To be able to predict the behavior of polonium and develop effective methods for its removal or control, it is necessary to acquire an understanding of its aqueous speciation and thermochemistry. The Aqueous Chemistry of Polonium and the Practical Application of its Thermochemistry helps readers gain such knowledge, providing a thermochemical database and derived pH-potential diagrams to give a better understanding of polonium behavior.

This book provides an introduction to polonium and its physical and chemical properties, as well as a detailed overview of polonium’s chemical thermodynamics. Drawing on the knowledge of expert authors, the book provides key insights for those working with polonium across a range of different fields, from mining industry professionals and analytical chemists to environmental remediation scientists.