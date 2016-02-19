The Anatomy of Aging in Man and Animals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433006602, 9781483192772

The Anatomy of Aging in Man and Animals

1st Edition

Authors: Warren Andrew
eBook ISBN: 9781483192772
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 270
Description

The Anatomy of Aging in Man & Animals presents a critical review of the characteristics of invertebrates. It discusses the physical features and parts of fishes, amphibians, reptiles, and birds. It also addresses the characteristics and physiology of mammals as well as the organization of the nervous system. Some of the topics covered in the book are the descriptions and species of protozoa; description of porifera, coelenterate, and kinds of rotifer; parts and functions of mollusca; description and reproduction of annelida; types of crustacea; studies on drosophila; analysis of nutrition, temperature, and aging; and development of the nervous system of a bee. The structures of flatworms and the development of roundworms and echinodermata are discussed. An in-depth analysis of the classes of echinoidea is provided. The characteristics of thymus in an adult amphibian are also presented. A chapter is devoted to the description of changing appearance of human skin.
The book can provide useful information to scientists, biologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I The Invertebrates

Chapter 1 Protozoa

Chapter 2 Porifera, Coelenterata, Rotifera

Chapter 3 Mollusca and Annelida

Chapter 4 Arthropoda

Chapter 5 Other Phyla

Part II Vertebrates Other than Mammals

Chapter 6 Fishes

Chapter 7 Amphibians

Chapter 8 Reptiles and Birds

Part III Man and Mammals

Chapter 9 Skin and Fascia

Chapter 10 The Skeleton

Chapter 11 The Muscular System

Chapter 12 The Blood Vascular System

Chapter 13 The Lymphocyte and Lymphoid Tissue

Chapter 14 The Respiratory System

Chapter 15 The Digestive System

Chapter 16 The Urinary System

Chapter 17 The Reproductive System

Chapter 18 The Endocrine Glands

Chapter 19 The Sense Organs

Chapter 20 The Nervous System

Part IV Conclusion

Chapter 21 An Overview

Index

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192772

