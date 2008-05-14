The Art of Designing Embedded Systems
2nd Edition
Description
Jack Ganssle has been forming the careers of embedded engineers for 20+ years. He has done this with four books, over 500 articles, a weekly column, and continuous lecturing. Technology moves fast and since the first edition of this best-selling classic much has changed. The new edition will reflect the author's new and ever evolving philosophy in the face of new technology and realities.
Now more than ever an overarching philosophy of development is needed before just sitting down to build an application. Practicing embedded engineers will find that Jack provides a high-level strategic plan of attack to the often times chaotic and ad hoc design and development process. He helps frame and solve the issues an engineer confronts with real-time code and applications, hardware and software coexistences, and streamlines detail management.
CONTENTS: Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 – The Project Chapter 3 – The Code Chapter 4 – Real Time Chapter 5 – The Real World Chapter 6 – Disciplined Development Appendix A – A Firmware Standard Appendix B - A Simple Drawing System Appendix C – A Boss’s Guide to Process
Key Features
Authored by Jack Ganssle, Tech Editor of Embedded Systems Programming and weekly column on embedded.com Keep schedules in check as projects and codes grow by taking time to understand the project beforehand *Understand how cost/benefit coexists with design and development
Readership
Embedded Systems Designers, Engineers, Managers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 – The Project 2.1 Partitioning Conclusion 2.2 - Scheduling References Chapter 3 – The Code 3.1 – Firmware Standards 3.2 – Code Inspections 3.3 - Design by Contracttm Conclusion References 3.4 – Other Ways to Insure Quality Code 3.5 Encapsulation Chapter 4 – Real Time 4.1 - Real Time Means Right Now! 4.2 - Reentrancy 4.3 - eXtreme Instrumenting 4.4 - Floating Point Approximations Chapter 5 – The Real World 5.1 - Electromagnetics for Firmware People 5.2 - Debouncing Firmware Implications Chapter 6 – Disciplined Development 6.1 - Disciplined Development Summary 6.2 – The Postmortem Appendix A – A Firmware Standard Scope Projects Modules Variables Functions Interrupt Service Routines Comments Coding Conventions Appendix B - A Simple Drawing System Scope Drawings and Drawing Storage Master Drawing Book Configuration Drawings Bills of Materials ROMs and PALs ROM and PAL File Names Engineering Change Orders (ECOs) Responsibilities Appendix C – A Boss’s Guide to Process Improvement Version Control Firmware Standards Code Inspections Chuck Bad Code Tools Peopleware Other Tidbits
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2008
- Published:
- 14th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568799
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750686440
About the Author
Jack Ganssle
Jack Ganssle has 30 years' experience developing embedded systems. He has authored two books, The Art of Programming Embedded Systems and The Art of Designing Embedded Systems, and writes a regular column in Embedded Systems Programming magazine. Michael Barr is the editor-in-chief of Embedded Systems Programming magazine and the principal of Netrino Consultants Network. He wrote Programming Embedded Systems in C and C++.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and Principal Consultant, The Ganssle Group, Baltimore,MD, USA; Technical editor and columnist for Embedded Systems Programming magazine