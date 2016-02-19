The Analysis of Thermally Stimulated Processes
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Preface
Introduction
Thermoluminescence, thermally stimulated conductivity and thermally stimulated electron emission
Thermally stimulated polarization and depolarization currents
Thermogravimetry, differential thermal analysis and associated methods
Other thermally stimulated processes
Methods for evaluating parameters from thermally stimulated curves
Data from a series of measurements
Simultaneous measurements and complementary methods
Application of the methods of analysis to experimental results - possibilities and limitations
Applications
Appendices
References
Subject index
Author index
Description
Thermally stimulated processes include a number of phenomena - either physical or chemical in nature - in which a certain property of a substance is measured during controlled heating from a 'low' temperature. Workers and graduate students in a wide spectrum of fields require an introduction to methods of extracting information from such measurements. This book gives an interdisciplinary approach to various methods which may be applied to analytical chemistry including radiation dosimetry and determination of archaeological and geological ages. In addition, recent advances are included, such as ionic thermocurrent of general order kinetics, polarization thermocurrents and some aspects of the superlinear dependence on the dose of thermoluminescence
Readership
Physicists and chemists working in thermally stimulated processes; graduate students
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 31st March 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285511
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
R. Chen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Tel-Aviv University, Israel
Y. Kirsh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Everyman's University, Israel