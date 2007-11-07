The Anterior Cruciate Ligament: Reconstruction and Basic Science
1st Edition
Description
Master the very latest clinical and technical information on the full range of anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction techniques. Both inside the remarkably user-friendly printed version of this Expert Consult title and on its fully searchable web site, you'll find detailed coverage of hamstring, allograft and bone-tendon-bone (BTB) ACL reconstruction (including single versus double bundle techniques), and hamstring graft harvesting; plus fixation devices, rehabilitation, revision ACLR surgery, and much more! Surgical technique videos on the bonus DVD help you hone and refine your skill set under the expert guidance of the leading authorities in the field.
Key Features
- A "dream team" of ACL surgeons provides the advanced guidance you need to overcome the toughest challenges in this area.
- A comparison of the full range of graft options for ACL reconstruction makes it easier to choose the best approach for each patient.
- State-of-the-art information on the latest principles and technical considerations helps you avoid complications.
- ‘How to' principles of post-op rehabilitation and revision ACL surgery optimize patient outcome.
- The bonus DVD helps you hone and refine your surgical technique under the expert guidance of a "who's who" in ACL surgery.
Table of Contents
SECTION I - ACL INJURY
Part A - Anatomy, Physiology, Biomechanics, Epidemiology
1. The Anatomy and Biomechanics of the ACL- James S. Starman, Mario Ferretti, Timo Jarvela,
Anthony Buoncristiani, Freddie H. Fu
2. Mechanisms of Non-Contact ACL Injuries-William E. Garrett, Jr, Bing Yu
3. Risk and Gender Factors for Non-Contact ACL Injury – Letha Y. Griffin, James Kercher
4. The Incidence of ACL Injury as a Function of Gender, Sport, and Injury Reduction Programs –
Chadwick Prodromos, Yung Han
5. Analysis of ACL Injury Prevention Programs for the Female Athlete – Holly J. Silvers, Robert H. Brophy, Bert R. Mandelbaum
Part B - Clinical
6. Diagnosis of ACL Tear – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Murphy
7. The Non-Operative Treatment of ACL Deficient Patients– Elias Tsepis, Anastasios Georgulies
8. Arthrosis Following ACL Reconstruction – Nicholas E. Ohly, John F. Keating
SECTION II - ACL RECONSTRUCTION
9. The Economics of ACL Reconstruction – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce
Part A - GRAFT MECHANICAL PROPERTIES
10. The Relative Strengths of ACL Autografts and Allografts – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce
11. Why Synthetic Grafts Failed – Don Johnson
Part B - AUTOGRAFT HARVEST TECHNIQUES
12. Hamstring Harvest Technique for ACL Reconstruction – Don Johnson
13. Posterior Mini-Incision Hamstring Harvest Approach for ACL Reconstruction-Chadwick Prodromos
14. Technique for Harvesting a Mid-Third Patella Tendon Graft For ACL Reconstruction-Bertram
Zarins
15. The Central Quadriceps Free Tendon for ACL Reconstruction – John P. Fulkerson
Part C - HAMSTRING GRAFT CONFIGURATIONS
16. Hamstring ACL Reconstruction with a Quadrupled or Tripled Senitendinosus Tendon Graft – Alberto Gobbi, Ramces Francisco
17. 2ST/2Gr, 4ST and 3ST/2GR Techniques: and Deciding Which Hamstring Configuration to Use-
Chadwick Prodromos
Part D - PRINCIPLES OF TUNNEL FORMATION
Sub-Part i - Single Femoral Tunnel Formation
18. Use of the Transtibial Technique Avoids PCL and Roof Impingement of an Anterior Cruciate
Ligament Graft-Stephen M. Howell
19. The Anteromedial Portal for ACL Reconstruction-Manfred Bernard, Stavros Ristanis, Vassilis Chouliaras, Hans Paessler, Anastasios Georgoulis
20. The Retrodrill Technique for ACL Reconstruction - G. Puddu, G. Cerullo, M. Cipolla, V. Franco, E. Giannì
21. Femoral Tunnel Placement to Restore Normal Knee Laxity After ACL Reconstruction – Andrew A.
Amis
Sub-Part ii - Double AM and PL Femoral Tunnel Formation
22. Anatomic Double-bundle ACL Reconstruction Procedure Using the Semitendinosus and Gracilis Tendons - Kazunori Yasuda
23. Double Stranded Graft with Four Tunnels for Anatomic ACL Reconstruction – Pascal Christel,
Philippe Colombet, James Robinson, Jean Pierre Franceschi, Patrick Djian, Abdou Sbihi, Guy
Bellier
24. Anatomic Double Bundle ACL Reconstruction with a Semitendinosus Hamstring Tendon Graft -Alberto Gobbi, and Ramces Francisco
25. Anatomic Double Bundle Reconstruction of the ACL- Anthony Buoncristiani, Fotios Paul
Tjoumakaris, James S. Starman, Freddie H. Fu
Sub-Part iii - Notchplasty and Navigation
26. The Notchplasty - Mark R. Hutchinson
27. Computer Assisted Navigation for ACL Reconstruction – Jason Koh
Part E - FIXATION BIOMECHANICS
28. Biomechanics of Intratunnel ACL Graft Fixation - Neal Chen, Charles H. Brown
29. High Stiffness, Slippage Resistant Cortical Fixation Has Many Advantages Over Intratunnel Fixation - Stephen M. Howell
30. Tibial Fixation for ACL Hamstring grafts: Ten techniques that improve fixation - Lonnie E. Paulos
Part F - FIXATION DEVICES AND METHODS SOFT TISSUE GRAFT FEMORAL FIXATION
Sub-Part i - Suspensory Cortical
31. Endobutton ACLR Femoral fixation – Chadwick Prodromos
32. Cortical Screw-Post Femoral Fixation Using Whipstitches, Fabric Loop, or Endobutton: The Universal Salvage - Chadwick Prodromos
33. EZLOC Femoral Fixation Of a Soft Tissue Graft- Stephen M. Howell
Sub-Part ii - Cross Pin
34. Stratis ST Femoral Fixation System ® - Paul Re, Tony Wanich, Russell F. Warren
35. Pinn-ACL® CrossPin System for Femoral Graft Fixation - Arturo Almazán-Díaz, Donald H. Johnson
36. TransFix® ACL Femoral Fixation - Brian P. McKeon
37. Stryker Biosteon Cross-Pin Femoral Fixation for Soft-Tissue ACL Reconstruction – John C. Anderson, Lonnie E. Paulos, Walt Lowe
38. ACL Reconstruction Utilizing the Rigidfix Femoral Sided Fixation-John Richmond, Michael Kuhn
Sub-Part iii - Interference Screw Based
39. Hamstring Tendon Interference Screw Fixation - Michael Wagner, Andreas Weiler
40. Anatomic Retroscrew ACL Fixation: Single Bundle and Double Bundle Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction with Retroscrew Biointerference in a Single Femoral Socket - Steven Gorin, Craig D. Morgan, David Caborn
Part G - SOFT TISSUE GRAFT TIBIAL FIXATION
Sub-Part i - Cortical
41. Fastlok Device for Tibial Fixation of a Tripled or Quadrupled Semitendinosus Autograft for ACL Reconstruction - Alberto Gobbi, Ramces Francisco
42. Whipstitch-Post Tibial Fixations for ACL – Chadwick Prodromos, Aaron Hecker
43. Washerloc and Bone Dowel Tibial Fixation of a Soft Tissue Graft - Stephen M. Howell
44.Double Spike Plate (DSP): cortical fixation device enabling graft fixation under optional tension – Konsei Shino
Sub-Part ii - Interference Screw Based
45. ACL Hamstring Graft Fixation with Bioscrew® Xtralok™ - Tibial Fixation Device- Don Johnson
46. Intratunnel Tibial Fixation of Soft Tissue ACL Grafts: Graft Sleeve and Tapered – Charles H. Brown, Nader Darwich
47. Hamstring ACL Reconstruction with IntraFix Tibial Fastener – Joseph Sklar, Charles H. Brown
Part H – BONE-PATELLAR-TENDON-BONE FIXATION: FEMUR OR TIBIA
48. Interference Screw Fixation in Bone-Patella Tendon-Bone ACL Reconstruction - Gene R. Barrett, Taylor D. Brown
49. ACL Reconstruction using a Miniarthrotomy Technique with either an Ipsilateral or Contralateral Autogenous Patellar Tendon Graft - K. Donald Shelbourne
50. Bone-Patella-Bone ACL Reconstruction Using the Endobutton Continuous Loop BTB Fixation System - Stuart E. Fromm
Part I - NEWER INTERFERENCE SCREW MATERIALS
51. The Milagro Osteoconductive Interference Screw for ACL Reconstruction - F. Alan Barber
52. Improving Biodegradable Interference Screw Properties by Combining Polymers - Timo Järvelä, Janne T. Nurmi, Antti Paakkala, Anna-Stina MoisalaAuvo Kaikkonen, Markku Järvinen
Part J -GRAFT TENSIONING
53. Graft Tensioning in ACL Reconstruction: Establishing the Minimum Acceptable Tension – Kazanori Yasuda
54. Tensioning ACL Grafts: Avoiding Over-Tensioning – Lonnie E. Paulos
Part K -LIGAMENTIZATION AND GRAFT-TUNNEL HEALING
55. Graft Remodeling and Ligamentization after ACL Reconstruction - Scheffler SU, Unterhauser FN, Andreas Weiler
56. Graft Tunnel Healing-Giuseppe Milano, Laura Deriu, Carlo Fabbriciani
Part L –REVISION ACL RECONSTRUCTION
57. Revision ACL Reconstruction Using Autologous Hamstring Tendons - Andreas Weiler, Michael Wagner
58. Revision ACL Reconstruction– Neil P. Thomas, Hemat G. Pandit
Part M –ACL FOR SKELETALLY IMMATURE PATIENTS OR PARTIAL TEARS
59. ACL Reconstruction in Skeletally Immature Patients - Allen F. Anderson, Christian N. Anderson
60. ACL Reconstruction of Partial Tears: Reconstructing One Bundle - Fotios Paul Tjoumakaris, Anthony Buoncristiani, James S. Starman, Freddie H. Fu
Part N -TREATMENT OF ASSOCIATED LIGAMENT INJURIES OR CARTILAGE DEFICIENCY
61. ACL combined with MCL, PCL, and/or LCL Injury - K. Donald Shelbourne
62. Treatment of Meniscus Tears with ACL Reconstruction - K. Donald Shelbourne and Tinker Gray
63. ACL Reconstruction Combined with HTO, ACI, Microfracture, Osteochondral and/or Meniscal Allograft Transplantation – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce
Part O - REHABILITATION
64. ACL Strain Behavior During Rehabilitation Exercises - Petteri Kousa, James R. Slauterbeck, and Bruce D. Beynnon
65. Principles of ACL Rehabilitation - K. Donald Shelbourne, Tinker Gray
66. The Stability-Conservative ACL Reconstruction Rehabilitation Protocol - Chadwick Prodromos
67. Hamstring Strength and Regeneration Following Harvest for ACL Reconstruction - Andrew Riff, Mark Miller
68. Proprioception and ACL Reconstruction- Julian A Feller, Kate E Webster
Part P -STABILITY RESULTS
69. Stability Results After ACL Reconstruction – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce
Part Q -COMPLICATIONS
70. Infections in ACL Surgery – Charalampos G. Zalavras, Michael Patzakis
71. Allograft Complications and Risk Factors – Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce
72. Stiffness: Prevention and Treatment -Anastassios Karistinos, Lonnie E. Paulos, Walter Lowe
73. Osteoporosis after ACL Reconstruction? – Lars Ejerhed, Jüri Kartus
74. Tunnel Widening after ACL Reconstruction - Chadwick Prodromos, Brian Joyce
75. Numbness: Saphenous Nerve – Tomoyuki Mochizuki, Keiichi Akita, Takeshi Muneta
76. Hardware complications after ACL reconstruction – Robert H. Brophy, Robert G. Marx
77. Vascular complications after ACL reconstruction - R.P.A. Janssen
78. Fracture Complications after ACL Reconstruction - Kai Mithoefer, Thomas J. Gill
79. Anterior Knee Problems after ACL Reconstruction-Michael E. Hantes, Apostolos Dimitroulias
Part R – GAIT ANALYSIS AND TISSUE ENGINEERING
80. Gait Analysis in ACL Deficient and Reconstructed Knee - Nicholas Stergiou, Stavros Ristanis, Constantina Moraiti, Anastasios D. Georgoulis
81. Growth Factors and Other New Methods for Graft Healing Enhancement - Harukazu Tohyama, Kazunori Yasuda
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 7th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721218
- Hardcover ISBN:
About the Author
Chadwick Prodromos
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Illinois Orthoapedics and Sports Medicine Centers; Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Rush University College of Medicine, Chicago, IL
Charles Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow, Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Freddie Fu
Affiliations and Expertise
Blue Cross of Western Pennsylvania, Professor and Executive Vice Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Musculoskeletal Institute, Pittsburgh, PA
Anastasios Georgoulis
Alberto Gobbi
Stephen Howell
Stephen M. Howell, MD is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon practicing in Sacramento and Lodi. He joined Adventist Health Lodi Memorial with more than three decades of experience as a clinician, researcher, and innovator in total knee replacement (TKR), anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, and meniscal surgery. Dr. Howell’s clinical practice focuses on the treatment of degenerative processes and sports-related injuries to the knee. He performs more than 500 TKRs and 100 ACL reconstructions per year. Dr. Howell also created the kinematic alignment method, which caused a paradigm shift in TKR. His published experience demonstrates that patients report less pain, a quicker recovery, better pain relief, better function, better flexion, and a more natural feeling knee when treated with this method. Dr. Howell is also an Adjunct Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of California, Davis. He has published more than 140 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals.
Don Johnson
Lonnie Paulos
K. Shelbourne
