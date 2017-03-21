The Application of Green Solvents in Separation Processes
1st Edition
Description
The Application of Green Solvents in Separation Processes features a logical progression of a wide range of topics and methods, beginning with an overview of green solvents, covering everything from water and organic solvents, to ionic liquids, switchable solvents, eutectic mixtures, supercritical fluids, gas-expanded solvents, and more.
In addition, the book outlines green extraction techniques, such as green membrane extraction, ultrasound-assisted extraction, and surfactant-mediated extraction techniques. Green sampling and sample preparation techniques are then explored, followed by green analytical separations, including green gas and liquid capillary chromatography, counter current chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, and other electrical separations.
Applications of green chemistry techniques that are relevant for a broad range of scientific and technological areas are covered, including the benefits and challenges associated with their application.
Key Features
- Provides insights into recent advances in greener extraction and separation processes
- Gives an understanding of alternatives to harmful solvents commonly used in extraction and separation processes, as well as advanced techniques for such processes
- Written by a multidisciplinary group of internationally recognized scientists
Readership
Environmental scientists, analytical chemists, green chemistry researchers, biochemists, engineers, bioanalytical chemists, environmental engineers
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Section I: Introduction
Chapter 1. Initial Considerations
- Abstract
- 1.1 The Need to Use Solvents
- 1.2 Traditional Solvents
- 1.3 Green Solvents
- 1.4 Greener Extraction Techniques
- 1.5 Green Sampling and Sample Preparation
- 1.6 Solvents for Analytical Separations
- 1.7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
Section II: Green Solvents
Chapter 2. Water as the First Choice Green Solvent
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Solvent Properties of Water
- 2.3 Separation Techniques Utilizing Water
- 2.4 Recent Applications in Extraction
- 2.5 Recent Applications Carried out by High-Temperature Chromatography
- 2.6 Conclusions and Future Trends
- References
Chapter 3. A Systematic Approach to Green Solvent Selection, Design, and Verification
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Solvent Selection and Design
- 3.3 Application
- 3.4 Conclusions
- References
Chapter 4. Bio-Based Molecular Solvents
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction to Bio-Based Solvents and Solvent Extraction
- 4.2 Bio-Based Solvent Drivers
- 4.3 Selecting Solvents for Solvent Extraction Applications
- 4.4 Bio-Based Solvents
- 4.5 Conclusions
- References
Chapter 5. Supramolecular Solvents for Green Chemistry
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Synthesis of Supramolecular Solvents
- 5.3 Tailoring Composition and Nanostructure of Supramolecular Solvents
- 5.4 Solubilization of Solutes in Supramolecular Solvents
- 5.5 Applications
- 5.6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 6. Ionic Liquids, Switchable Solvents, and Eutectic Mixtures
- Abstract
- 6.1 Motivation for Research in Neoteric Solvents: Ionic Liquids, Switchable Solvents, and Deep Eutectic Solvents
- 6.2 Recent Trends in Using ILs for Separation Processes
- 6.3 Recent Trends in Using DESs for Separation Processes
- 6.4 Recent Trends in Using Switchable Solvents for Separation Processes
- 6.5 Concluding Remarks
- References
Chapter 7. Supercritical Fluids and Gas-Expanded Liquids
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Physicochemical Properties of SCFs
- 7.3 Physicochemical Properties of GXLs
- 7.4 Phase Equilibria and Phase Diagrams
- 7.5 Solubility of Compounds in SCFs and GXLs
- 7.6 Experimental Procedures
- 7.7 Examples of Applications
- 7.8 Greenness of SCFs and GXLs
- 7.9 Conclusions
- List of abbreviations
- Acknowledgments
- References
Section III: Green Extraction Techniques
Chapter 8. Green-Membrane Extraction
- Abstract
- 8.1 Lead-in
- 8.2 Green-Membrane Classification
- 8.3 Porous Membrane Extractions
- 8.4 Nonporous Membrane Extractions
- 8.5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 9. Microwaves for Greener Extraction
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Types of Microwave Systems
- 9.3 Experimental Variables Affecting Microwave-Assisted Extraction
- 9.4 Green Aspects of Microwave-Assisted Extraction
- 9.5 Standardized Procedures Using Microwave-Accelerated Extraction Techniques
- 9.6 Selected Applications Using Microwaves
- 9.7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 10. Ultrasound-Assisted Extraction
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Ultrasound Principles
- 10.3 Kinetics of Ultrasound-Assisted Extraction
- 10.4 Typical Ultrasound Devices Used in Analytical Laboratories
- 10.5 Application of UAE
- 10.6 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 11. Environmentally Benign Supercritical Fluid Extraction
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Supercritical Fluid Extraction Technology
- 11.3 Process and Natural Products Improvements Based on SFE Technology
- 11.4 Prospective Applications of Supercritical Fluids at Industrial Scale
- 11.5 Final Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 12. Surfactant-Mediated Extraction Techniques
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Cloud point and Coacervate Extraction
- 12.3 Combination of Surfactants With Other Techniques and Substances
- 12.4 Nonanalytical Application of Surfactants
- 12.5 Conclusions
- References
Section IV: Green Sampling and Sample Preparation Techniques
Chapter 13. Green Sample Collection
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Green Sample Collection Techniques in Air Quality Monitoring
- 13.3 Application of Green Sampling Techniques in the Field of Aquatic Medium Quality Monitoring
- Acknowledgment
- References
Chapter 14. Microextraction and Solventless Techniques
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Sorption-Based Microextraction Techniques
- 14.3 LPME Techniques
- 14.4 Conclusion
- References
Section V: Green Analytical Separations
Chapter 15. Green Gas and Liquid Capillary Chromatography
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Green Aspects of Liquid Chromatography
- 15.3 Green Aspects of Gas Chromatography
- 15.4 Conclusions
- References
Chapter 16. Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Supercritical Fluid Carbon Dioxide as Potent Green Solvent
- 16.3 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography as a New Approach in “Omics” Technology
- 16.4 The Evolution of SFC Technology
- 16.5 Detector and Ionization Mode in SFC
- 16.6 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry
- 16.7 Application of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- 16.8 Conclusions and Future Perspective
- References
Chapter 17. Capillary Electrophoresis as a Green Alternative Separation Technique
- Abstract
- 17.1 Chromatographic and Electrokinetic Separations
- 17.2 The Greenness of CE
- 17.3 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 21st March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128054437
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128052976
About the Editor
Francisco Pena-Pereira
Dr Pena-Pereira is an active member of the Green Chemistry community with over 45 publications to date
Affiliations and Expertise
Analytical and Food Chemistry Department, Faculty of Chemistry, University of Vigo
Marek Tobiszewski
Dr Tobiszewski as an analytical chemist has developed new methodologies for both identifying and managing chemical pollutants in the environment. He has over 20 publications to date.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Faculty, Gdansk, University of Technology (GUT)