The Anterior Pituitary - 1st Edition

The Anterior Pituitary

1st Edition

Editors: A. Tixier-Vidal Marilyn G. Farquhar
eBook ISBN: 9781483273945
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 298
Description

Ultrastructure in Biological Systems, Volume 7: The Anterior Pituitary presents the mechanisms involved in the release of adenohypophysial hormones. This book explores the morphological approach to fundamental aspects of pituitary cell biology.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of how the ultrastructure of cellular organelles can yield valid criteria of identification. This text then discusses the cellular and subcellular localization of anterior pituitary hormones by immunoelectron microscopy. Other chapters consider the localization of possible receptor sites for hormonal messengers on anterior pituitary cells. This book discusses as well the in vitro systems that have undergone a significant development, which is the ultrastructure and function of dispersed anterior pituitary cells. The final chapter deals with the ultrastructure of pituitary tumors, which can be divided into two categories, namely, functional and nonfunctional, according to the presence or the absence in the host of hormonal hypersecretion signs.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, endocrinologists, histologists, and pathologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

I. The Identification of the Pituitary Cells with Electron Microscopy

II. The Contribution of Electron Microscopy to the Functional Exploration of the Anterior Pituitary

References

Mechanisms Involved in the Release of Adenohypophysial Hormones

I. Introduction

II. The Release Process

III. Summary

References

Addendum

Identification of Anterior Pituitary Cells by Immunoelectron Microscopy

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Localization of Hormones in the Pituitary: Receptor Sites for Hormones from Hypophysial Target Glands and the Brain

I. Methods

II. Estrogens

III. Androgens

IV. Progestins

V. Glucocorticoids

VI. Thyroid Hormones

VII. TRH

VIII. Discussion

IX. Conclusions

References

Structure and Function of the Anterior Pituitary and Dispersed Pituitary Cells. In Vitro Studies

I. Introduction

II. General Background

III. Evaluation of in Vitro Systems

IV. Studies on Dispersed Pituitary Cells

V. In Vitro Studies on Follicular Cells: Their Role in Phagocytosis of Cells and Cell Debris

VI. Summary

References

Separation of Organelles and Cells from the Mammalian Adenohypophysis

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of Subcellular Organelles from Adenohypophysial Tissue

III. Dissociation and Separation of Cells from the Rat Adenohypophysis

IV. Summary

References

Ultrastructure of Anterior Pituitary Cells in Culture

I. Introduction

II. The Secretion of Pituitary Hormones by the Anterior Pituitary in Culture

III. Ultrastructural Data

IV. Conclusion

References

Ultrastructure of Pituitary Tumor Cells: A Critical Study

I. Introduction

II. Cytogenesis in Normal Pituitary

III. General Features of Pituitary Tumors

IV. Morphological Features of Pituitary Tumors

V. Summary

References

Subject Index

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273945

About the Editor

A. Tixier-Vidal

Marilyn G. Farquhar

