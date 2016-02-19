The Anatomy of Aging in Man and Animals

The Anatomy of Aging in Man & Animals presents a critical review of the characteristics of invertebrates. It discusses the physical features and parts of fishes, amphibians, reptiles, and birds. It also addresses the characteristics and physiology of mammals as well as the organization of the nervous system. Some of the topics covered in the book are the descriptions and species of protozoa; description of porifera, coelenterate, and kinds of rotifer; parts and functions of mollusca; description and reproduction of annelida; types of crustacea; studies on drosophila; analysis of nutrition, temperature, and aging; and development of the nervous system of a bee. The structures of flatworms and the development of roundworms and echinodermata are discussed. An in-depth analysis of the classes of echinoidea is provided. The characteristics of thymus in an adult amphibian are also presented. A chapter is devoted to the description of changing appearance of human skin.

The book can provide useful information to scientists, biologists, students, and researchers.