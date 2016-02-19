The Architecture of the Well-Tempered Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780851390741, 9781483141015

The Architecture of the Well-Tempered Environment

1st Edition

Authors: Reyner Banham
eBook ISBN: 9781483141015
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Architecture of the Well-Tempered Environment presents the fundamental aspects of the architecture of the well-tempered environment. This book considers what architects had taken to be the proper use and exploitation of mechanical environmental controls, and shows how this had manifested itself in the design of their buildings.

Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the history of the mechanization of environmental management. This text then explains the accumulation of capital goods and equipment needed to produce a moderate level of civilized culture in pre-technological societies, which requires that building materials be treated as if valuable and permanent. Other chapters consider that it is necessary not only to create habitable environments, but to conserve them. This book discusses as well the kind of technology of environment in the 19th century. The final chapter deals with the liberation of architecture from the ballast of structure.

This book is a valuable resource for architects.

Table of Contents


﻿1. Unwarranted Apology

2. Environmental Management

3· A Dark Satanic Century

4· The Kit of Parts: Heat and Light

5. Environments of Large Buildings

6. The Well-Tempered Home

7· The Environment of the Machine Aesthetic

8. Machines à Habiter

9. Towards Full Control

10. Concealed Power

II. Exposed Power

12. A Range of Methods

Readings in Environmental Technology

Photo Credits

Index

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Architectural Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Architectural Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483141015

About the Author

Reyner Banham

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.