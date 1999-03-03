This book is an essential anatomical resource for developmental biologists who need to know about any aspect of mouse developmental anatomy, as well as for geneticists using the mouse embryo as a model. The book is a companion to Kaufman's The Atlas of Mouse Development, and details the developmental anatomy of the early embryo, the transitional tissues, and all the major organ systems. It also provides extensive comparisons with human developmental anatomy, both normal and abnormal. The book has extensive reference indexes detailing developmental stage criteria.

The Anatomical Basis of Mouse Development will be a key reference work for anyone who needs to understand developmental anatomy in normal and mutant mice.