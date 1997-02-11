The Art and Science of Business Intelligence Analysis, Volume 2
1st Edition
Authors: Foster
eBook ISBN: 9780080977782
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762301812
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th February 1997
Description
This volume covers such topics as strategic intent and strategic intelligence, users and producers, organizing intelligence activities from offensive analysis to the organization and management of intelligence activities, and strategic planning.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1997
- Published:
- 11th February 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080977782
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762301812
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.