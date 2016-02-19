The Anatomy of Aging in Man and Animals
1st Edition
Description
The Anatomy of Aging in Man & Animals presents a critical review of the characteristics of invertebrates. It discusses the physical features and parts of fishes, amphibians, reptiles, and birds. It also addresses the characteristics and physiology of mammals as well as the organization of the nervous system.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the descriptions and species of protozoa; description of porifera, coelenterate, and kinds of rotifer; parts and functions of mollusca; description and reproduction of annelida; types of crustacea; studies on drosophila; analysis of nutrition, temperature, and aging; and development of the nervous system of a bee. The structures of flatworms and the development of roundworms and echinodermata are discussed. An in-depth analysis of the classes of echinoidea is provided. The characteristics of thymus in an adult amphibian are also presented. A chapter is devoted to the description of changing appearance of human skin.
The book can provide useful information to scientists, biologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I The Invertebrates
Chapter 1 Protozoa
Chapter 2 Porifera, Coelenterata, Rotifera
Chapter 3 Mollusca and Annelida
Chapter 4 Arthropoda
Chapter 5 Other Phyla
Part II Vertebrates Other than Mammals
Chapter 6 Fishes
Chapter 7 Amphibians
Chapter 8 Reptiles and Birds
Part III Man and Mammals
Chapter 9 Skin and Fascia
Chapter 10 The Skeleton
Chapter 11 The Muscular System
Chapter 12 The Blood Vascular System
Chapter 13 The Lymphocyte and Lymphoid Tissue
Chapter 14 The Respiratory System
Chapter 15 The Digestive System
Chapter 16 The Urinary System
Chapter 17 The Reproductive System
Chapter 18 The Endocrine Glands
Chapter 19 The Sense Organs
Chapter 20 The Nervous System
Part IV Conclusion
Chapter 21 An Overview
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192772