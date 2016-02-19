The Antigens
1st Edition
Volume IV
Description
The Antigens, Volume IV is a comprehensive treatise covering all aspects of antigens, including their chemistry and biology as well as their immunologic role and expression. Topics covered range from the immune reactions of lipids and lipid model membranes to the immunology of antibiotics and protective antigens of bacteria. Antigens of pathogenic fungi are also explored, along with adjuvants and antigenic competition.
Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a review of lipids as antigens, followed by a discussion on the immunological aspects of antibiotics. The next two chapters are concerned with more complex antigens, namely, bacteria and fungi, as well as the relationship between immunity and infection. The last three chapters deal with three important areas of immunology: antigenic competition, adjuvants, and lectins. In particular, the chemistry of lectins and their application to immunology are examined. This monograph will be of interest to practitioners and researchers in immunology, experimental and clinical medicine, biochemistry, and other disciplines.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Immune Reactions of Lipids and Lipid Model Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Nonliposomal Lipid Model Membranes
III. Liposomal Model Membranes
IV. Glycolipids
V. Phospholipids
VI. Glycophospholipids
VII. Cell-Mediated Immunity
VIII. Miscellaneous
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2 Immunology of the Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. Clinical and Experimental Immunology
III. Experimental Procedures and Techniques
References
Chapter 3 Protective Antigens of Bacteria
I. Protective Antigens of Bacteria
II. Humoral and Cellular Mechanisms of Immunity to Bacterial Infections
III. Antibacterial Mechanisms at Secretory Surfaces
IV. Problems of Assessing Protection by Vaccines
V. Protective Antigens of Streptococci
VI. M Proteins
VII. Use of M Proteins as Vaccines
VIII. Protective Antigens of Neisseria meningitidis
IX. Protective Antigens of Neisseria gonorrhoeae
X. Protective Antigens of Shigellae
XI. Protective Antigens of V. cholerae
XII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Antigens of Pathogenic Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Aspergillosis
III. Candidiasis
IV. Coccidioidomycosis
V. Cryptococcosis
VI. The Dermatophytoses
VII. Histoplasmosis
VIII. North American Blastomycosis
IX. Sporotrichosis
References
Chapter 5 Antigenic Competition
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Systems of Antigenic Competition
III. Mechanisms of Antigenic Competition
IV. Addendum
References
Chapter 6 Adjuvants
I. Introduction
II. Inorganic Compounds
III. Mineral Oil and Oil-Water Emulsions
IV. Bacteria and Their Components
V. Nucleic Acids and Polynucleotides
VI. Miscellaneous Substances
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7 Lectins: Their Chemistry and Application to Immunology
I. Introduction
II. History (1888-1963)
III. Purification and Molecular Properties of Lectins
IV. Interaction of Lectins with Cells
V. Cell Separation with Lectins
VI. Isolation of Lectin Receptors
VII. Interaction with Soluble Glycoproteins
VIII. Lectins as Antigens
IX. Role in Nature
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th June 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269658