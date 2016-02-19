The Anatomy of the Developing Lung provides an introduction to the anatomical studies of the lung. This book discusses the structure of the developing fetal lung and reviews the knowledge on the development of goblet cells and glands in the trachea-bronchial tree in man.

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general pattern of growth of the fetal lung and the development of the alveoli. This text then examines the important ultrastructural characteristics of the mature lung and explains the changes in the muscle of the blood vessels around birth. Other chapters consider the role and development of cartilage and examine the relationship between collagen and elastic tissue. This book discusses as well the general function of mature collagen. The final chapter deals with the measurement of postnatal lung weight.

This book is a valuable resource for pediatricians, histologists, physiologists, clinicians, pathologists, and research workers.