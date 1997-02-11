The Art and Science of Business Intelligence Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762301812, 9780080977782

The Art and Science of Business Intelligence Analysis, Volume 2

1st Edition

Authors: Foster
eBook ISBN: 9780080977782
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762301812
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th February 1997
Description

This volume covers such topics as strategic intent and strategic intelligence, users and producers, organizing intelligence activities from offensive analysis to the organization and management of intelligence activities, and strategic planning.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080977782
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762301812

