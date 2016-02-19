The Analytical Chemistry of the Noble Metals
1st Edition
Description
Analytical Chemistry, Volume 24: The Analytical Chemistry of the Noble Metals describes the procedures for the separation, extraction, and analysis of noble metals.
This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with a survey on the influence of metallurgical factors on the susceptibility of platinum and gold metals to various corrosive agents. The succeeding chapter provides the methods of isolation of osmium and ruthenium from associated platinum metals and from base metals. A chapter examines the application of gravimetric methods for the separation of seven noble metals, including ruthenium, osmium, rhodium, iridium, palladium, platinum, and gold. Other chapters consider the procedures for volumetric, spectrophotometric, and spectrochemical analysis of noble metals. The concluding chapter describes the features and attributes of the equipment for noble metal analysis. This book is of value to analytical chemists and workers and researchers in metallurgy.
Table of Contents
1. The Action of Acids, Bases, Oxygen, and Chlorine on the Noble Metals
The Action of Mineral Acids
The Action of Bases
The Action of Chlorine
Fusions with Base Metals
The Effect of Oxygen on the Hot Metals
2. Methods of Separating the Seven Noble Metals
Section I
The Separation of Osmium from Ruthenium
The Separation of Rhodium from Iridium
The Separation of Gold, Platinum and Palladium
Section II
The Determination of Osmium in Meteoric Iron
The Determination of Osmium and Ruthenium in Siderite Meteorites (and in Iron-Copper-Nickel Assay Buttons)
The Determination of Osmium and Ruthenium in Lead Alloys
The Determination of Noble Metals in Decorative Alloys
Alternative Procedures
The Determination of Osmium, Ruthenium, Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium and Iridium
The Determination of Noble Metals in Silver Assay Beads
The Determination of Iridium in the Presence of Lead
The Determination of Iridium in the Presence of Platinum
The Analysis of Iridosmines
The Separation of Palladium from Lead Alloys
A Gravimetric Determination of Palladium in Lead Alloys
Ion-Exchange Separations
Chromatographic Separations
The Wet Determination of the Six Platinum Metals in High Concentrates
Fire Assay for Noble Metals
Surface Effects of Platinum Metals in Silver Assay Beads
Slag Losses of Noble Metals
Fire Assay Procedures
3. Gravimetric Methods for the Seven Noble Metals
Ruthenium
Osmium
Rhodium
Iridium
Palladium
Platinum
Gold
4. Volumetric Methods
Ruthenium
Osmium
Rhodium
Iridium
Palladium
Platinum
Gold
5. Spectrophotometric Methods
Ruthenium
Osmium
Rhodium
Iridium
Palladium
Platinum
Gold
6. Spectrochemical Analysis of the Platinum Metals
The Determination of Low or Trace Concentrations of Platinum Metals in Other Materials
The Determination of Trace Impurities in the Refined Platinum Metals
The Determination of Higher Concentrations of Platinum Metals
Newer Physical Methods for Trace Element Determination
7. Equipment
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225975