Analytical Chemistry, Volume 24: The Analytical Chemistry of the Noble Metals describes the procedures for the separation, extraction, and analysis of noble metals. This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with a survey on the influence of metallurgical factors on the susceptibility of platinum and gold metals to various corrosive agents. The succeeding chapter provides the methods of isolation of osmium and ruthenium from associated platinum metals and from base metals. A chapter examines the application of gravimetric methods for the separation of seven noble metals, including ruthenium, osmium, rhodium, iridium, palladium, platinum, and gold. Other chapters consider the procedures for volumetric, spectrophotometric, and spectrochemical analysis of noble metals. The concluding chapter describes the features and attributes of the equipment for noble metal analysis. This book is of value to analytical chemists and workers and researchers in metallurgy.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Acknowledgment

1. The Action of Acids, Bases, Oxygen, and Chlorine on the Noble Metals

The Action of Mineral Acids

The Action of Bases

The Action of Chlorine

Fusions with Base Metals

The Effect of Oxygen on the Hot Metals

2. Methods of Separating the Seven Noble Metals

Section I

The Separation of Osmium from Ruthenium

The Separation of Rhodium from Iridium

The Separation of Gold, Platinum and Palladium

Section II

The Determination of Osmium in Meteoric Iron

The Determination of Osmium and Ruthenium in Siderite Meteorites (and in Iron-Copper-Nickel Assay Buttons)

The Determination of Osmium and Ruthenium in Lead Alloys

The Determination of Noble Metals in Decorative Alloys

Alternative Procedures

The Determination of Osmium, Ruthenium, Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium and Iridium

The Determination of Noble Metals in Silver Assay Beads

The Determination of Iridium in the Presence of Lead

The Determination of Iridium in the Presence of Platinum

The Analysis of Iridosmines

The Separation of Palladium from Lead Alloys

A Gravimetric Determination of Palladium in Lead Alloys

Ion-Exchange Separations

Chromatographic Separations

The Wet Determination of the Six Platinum Metals in High Concentrates

Fire Assay for Noble Metals

Surface Effects of Platinum Metals in Silver Assay Beads

Slag Losses of Noble Metals

Fire Assay Procedures

3. Gravimetric Methods for the Seven Noble Metals

Ruthenium

Osmium

Rhodium

Iridium

Palladium

Platinum

Gold

4. Volumetric Methods

Ruthenium

Osmium

Rhodium

Iridium

Palladium

Platinum

Gold

5. Spectrophotometric Methods

Ruthenium

Osmium

Rhodium

Iridium

Palladium

Platinum

Gold

6. Spectrochemical Analysis of the Platinum Metals

The Determination of Low or Trace Concentrations of Platinum Metals in Other Materials

The Determination of Trace Impurities in the Refined Platinum Metals

The Determination of Higher Concentrations of Platinum Metals

Newer Physical Methods for Trace Element Determination

7. Equipment

References

Index

