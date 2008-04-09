The Anatomy Colouring and Workbook
2nd Edition
Description
The 2nd edition of The Anatomy Colouring and Workbook retains many of the features that has made it so popular: memory aids and tips on how to pass exams, questions and answers, cartoons, mnemonics, study aids and self-directed learning activities. With added colouring pictures helping students to visualise internal anatomy, this is the perfect revision aid for students of physiotherapy and other health professions.
Key Features
- Mnemonics, word plays and other tricks to help you memorise key terms and concepts
- Photographic atlas section of the book so you can relate internal structures to a real human body
- ‘Colour it in’ pictures to help you fix images in your memory
Table of Contents
PART 1 The lower limb
1. Bones of the lower limb
2. Joints of the lower limb
3. Muscles of the lower limb
4. Nerves of the lower limb
PART 2 The upper limb
5. Bones of the upper limb
6. Joints of the upper limb
7. Muscles of the upper limb
8. Nerves of the upper limb
PART 3 The spine
9. The spine
PART 4 Respiration
10. Respiration - a breath of fresh air!
PART 5 Neuroanatomy for beginners
11. The brain and nervous system
Appendix
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 9th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750675413
About the Author
Stuart Porter
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, University of Salford; Visiting Lecturer, Cambridge University; External Examiner, University of Liverpool, UK