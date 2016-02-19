The Antigens - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126355017, 9781483269894

The Antigens

1st Edition

Volume I

Editors: Michael Sela
eBook ISBN: 9781483269894
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 588
Description

The Antigens, Volume I is a comprehensive treatise covering all aspects of antigens, including their chemistry and biology, structure and function, their initiation of the immune response, and the nature of the products of this response. The nature of the reaction of antigens with antibodies and with sensitized cells is also explored.

Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the antigenic functions of nucleic acids as well as their immunogenicity, hapten functions, and serologic reactions. The reader is then introduced to the immunochemistry and antigenic determinants of enzymes, along with the structure and phylogeny of immunoglobulins and immunoglobulin allotypes. The evolution of proteins and their structure and function is also considered, paying particular attention to evolution by the random fixation of selectively neutral alleles, the rates of protein evolution, gene duplication, and divergence or convergence. The final chapter is devoted to the chemistry and biology of immunoglobulin E as well as the regulation of formation of their antibodies.

This book will be of interest to practitioners and researchers in immunology, experimental and clinical medicine, biochemistry, and other disciplines.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Chapter 1 Nucleic Acid Antigens

I. Introduction

II. Criteria for Establishing a Nucleic Acid Immune System

III. Possible Antigenic Determinants and the Meaning of Specificity

IV. Experimentally Induced Antibodies to Nucleic Acids

V. The Natural Occurence of Antibodies to Nucleic Acids

VI. Applications of Antibodies to Nucleic Acids

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Immunochemistry of Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Inhibition and Enhancement of Enzyme Activity by Specific Antibodies

III. Immunologic Approach to Evolution of Enzymes

IV. Antigenic Determinants of Enzymes

V. Structure-Function Correlation Pertaining to Catalytic and Immunologic Activities

VI. Immunologic Relationship Between Enzymes and Their Inactive Precursors

VII. Enzymes and Apoenzymes

VIII. Multiple Forms of Enzymes

IX. Allosteric Enzymes

X. Individual Enzymes: Immunochemical Characterization

XI. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3 Structure of Immunoglobulins

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Nomenclature

IV. Tertiary and Quanternary Structure

V. Disulfide Bond Arrangements

VI. Primary Structure of Immunoglobulin Chains

VII. The Nature of the Antibody Combining Site

VIII. Immunoglobulins as Antigens

IX. Immunoglobulin Genetic Markers

X. Immunoglobulin Gene Translocation

XI. The Origin of Immunoglobulin Diversity

XII. Future Prospects

References

Chapter 4 Immunoglobulin Allotypes

I. Introduction

II. Allotypes of Rabbit (Oryctolagus cuniculus) Immunoglobulins

III. The Allotypes and Idiotypes of Mouse (Mus musculus) Immunoglobulins

IV. Allotypes of Human Immunoglobulins

References

Chapter 5 The Evolution of Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Goals of the Study of Protein Evolution

III. Data Collection for Studies of Protein Evolution

IV. The Evolution of Structure and Function

V. Evolution by the Random Fixation of Selectively Neutral Alleles

VI. The Rates of Protein Evolution

VII. Gene Duplication and Divergence or Convergence

VIII. The Future

Refereces

Chapter 6 Phylogeny of Immunoglobulins

I. Introduction

II. Natural Agglutinins

III. Cyclostome Immunoglobulins

IV. Elasmobranch Immunoglobulins

V. OSteichthyes Immunoglobulins

VI. Amphibian Immunoglobulins

VII. Reptile Immunoglobulins

VIII. Avian Immunoglobulins

IX. Amino Acid Sequence Analysis of Nonmammalian Vertebrate Immunoglobulins

X. The Specificity, Affinity, and Heterogeneity of Antibody Response in Nonmammalian Vertebrates

XI. Evolution of a Four-Chain Immunoglobulin Molecule

XII. Conclusions and Summary

Refereces

Chapter 7 Chemistry and Biology of Immunoglobulin E

I. Introduction

II. Identification of IgE

III. Physicochemical Properties and Structure

IV. Immunologic Properties

V. Formation and Metabolism

VI. Molecular and Cellular Basis of Sensitization

VII. Immune Mechanisms of Reaginic Hypersensitivity Reactions

VIII. Biologic Role of IgE System

IX. Regulation of IgE Antibody Formation

References

Author Index

Subject Index

