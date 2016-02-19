The Art and Theory of Dynamic Programming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122218606, 9780080956398

The Art and Theory of Dynamic Programming, Volume 130

1st Edition

Editors: Dreyfus
eBook ISBN: 9780080956398
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1977
Page Count: 283
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.95
42.46
64.95
55.21
64.95
55.21
39.99
33.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
283
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956398

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.