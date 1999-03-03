The Anatomical Basis of Mouse Development
1st Edition
Description
This book is an essential anatomical resource for developmental biologists who need to know about any aspect of mouse developmental anatomy, as well as for geneticists using the mouse embryo as a model. The book is a companion to Kaufman's The Atlas of Mouse Development, and details the developmental anatomy of the early embryo, the transitional tissues, and all the major organ systems. It also provides extensive comparisons with human developmental anatomy, both normal and abnormal. The book has extensive reference indexes detailing developmental stage criteria.
The Anatomical Basis of Mouse Development will be a key reference work for anyone who needs to understand developmental anatomy in normal and mutant mice.
Key Features
- Complements Kaufman's The Atlas of Mouse Development
- Gives anatomical descriptions from oogenesis to birth, at a level of detail that goes beyond that found in most literature
- Provides detailed explanations for geneticists and molecular biologists with limited anatomical background to help them understand the emergence of all the major structures in the mouse embryo
- Contains comprehensive indexes detailing the appearance of over 1000 organs, tissues, and their components at different stages of mouse embryogenesis
- Includes comparisons with normal and abnormal human development
- Contains over 100 clear line diagrams showing mouse developmental anatomy as well as lineage relationships for the major organ systems
Readership
Researchers in developmental biology, especially embryology; anatomists; molecular geneticists and geneticists using the mouse embryo as a model system for research
Table of Contents
Introduction. The Early Stages: From Fertilization to Implantation. The Postimplantation Embryo. Postimplantation Extra-Embryonic Development. Early Organogenesis.
The Transitional Tissues: The Neural Crest. Somites And Their Derivatives (muscles, dermis, and vertebrae). The Branchial Arch System.
The Major Organ Systems: The Heart and its Associated Vascular System. The Limbs. The Urogenital System. The Gut and its Associated Tissues. The Mouth and Nose Region. The Brain and Spinal Cord. The Eye and the Ear. The Skull.
The Indexes: Introduction. Table of Mouse and Rat Developmental Stages. The Tissues Present in Each Stage of Mouse Development. Index of First Occurrences of Tissues. Glossary. References. Author Index. Tissue Index. Subject Index. The Wiring (Lineage) Diagrams
Details
- No. of pages:
- 291
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 3rd March 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080573373
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124020603
About the Author
Matthew Kaufman
Affiliations and Expertise
Edinburgh University, U.K.
Jonathan Bard
Jonathan Bard is a developmental biologist whose main interests are kidney development, the generation of structures in embryos and bioinformatics. He currently works on the cellular basis of nephron formation and on making ontologies of vertebrate anatomy for gene-expression databases (see http://genex.hgu.mrc.ac.uk" target="_blank">http://genex.hgu.mrc.ac.uk)
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, U.K.
Reviews
"The Anatomical Basis of Mouse Development by Kaufman and Bard will certainly become a standard resource for both experts and novices analyzing mouse phenotypes. ...The developmental anatomy covered in this book is first rate and provides exceptional detail about many important organ systems. ...Clearly we need many more text, CD, and web-based resources in the mouse genetics field such as the Anatomical Basis of Mouse Development... It is clear to me that every laboratory using the mouse in biomedical research should have at least one copy of this book. It will become an instant classic for the field." --Richard R. Behringer, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, in CELL, September 1999