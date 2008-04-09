The Anatomy Colouring and Workbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750675413

The Anatomy Colouring and Workbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Stuart Porter
Paperback ISBN: 9780750675413
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th April 2008
Page Count: 296
Description

The 2nd edition of The Anatomy Colouring and Workbook retains many of the features that has made it so popular: memory aids and tips on how to pass exams, questions and answers, cartoons, mnemonics, study aids and self-directed learning activities. With added colouring pictures helping students to visualise internal anatomy, this is the perfect revision aid for students of physiotherapy and other health professions.

Key Features

  • Mnemonics, word plays and other tricks to help you memorise key terms and concepts
    - Photographic atlas section of the book so you can relate internal structures to a real human body
    - ‘Colour it in’ pictures to help you fix images in your memory

Table of Contents

PART 1 The lower limb

1. Bones of the lower limb
2. Joints of the lower limb
3. Muscles of the lower limb
4. Nerves of the lower limb

PART 2 The upper limb

5. Bones of the upper limb
6. Joints of the upper limb
7. Muscles of the upper limb
8. Nerves of the upper limb

PART 3 The spine

9. The spine

PART 4 Respiration

10. Respiration - a breath of fresh air!

PART 5 Neuroanatomy for beginners

11. The brain and nervous system

Appendix

Bibliography

Index

Stuart Porter

Lecturer, University of Salford; Visiting Lecturer, Cambridge University; External Examiner, University of Liverpool, UK

