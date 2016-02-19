The Antigens - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126355031, 9781483269566

The Antigens

1st Edition

Volume III

Editors: Michael Sela
eBook ISBN: 9781483269566
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1975
Page Count: 640
Description

The Antigens, Volume III is a comprehensive treatise covering all aspects of antigens, including their chemistry and biology as well as their immunologic role and expression. Topics covered range from microbial polysaccharides and lymphocytic receptors for antigens to antigenic determinants and antibody-combining sites. Allergens and the genetics of allergy are also explored.

Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a review of microbial polysaccharides as antigens, followed by a discussion on antigenic determinants and their specific reaction with antibody-combining sites. The reader is then introduced to the reaction of antigens with their specific receptors on lymphocytes. The next four chapters are concerned with several categories of more complex antigens which, in most cases, have yet to be characterized adequately at a molecular level: allergens, histocompatibility antigens, antigens of Mycoplasmatales and chlamydiae, and animal viruses. The book concludes with an analysis of virus infections and the immune responses they elicit.

This monograph will be of interest to practitioners and researchers in immunology, experimental and clinical medicine, biochemistry, and other disciplines.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Microbial Polysaccharides

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry of Microbial Polysaccharide Antigens

III. Immunochemistry of Microbial Polysaccharide Antigens

IV. Immunobiology of Microbial Polysaccharide Antigens

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Antigenic Determinants and Antibody Combining Sites

I. Introduction

II. The Structural Specificity of Hapten — Antibody Interactions

III. Antigenic Determinants

IV. The Antibody Combining Site

V. Immunogenic Determinants

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3 Lymphocytic Receptors for Antigens

I. Introduction

II. Historical

III. Two Classes of Lymphocytes

IV. The Lymphocyte Plasma Membrane

V. Relevant Properties of Immunoglobulins

VI. Immunoglobulins on the Lymphocyte Plasma Membrane

VII. The Binding of Antigen to Lymphocytes

VIII. Specificity and Immunocompetence of ABC

IX. Receptors on Lymphocytes for Antigens

X. Antigens, The Antigen —Receptor Complex, and Mitogens

XI. Inside the B Cell

References

Chapter 4 Allergens and the Genetics of Allergy

I. Introduction

II. Historical Development (1872-about 1960)

III. Nomenclature

IV. Modern Allergen Research

V. Nature of Allergenic Sensitization and Stimulation

VI. Genetics of Allergy

VII. Practical Considerations

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 5 A Biologic and Chemical Profile of Histocompatibility Antigens

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Genetics

IV. Serologie Detection of H Antigens

V. Cell Surface Expression of H Antigens

VI. Cross-Reactivity of H Antigens

VII. Extraction, Purification, and Biologic Activity of Soluble H Antigens

VIII. Chemical and Molecular Nature of HL-A Antigens

IX. Perspectives

References

Chapter 6 Antigens of the Mycoplasmatales and Chlamydiae

I. Introduction

II. Classification and Nomenclature

III. Biology

IV. Phylogenetic Relationships

V. Antigenic Analysis of Mycoplasmata

VI. Antigenic Analysis of Chlamydiae

VII. Growth Inhibition and Mycoplasmacidal Activity of Serum

VIII. Antigenic Structure

References

Chapter 7 Virus Infections and the Immune Responses They Elicit

I. Introduction

II. Viral Antigens

III. Humoral Responses

IV. Secretory Antibody Responses

V. Thymus Dependence of Viral Antigens

VI. B Lymphocyte Memory and "Original Antigenic Sin"

VII. Neutralization

VIII. Capacity of Macrophages to Support Virus Replication

IX. Ontogeny of Macrophage Resistance to Viral Infections

X. Surface Changes of Virus-Infected Cells

XI. Evidence for Cell-Mediated Immunity to Viral Antigens

XII. Persistence of Immunity to Viruses

XIII. Tolerance to Viral Antigens

XIV. Cooperative Effects of Viral Antigens on Immunogenicity

XV. Influence of Virus Infections on Immune Responses

XVI. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483269566

About the Editor

Michael Sela

