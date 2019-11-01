The Aqueous Chemistry of Polonium and the Practical Application of its Thermochemistry
1st Edition
Description
To be able to predict the behavior of polonium and develop effective methods for its removal or control, it is necessary to acquire an understanding of its aqueous speciation and thermochemistry. The Aqueous Chemistry of Polonium and the Practical Application of its Thermochemistry helps readers gain such knowledge, providing a thermochemical database and derived pH-potential diagrams to give a better understanding of polonium behavior.
This book provides an introduction to polonium and its physical and chemical properties, as well as a detailed overview of polonium’s chemical thermodynamics. Drawing on the knowledge of expert authors, the book provides key insights for those working with polonium across a range of different fields, from mining industry professionals and analytical chemists to environmental remediation scientists.
Key Features
- Provides a unique and detailed review of polonium chemistry
- Presents pH-potential diagrams for polonium and case studies showing their use in practice
- Reviews the practical use of polonium in a range of different applications
Readership
Nuclear Chemists and Radiochemists, Environmental Chemists, Mineral Processing Chemists, Mining Industry Professionals, Analytical Chemists, Geochemists, Environmental policy makers, Academics in related fields
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Polonium
2. Physical and Chemical Properties of Polonium
2.1. Isotopes of Polonium
2.2. Elemental Polonium
2.3. Oxidation States of Polonium
2.4. Polonium Oxides, Hydroxides and Hydrides
2.5. Polonium Halides
2.6. Polonides, Polonites and the Polonium Compounds with other Chalcogens
2.7. Polonium Nitrates
2.8. Solvent Extraction of Polonium
2.9. Polonium Ion Exchange
2.10. Other Behaviour
3. Chemical Thermodynamics of Polonium
3.1. General Principles
3.2. Thermochemical Properties for Polonium Species
4. The pH-Potential Diagram for Polonium
4.1. Introduction
4.2. The Polonium-Water System
4.3. Construction of pH-Potential Diagrams
5. The Use of pH-Potential Diagrams in Practical Applications
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Derivation of pH-Potential Diagrams
5.3. The Aqueous Speciation of Polonium, Selenium, Tellurium and Lead
5.4. Case Study – Polonium Behaviour during Anode Slimes Processing
5.5. Case Study – Polonium Behaviour during Silver and Gold Electrorefining
5.6. Case Study – Polonium in Seawater
5.7. Case Study – Autodeposition of Polonium
5.8. Case Study – The Mineral Processing of Rare Earth Minerals
6. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193082
About the Author
Susan Brown
Susan Brown is a Senior Radiochemist within ANSTO’s Minerals business unit, where she leads the radiochemistry group providing radioanalytical expertise and support to projects. Susan has over 30 years’ experience in the field of radiochemistry and has extensive knowledge and understanding of radioactivity and the radioanalytical techniques used for the measurement of naturally occurring radioactivity (NORM). Additionally, Susan has expertise in the deportment of radioactivity in a wide range of mineral processing circuits, waste management, product quality, regulatory and WHS.
Affiliations and Expertise
ANSTO (Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation), Sydney, Australia
Paul Brown
Paul Brown is a Chief Geochemist in the Growth and Innovation group of Rio Tinto in Australia. He previously was a Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Sustainability and Industry Research Centre and a Principal Research Scientist at the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation. He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Wollongong in Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rio Tinto, Melbourne, Australia