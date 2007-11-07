The Anterior Cruciate Ligament: Reconstruction and Basic Science

SECTION I - ACL INJURY



Part A - Anatomy, Physiology, Biomechanics, Epidemiology



1. The Anatomy and Biomechanics of the ACL- James S. Starman, Mario Ferretti, Timo Jarvela,

Anthony Buoncristiani, Freddie H. Fu



2. Mechanisms of Non-Contact ACL Injuries-William E. Garrett, Jr, Bing Yu



3. Risk and Gender Factors for Non-Contact ACL Injury – Letha Y. Griffin, James Kercher



4. The Incidence of ACL Injury as a Function of Gender, Sport, and Injury Reduction Programs –

Chadwick Prodromos, Yung Han



5. Analysis of ACL Injury Prevention Programs for the Female Athlete – Holly J. Silvers, Robert H. Brophy, Bert R. Mandelbaum



Part B - Clinical



6. Diagnosis of ACL Tear – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Murphy



7. The Non-Operative Treatment of ACL Deficient Patients– Elias Tsepis, Anastasios Georgulies



8. Arthrosis Following ACL Reconstruction – Nicholas E. Ohly, John F. Keating



SECTION II - ACL RECONSTRUCTION



9. The Economics of ACL Reconstruction – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce



Part A - GRAFT MECHANICAL PROPERTIES



10. The Relative Strengths of ACL Autografts and Allografts – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce



11. Why Synthetic Grafts Failed – Don Johnson



Part B - AUTOGRAFT HARVEST TECHNIQUES



12. Hamstring Harvest Technique for ACL Reconstruction – Don Johnson



13. Posterior Mini-Incision Hamstring Harvest Approach for ACL Reconstruction-Chadwick Prodromos



14. Technique for Harvesting a Mid-Third Patella Tendon Graft For ACL Reconstruction-Bertram

Zarins



15. The Central Quadriceps Free Tendon for ACL Reconstruction – John P. Fulkerson



Part C - HAMSTRING GRAFT CONFIGURATIONS



16. Hamstring ACL Reconstruction with a Quadrupled or Tripled Senitendinosus Tendon Graft – Alberto Gobbi, Ramces Francisco



17. 2ST/2Gr, 4ST and 3ST/2GR Techniques: and Deciding Which Hamstring Configuration to Use-

Chadwick Prodromos



Part D - PRINCIPLES OF TUNNEL FORMATION



Sub-Part i - Single Femoral Tunnel Formation



18. Use of the Transtibial Technique Avoids PCL and Roof Impingement of an Anterior Cruciate

Ligament Graft-Stephen M. Howell



19. The Anteromedial Portal for ACL Reconstruction-Manfred Bernard, Stavros Ristanis, Vassilis Chouliaras, Hans Paessler, Anastasios Georgoulis



20. The Retrodrill Technique for ACL Reconstruction - G. Puddu, G. Cerullo, M. Cipolla, V. Franco, E. Giannì



21. Femoral Tunnel Placement to Restore Normal Knee Laxity After ACL Reconstruction – Andrew A.

Amis



Sub-Part ii - Double AM and PL Femoral Tunnel Formation



22. Anatomic Double-bundle ACL Reconstruction Procedure Using the Semitendinosus and Gracilis Tendons - Kazunori Yasuda



23. Double Stranded Graft with Four Tunnels for Anatomic ACL Reconstruction – Pascal Christel,

Philippe Colombet, James Robinson, Jean Pierre Franceschi, Patrick Djian, Abdou Sbihi, Guy

Bellier



24. Anatomic Double Bundle ACL Reconstruction with a Semitendinosus Hamstring Tendon Graft -Alberto Gobbi, and Ramces Francisco



25. Anatomic Double Bundle Reconstruction of the ACL- Anthony Buoncristiani, Fotios Paul

Tjoumakaris, James S. Starman, Freddie H. Fu



Sub-Part iii - Notchplasty and Navigation



26. The Notchplasty - Mark R. Hutchinson



27. Computer Assisted Navigation for ACL Reconstruction – Jason Koh



Part E - FIXATION BIOMECHANICS



28. Biomechanics of Intratunnel ACL Graft Fixation - Neal Chen, Charles H. Brown



29. High Stiffness, Slippage Resistant Cortical Fixation Has Many Advantages Over Intratunnel Fixation - Stephen M. Howell



30. Tibial Fixation for ACL Hamstring grafts: Ten techniques that improve fixation - Lonnie E. Paulos



Part F - FIXATION DEVICES AND METHODS SOFT TISSUE GRAFT FEMORAL FIXATION



Sub-Part i - Suspensory Cortical



31. Endobutton ACLR Femoral fixation – Chadwick Prodromos



32. Cortical Screw-Post Femoral Fixation Using Whipstitches, Fabric Loop, or Endobutton: The Universal Salvage - Chadwick Prodromos



33. EZLOC Femoral Fixation Of a Soft Tissue Graft- Stephen M. Howell



Sub-Part ii - Cross Pin



34. Stratis ST Femoral Fixation System ® - Paul Re, Tony Wanich, Russell F. Warren



35. Pinn-ACL® CrossPin System for Femoral Graft Fixation - Arturo Almazán-Díaz, Donald H. Johnson



36. TransFix® ACL Femoral Fixation - Brian P. McKeon



37. Stryker Biosteon Cross-Pin Femoral Fixation for Soft-Tissue ACL Reconstruction – John C. Anderson, Lonnie E. Paulos, Walt Lowe



38. ACL Reconstruction Utilizing the Rigidfix Femoral Sided Fixation-John Richmond, Michael Kuhn



Sub-Part iii - Interference Screw Based



39. Hamstring Tendon Interference Screw Fixation - Michael Wagner, Andreas Weiler



40. Anatomic Retroscrew ACL Fixation: Single Bundle and Double Bundle Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction with Retroscrew Biointerference in a Single Femoral Socket - Steven Gorin, Craig D. Morgan, David Caborn



Part G - SOFT TISSUE GRAFT TIBIAL FIXATION



Sub-Part i - Cortical



41. Fastlok Device for Tibial Fixation of a Tripled or Quadrupled Semitendinosus Autograft for ACL Reconstruction - Alberto Gobbi, Ramces Francisco



42. Whipstitch-Post Tibial Fixations for ACL – Chadwick Prodromos, Aaron Hecker



43. Washerloc and Bone Dowel Tibial Fixation of a Soft Tissue Graft - Stephen M. Howell



44.Double Spike Plate (DSP): cortical fixation device enabling graft fixation under optional tension – Konsei Shino



Sub-Part ii - Interference Screw Based



45. ACL Hamstring Graft Fixation with Bioscrew® Xtralok™ - Tibial Fixation Device- Don Johnson



46. Intratunnel Tibial Fixation of Soft Tissue ACL Grafts: Graft Sleeve and Tapered – Charles H. Brown, Nader Darwich



47. Hamstring ACL Reconstruction with IntraFix Tibial Fastener – Joseph Sklar, Charles H. Brown



Part H – BONE-PATELLAR-TENDON-BONE FIXATION: FEMUR OR TIBIA



48. Interference Screw Fixation in Bone-Patella Tendon-Bone ACL Reconstruction - Gene R. Barrett, Taylor D. Brown



49. ACL Reconstruction using a Miniarthrotomy Technique with either an Ipsilateral or Contralateral Autogenous Patellar Tendon Graft - K. Donald Shelbourne



50. Bone-Patella-Bone ACL Reconstruction Using the Endobutton Continuous Loop BTB Fixation System - Stuart E. Fromm



Part I - NEWER INTERFERENCE SCREW MATERIALS



51. The Milagro Osteoconductive Interference Screw for ACL Reconstruction - F. Alan Barber



52. Improving Biodegradable Interference Screw Properties by Combining Polymers - Timo Järvelä, Janne T. Nurmi, Antti Paakkala, Anna-Stina MoisalaAuvo Kaikkonen, Markku Järvinen



Part J -GRAFT TENSIONING



53. Graft Tensioning in ACL Reconstruction: Establishing the Minimum Acceptable Tension – Kazanori Yasuda



54. Tensioning ACL Grafts: Avoiding Over-Tensioning – Lonnie E. Paulos



Part K -LIGAMENTIZATION AND GRAFT-TUNNEL HEALING



55. Graft Remodeling and Ligamentization after ACL Reconstruction - Scheffler SU, Unterhauser FN, Andreas Weiler



56. Graft Tunnel Healing-Giuseppe Milano, Laura Deriu, Carlo Fabbriciani



Part L –REVISION ACL RECONSTRUCTION



57. Revision ACL Reconstruction Using Autologous Hamstring Tendons - Andreas Weiler, Michael Wagner



58. Revision ACL Reconstruction– Neil P. Thomas, Hemat G. Pandit



Part M –ACL FOR SKELETALLY IMMATURE PATIENTS OR PARTIAL TEARS



59. ACL Reconstruction in Skeletally Immature Patients - Allen F. Anderson, Christian N. Anderson



60. ACL Reconstruction of Partial Tears: Reconstructing One Bundle - Fotios Paul Tjoumakaris, Anthony Buoncristiani, James S. Starman, Freddie H. Fu



Part N -TREATMENT OF ASSOCIATED LIGAMENT INJURIES OR CARTILAGE DEFICIENCY



61. ACL combined with MCL, PCL, and/or LCL Injury - K. Donald Shelbourne



62. Treatment of Meniscus Tears with ACL Reconstruction - K. Donald Shelbourne and Tinker Gray



63. ACL Reconstruction Combined with HTO, ACI, Microfracture, Osteochondral and/or Meniscal Allograft Transplantation – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce



Part O - REHABILITATION



64. ACL Strain Behavior During Rehabilitation Exercises - Petteri Kousa, James R. Slauterbeck, and Bruce D. Beynnon



65. Principles of ACL Rehabilitation - K. Donald Shelbourne, Tinker Gray



66. The Stability-Conservative ACL Reconstruction Rehabilitation Protocol - Chadwick Prodromos



67. Hamstring Strength and Regeneration Following Harvest for ACL Reconstruction - Andrew Riff, Mark Miller



68. Proprioception and ACL Reconstruction- Julian A Feller, Kate E Webster



Part P -STABILITY RESULTS



69. Stability Results After ACL Reconstruction – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce



Part Q -COMPLICATIONS



70. Infections in ACL Surgery – Charalampos G. Zalavras, Michael Patzakis



71. Allograft Complications and Risk Factors – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce



72. Stiffness: Prevention and Treatment -Anastassios Karistinos, Lonnie E. Paulos, Walter Lowe



73. Osteoporosis after ACL Reconstruction? – Lars Ejerhed, Jüri Kartus



74. Tunnel Widening after ACL Reconstruction - Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce



75. Numbness: Saphenous Nerve – Tomoyuki Mochizuki, Keiichi Akita, Takeshi Muneta



76. Hardware complications after ACL reconstruction – Robert H. Brophy, Robert G. Marx



77. Vascular complications after ACL reconstruction - R.P.A. Janssen



78. Fracture Complications after ACL Reconstruction - Kai Mithoefer, Thomas J. Gill



79. Anterior Knee Problems after ACL Reconstruction-Michael E. Hantes, Apostolos Dimitroulias



Part R – GAIT ANALYSIS AND TISSUE ENGINEERING



80. Gait Analysis in ACL Deficient and Reconstructed Knee - Nicholas Stergiou, Stavros Ristanis, Constantina Moraiti, Anastasios D. Georgoulis



81. Growth Factors and Other New Methods for Graft Healing Enhancement - Harukazu Tohyama, Kazunori Yasuda