The Art of Designing Embedded Systems - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750686440, 9780080568799

The Art of Designing Embedded Systems

2nd Edition

Authors: Jack Ganssle
eBook ISBN: 9780080568799
Paperback ISBN: 9780750686440
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 14th May 2008
Page Count: 312
Description

Jack Ganssle has been forming the careers of embedded engineers for 20+ years. He has done this with four books, over 500 articles, a weekly column, and continuous lecturing. Technology moves fast and since the first edition of this best-selling classic much has changed. The new edition will reflect the author's new and ever evolving philosophy in the face of new technology and realities.

Now more than ever an overarching philosophy of development is needed before just sitting down to build an application. Practicing embedded engineers will find that Jack provides a high-level strategic plan of attack to the often times chaotic and ad hoc design and development process. He helps frame and solve the issues an engineer confronts with real-time code and applications, hardware and software coexistences, and streamlines detail management.

CONTENTS: Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 – The Project Chapter 3 – The Code Chapter 4 – Real Time Chapter 5 – The Real World Chapter 6 – Disciplined Development Appendix A – A Firmware Standard Appendix B - A Simple Drawing System Appendix C – A Boss’s Guide to Process

Key Features

Authored by Jack Ganssle, Tech Editor of Embedded Systems Programming and weekly column on embedded.com Keep schedules in check as projects and codes grow by taking time to understand the project beforehand *Understand how cost/benefit coexists with design and development

Readership

Embedded Systems Designers, Engineers, Managers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 – The Project 2.1 Partitioning Conclusion 2.2 - Scheduling References Chapter 3 – The Code 3.1 – Firmware Standards 3.2 – Code Inspections 3.3 - Design by Contracttm Conclusion References 3.4 – Other Ways to Insure Quality Code 3.5 Encapsulation Chapter 4 – Real Time 4.1 - Real Time Means Right Now! 4.2 - Reentrancy 4.3 - eXtreme Instrumenting 4.4 - Floating Point Approximations Chapter 5 – The Real World 5.1 - Electromagnetics for Firmware People 5.2 - Debouncing Firmware Implications Chapter 6 – Disciplined Development 6.1 - Disciplined Development Summary 6.2 – The Postmortem Appendix A – A Firmware Standard Scope Projects Modules Variables Functions Interrupt Service Routines Comments Coding Conventions Appendix B - A Simple Drawing System Scope Drawings and Drawing Storage Master Drawing Book Configuration Drawings Bills of Materials ROMs and PALs ROM and PAL File Names Engineering Change Orders (ECOs) Responsibilities Appendix C – A Boss’s Guide to Process Improvement Version Control Firmware Standards Code Inspections Chuck Bad Code Tools Peopleware Other Tidbits

Details

About the Author

Jack Ganssle

Jack Ganssle has 30 years' experience developing embedded systems. He has authored two books, The Art of Programming Embedded Systems and The Art of Designing Embedded Systems, and writes a regular column in Embedded Systems Programming magazine. Michael Barr is the editor-in-chief of Embedded Systems Programming magazine and the principal of Netrino Consultants Network. He wrote Programming Embedded Systems in C and C++.

Founder and Principal Consultant, The Ganssle Group, Baltimore,MD, USA; Technical editor and columnist for Embedded Systems Programming magazine

