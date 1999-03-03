The Anatomical Basis of Mouse Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124020603, 9780080573373

The Anatomical Basis of Mouse Development

1st Edition

Authors: Matthew Kaufman Jonathan Bard
eBook ISBN: 9780080573373
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124020603
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd March 1999
Page Count: 291
Description

This book is an essential anatomical resource for developmental biologists who need to know about any aspect of mouse developmental anatomy, as well as for geneticists using the mouse embryo as a model. The book is a companion to Kaufman's The Atlas of Mouse Development, and details the developmental anatomy of the early embryo, the transitional tissues, and all the major organ systems. It also provides extensive comparisons with human developmental anatomy, both normal and abnormal. The book has extensive reference indexes detailing developmental stage criteria.

The Anatomical Basis of Mouse Development will be a key reference work for anyone who needs to understand developmental anatomy in normal and mutant mice.

Key Features

  • Complements Kaufman's The Atlas of Mouse Development
  • Gives anatomical descriptions from oogenesis to birth, at a level of detail that goes beyond that found in most literature
  • Provides detailed explanations for geneticists and molecular biologists with limited anatomical background to help them understand the emergence of all the major structures in the mouse embryo
  • Contains comprehensive indexes detailing the appearance of over 1000 organs, tissues, and their components at different stages of mouse embryogenesis
  • Includes comparisons with normal and abnormal human development
  • Contains over 100 clear line diagrams showing mouse developmental anatomy as well as lineage relationships for the major organ systems

Readership

Researchers in developmental biology, especially embryology; anatomists; molecular geneticists and geneticists using the mouse embryo as a model system for research

Table of Contents

Introduction. The Early Stages: From Fertilization to Implantation. The Postimplantation Embryo. Postimplantation Extra-Embryonic Development. Early Organogenesis.

The Transitional Tissues: The Neural Crest. Somites And Their Derivatives (muscles, dermis, and vertebrae). The Branchial Arch System.

The Major Organ Systems: The Heart and its Associated Vascular System. The Limbs. The Urogenital System. The Gut and its Associated Tissues. The Mouth and Nose Region. The Brain and Spinal Cord. The Eye and the Ear. The Skull.

The Indexes: Introduction. Table of Mouse and Rat Developmental Stages. The Tissues Present in Each Stage of Mouse Development. Index of First Occurrences of Tissues. Glossary. References. Author Index. Tissue Index. Subject Index. The Wiring (Lineage) Diagrams

Details

No. of pages:
291
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080573373
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124020603

About the Author

Matthew Kaufman

Affiliations and Expertise

Edinburgh University, U.K.

Jonathan Bard

Jonathan Bard is a developmental biologist whose main interests are kidney development, the generation of structures in embryos and bioinformatics. He currently works on the cellular basis of nephron formation and on making ontologies of vertebrate anatomy for gene-expression databases (see http://genex.hgu.mrc.ac.uk" target="_blank">http://genex.hgu.mrc.ac.uk)

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Edinburgh, U.K.

Reviews

"The Anatomical Basis of Mouse Development by Kaufman and Bard will certainly become a standard resource for both experts and novices analyzing mouse phenotypes. ...The developmental anatomy covered in this book is first rate and provides exceptional detail about many important organ systems. ...Clearly we need many more text, CD, and web-based resources in the mouse genetics field such as the Anatomical Basis of Mouse Development... It is clear to me that every laboratory using the mouse in biomedical research should have at least one copy of this book. It will become an instant classic for the field." --Richard R. Behringer, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, in CELL, September 1999

