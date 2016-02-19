The Antigens - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126355048, 9781483269658

The Antigens

1st Edition

Volume IV

Editors: Michael Sela
eBook ISBN: 9781483269658
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1977
Page Count: 596
Description

The Antigens, Volume IV is a comprehensive treatise covering all aspects of antigens, including their chemistry and biology as well as their immunologic role and expression. Topics covered range from the immune reactions of lipids and lipid model membranes to the immunology of antibiotics and protective antigens of bacteria. Antigens of pathogenic fungi are also explored, along with adjuvants and antigenic competition.

Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a review of lipids as antigens, followed by a discussion on the immunological aspects of antibiotics. The next two chapters are concerned with more complex antigens, namely, bacteria and fungi, as well as the relationship between immunity and infection. The last three chapters deal with three important areas of immunology: antigenic competition, adjuvants, and lectins. In particular, the chemistry of lectins and their application to immunology are examined. This monograph will be of interest to practitioners and researchers in immunology, experimental and clinical medicine, biochemistry, and other disciplines.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Immune Reactions of Lipids and Lipid Model Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Nonliposomal Lipid Model Membranes

III. Liposomal Model Membranes

IV. Glycolipids

V. Phospholipids

VI. Glycophospholipids

VII. Cell-Mediated Immunity

VIII. Miscellaneous

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 2 Immunology of the Antibiotics

I. Introduction

II. Clinical and Experimental Immunology

III. Experimental Procedures and Techniques

References

Chapter 3 Protective Antigens of Bacteria

I. Protective Antigens of Bacteria

II. Humoral and Cellular Mechanisms of Immunity to Bacterial Infections

III. Antibacterial Mechanisms at Secretory Surfaces

IV. Problems of Assessing Protection by Vaccines

V. Protective Antigens of Streptococci

VI. M Proteins

VII. Use of M Proteins as Vaccines

VIII. Protective Antigens of Neisseria meningitidis

IX. Protective Antigens of Neisseria gonorrhoeae

X. Protective Antigens of Shigellae

XI. Protective Antigens of V. cholerae

XII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 Antigens of Pathogenic Fungi

I. Introduction

II. Aspergillosis

III. Candidiasis

IV. Coccidioidomycosis

V. Cryptococcosis

VI. The Dermatophytoses

VII. Histoplasmosis

VIII. North American Blastomycosis

IX. Sporotrichosis

References

Chapter 5 Antigenic Competition

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Systems of Antigenic Competition

III. Mechanisms of Antigenic Competition

IV. Addendum

References

Chapter 6 Adjuvants

I. Introduction

II. Inorganic Compounds

III. Mineral Oil and Oil-Water Emulsions

IV. Bacteria and Their Components

V. Nucleic Acids and Polynucleotides

VI. Miscellaneous Substances

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7 Lectins: Their Chemistry and Application to Immunology

I. Introduction

II. History (1888-1963)

III. Purification and Molecular Properties of Lectins

IV. Interaction of Lectins with Cells

V. Cell Separation with Lectins

VI. Isolation of Lectin Receptors

VII. Interaction with Soluble Glycoproteins

VIII. Lectins as Antigens

IX. Role in Nature

References

Author Index

Subject Index

