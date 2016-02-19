The Anterior Pituitary
1st Edition
Description
Ultrastructure in Biological Systems, Volume 7: The Anterior Pituitary presents the mechanisms involved in the release of adenohypophysial hormones. This book explores the morphological approach to fundamental aspects of pituitary cell biology.
Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of how the ultrastructure of cellular organelles can yield valid criteria of identification. This text then discusses the cellular and subcellular localization of anterior pituitary hormones by immunoelectron microscopy. Other chapters consider the localization of possible receptor sites for hormonal messengers on anterior pituitary cells. This book discusses as well the in vitro systems that have undergone a significant development, which is the ultrastructure and function of dispersed anterior pituitary cells. The final chapter deals with the ultrastructure of pituitary tumors, which can be divided into two categories, namely, functional and nonfunctional, according to the presence or the absence in the host of hormonal hypersecretion signs.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, endocrinologists, histologists, and pathologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
I. The Identification of the Pituitary Cells with Electron Microscopy
II. The Contribution of Electron Microscopy to the Functional Exploration of the Anterior Pituitary
References
Mechanisms Involved in the Release of Adenohypophysial Hormones
I. Introduction
II. The Release Process
III. Summary
References
Addendum
Identification of Anterior Pituitary Cells by Immunoelectron Microscopy
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Localization of Hormones in the Pituitary: Receptor Sites for Hormones from Hypophysial Target Glands and the Brain
I. Methods
II. Estrogens
III. Androgens
IV. Progestins
V. Glucocorticoids
VI. Thyroid Hormones
VII. TRH
VIII. Discussion
IX. Conclusions
References
Structure and Function of the Anterior Pituitary and Dispersed Pituitary Cells. In Vitro Studies
I. Introduction
II. General Background
III. Evaluation of in Vitro Systems
IV. Studies on Dispersed Pituitary Cells
V. In Vitro Studies on Follicular Cells: Their Role in Phagocytosis of Cells and Cell Debris
VI. Summary
References
Separation of Organelles and Cells from the Mammalian Adenohypophysis
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Subcellular Organelles from Adenohypophysial Tissue
III. Dissociation and Separation of Cells from the Rat Adenohypophysis
IV. Summary
References
Ultrastructure of Anterior Pituitary Cells in Culture
I. Introduction
II. The Secretion of Pituitary Hormones by the Anterior Pituitary in Culture
III. Ultrastructural Data
IV. Conclusion
References
Ultrastructure of Pituitary Tumor Cells: A Critical Study
I. Introduction
II. Cytogenesis in Normal Pituitary
III. General Features of Pituitary Tumors
IV. Morphological Features of Pituitary Tumors
V. Summary
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273945