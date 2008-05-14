The Art of Designing Embedded Systems

Jack Ganssle has been forming the careers of embedded engineers for 20+ years. He has done this with four books, over 500 articles, a weekly column, and continuous lecturing. Technology moves fast and since the first edition of this best-selling classic much has changed. The new edition will reflect the author's new and ever evolving philosophy in the face of new technology and realities.

Now more than ever an overarching philosophy of development is needed before just sitting down to build an application. Practicing embedded engineers will find that Jack provides a high-level strategic plan of attack to the often times chaotic and ad hoc design and development process. He helps frame and solve the issues an engineer confronts with real-time code and applications, hardware and software coexistences, and streamlines detail management.

CONTENTS: Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 – The Project Chapter 3 – The Code Chapter 4 – Real Time Chapter 5 – The Real World Chapter 6 – Disciplined Development Appendix A – A Firmware Standard Appendix B - A Simple Drawing System Appendix C – A Boss’s Guide to Process