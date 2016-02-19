The Anatomy of the Developing Lung - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433093008, 9781483280011

The Anatomy of the Developing Lung

1st Edition

Editors: John Emery
eBook ISBN: 9781483280011
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 232
Description

The Anatomy of the Developing Lung provides an introduction to the anatomical studies of the lung. This book discusses the structure of the developing fetal lung and reviews the knowledge on the development of goblet cells and glands in the trachea-bronchial tree in man.

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general pattern of growth of the fetal lung and the development of the alveoli. This text then examines the important ultrastructural characteristics of the mature lung and explains the changes in the muscle of the blood vessels around birth. Other chapters consider the role and development of cartilage and examine the relationship between collagen and elastic tissue. This book discusses as well the general function of mature collagen. The final chapter deals with the measurement of postnatal lung weight.

This book is a valuable resource for pediatricians, histologists, physiologists, clinicians, pathologists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter I. Embryogenesis

Chapter II. The Postnatal Development of Alveoli

Chapter III. Electron Microscopy in Study of Lung Development

Chapter IV. Connective Tissue and Lymphatics

Chapter V. Development of Cartilage

Chapter VI. Development of Mucus-Secreting

Chapter VII. Normal Perinatal Circulation

Chapter VIII. Pulmonary Vasculature in Post-Natal Life and Pulmonary Haemodynamics

Chapter IX. Arterial Bronchopulmonary Anastomoses

Chapter X. Functional Development of the Human Lung

Chapter XI. The Weight of the Lungs

Index

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483280011

