The Antigens
1st Edition
Volume III
Description
The Antigens, Volume III is a comprehensive treatise covering all aspects of antigens, including their chemistry and biology as well as their immunologic role and expression. Topics covered range from microbial polysaccharides and lymphocytic receptors for antigens to antigenic determinants and antibody-combining sites. Allergens and the genetics of allergy are also explored.
Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a review of microbial polysaccharides as antigens, followed by a discussion on antigenic determinants and their specific reaction with antibody-combining sites. The reader is then introduced to the reaction of antigens with their specific receptors on lymphocytes. The next four chapters are concerned with several categories of more complex antigens which, in most cases, have yet to be characterized adequately at a molecular level: allergens, histocompatibility antigens, antigens of Mycoplasmatales and chlamydiae, and animal viruses. The book concludes with an analysis of virus infections and the immune responses they elicit.
This monograph will be of interest to practitioners and researchers in immunology, experimental and clinical medicine, biochemistry, and other disciplines.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Microbial Polysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Microbial Polysaccharide Antigens
III. Immunochemistry of Microbial Polysaccharide Antigens
IV. Immunobiology of Microbial Polysaccharide Antigens
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Antigenic Determinants and Antibody Combining Sites
I. Introduction
II. The Structural Specificity of Hapten — Antibody Interactions
III. Antigenic Determinants
IV. The Antibody Combining Site
V. Immunogenic Determinants
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3 Lymphocytic Receptors for Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Historical
III. Two Classes of Lymphocytes
IV. The Lymphocyte Plasma Membrane
V. Relevant Properties of Immunoglobulins
VI. Immunoglobulins on the Lymphocyte Plasma Membrane
VII. The Binding of Antigen to Lymphocytes
VIII. Specificity and Immunocompetence of ABC
IX. Receptors on Lymphocytes for Antigens
X. Antigens, The Antigen —Receptor Complex, and Mitogens
XI. Inside the B Cell
References
Chapter 4 Allergens and the Genetics of Allergy
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development (1872-about 1960)
III. Nomenclature
IV. Modern Allergen Research
V. Nature of Allergenic Sensitization and Stimulation
VI. Genetics of Allergy
VII. Practical Considerations
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 5 A Biologic and Chemical Profile of Histocompatibility Antigens
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Genetics
IV. Serologie Detection of H Antigens
V. Cell Surface Expression of H Antigens
VI. Cross-Reactivity of H Antigens
VII. Extraction, Purification, and Biologic Activity of Soluble H Antigens
VIII. Chemical and Molecular Nature of HL-A Antigens
IX. Perspectives
References
Chapter 6 Antigens of the Mycoplasmatales and Chlamydiae
I. Introduction
II. Classification and Nomenclature
III. Biology
IV. Phylogenetic Relationships
V. Antigenic Analysis of Mycoplasmata
VI. Antigenic Analysis of Chlamydiae
VII. Growth Inhibition and Mycoplasmacidal Activity of Serum
VIII. Antigenic Structure
References
Chapter 7 Virus Infections and the Immune Responses They Elicit
I. Introduction
II. Viral Antigens
III. Humoral Responses
IV. Secretory Antibody Responses
V. Thymus Dependence of Viral Antigens
VI. B Lymphocyte Memory and "Original Antigenic Sin"
VII. Neutralization
VIII. Capacity of Macrophages to Support Virus Replication
IX. Ontogeny of Macrophage Resistance to Viral Infections
X. Surface Changes of Virus-Infected Cells
XI. Evidence for Cell-Mediated Immunity to Viral Antigens
XII. Persistence of Immunity to Viruses
XIII. Tolerance to Viral Antigens
XIV. Cooperative Effects of Viral Antigens on Immunogenicity
XV. Influence of Virus Infections on Immune Responses
XVI. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th September 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269566