

Psychology

Intuition

Flexibility

Curiosity

Imagination

Research

Style

Review questions

Chapter 4: Deception and the Interview

Abstract

The interviewer’s goal

Deception

Review questions

Chapter 5: Evidence

Abstract

Real, documentary, and testimonial evidence

Voluntary confessions

Legal tactics used in seeking a confession

Evidence collection and preservation

Report writing

Testimony in a court of law

Review questions

Chapter 6: Public and Private Interviewing

Abstract

Reporting and classifying crime

Violent crime

Property crime

Investigations in the public and private spheres

The collection of evidence

Testimonial evidence

Review questions

Chapter 7: Rapport, Active Listening, and Other Techniques

Abstract

Building rapport

Active listening

Signaling active listening

Review questions

Chapter 8: Authority

Abstract

Security’s place in the organization

Authority and power

Neutrality

Review Questions

Chapter 9: Overview of the Interview Process

Abstract

The historical phase

The personal preparation phase

The initial phase

Uncovering the truth

The primary phase

The terminal phase

The follow-up phase

Review questions

Chapter 10: Setting, Location, Intensity, and Approach in the Interview

Abstract

Environmental setting

Location of participants

Review and encouragement intensities

Approaches

Putting it all together

Review questions

Chapter 11: Questioning Techniques

Abstract

Question formulation

Question presentation

Types of questions

Techniques for effective questioning

Conclusion

Review questions

Chapter 12: Internal Investigations and Controls

Abstract

Introduction

What is honesty?

The dishonest employee

Review questions

Chapter 13: Investigative Interviewing: One Hundred Things You Should Know

Abstract

Conclusion

References

Index

About the Author

Inge Sebyan Black

Inge Sebyan Black, CPP, CFE, CPOI, is the president of Security Investigations Consulting. She has spent over 35 years in corporate security management, licensed as a private investigator in both the United States and Canada, and serves as a security, risk, and investigations consultant. As a Certified Fraud Examiner, she has handled cases both in the private sector and for Fortune 500 companies. Inge has successfully obtained hundreds of confessions for prosecution, and she also uses her interviewing skills when conducting security threat and risk assessments.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Security Investigations Consulting; CPP, CFE, CPOI

Reviews

"...a largely personal narrative by Inge Sebyan Black...Black was trained in both the Reid method of interviewing (confrontational) and the Wiecklander-Zulawski model (non-confrontational)...both have their place in an interviewer/interrogator's development."--Security Letter, The Art of Investigative Interviewing, Third Edition

"... takes the reader through the art of interviewing from A to Z and will have something interesting for all readers who need to conduct interviews."--ASIS Dynamics

"Her conclusion - that investigative interviewing is an art ‘because each of us makes it such’ and each has their own practised technique - is inspiring. This book is a credit to private investigation beside a useful guide for the novice and professional alike."--Professional Security Magazine Online, May 28, 2014
"This impressive book keeps in mind the goal of an interview (fact-finding) and the need for flexibility and detachment…If you only have a spare minute, turn straight to the snappy, three-page final chapter ‘100 things you should know’…This book is a credit to private investigation beside a useful guide for the novice and professional alike."--Professional Security Magazine Online, January 4, 2014

 

 

