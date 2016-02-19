The Analysis of Thermally Stimulated Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080229300, 9781483285511

The Analysis of Thermally Stimulated Processes

1st Edition

Authors: R. Chen Y. Kirsh
Editors: Brian Pamplin
eBook ISBN: 9781483285511
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st March 1981
Table of Contents

(partial) Preface

Introduction

Thermoluminescence, thermally stimulated conductivity and thermally stimulated electron emission

Thermally stimulated polarization and depolarization currents

Thermogravimetry, differential thermal analysis and associated methods

Other thermally stimulated processes

Methods for evaluating parameters from thermally stimulated curves

Data from a series of measurements

Simultaneous measurements and complementary methods

Application of the methods of analysis to experimental results - possibilities and limitations

Applications

Appendices

References

Subject index

Author index

Description

Thermally stimulated processes include a number of phenomena - either physical or chemical in nature - in which a certain property of a substance is measured during controlled heating from a 'low' temperature. Workers and graduate students in a wide spectrum of fields require an introduction to methods of extracting information from such measurements. This book gives an interdisciplinary approach to various methods which may be applied to analytical chemistry including radiation dosimetry and determination of archaeological and geological ages. In addition, recent advances are included, such as ionic thermocurrent of general order kinetics, polarization thermocurrents and some aspects of the superlinear dependence on the dose of thermoluminescence

Physicists and chemists working in thermally stimulated processes; graduate students

English
© Pergamon 1981
Pergamon
9781483285511

About the Authors

R. Chen Author

Tel-Aviv University, Israel

Y. Kirsh Author

Everyman's University, Israel

Brian Pamplin Editor

