The Analysis of Thermally Stimulated Processes

Thermally stimulated processes include a number of phenomena - either physical or chemical in nature - in which a certain property of a substance is measured during controlled heating from a 'low' temperature. Workers and graduate students in a wide spectrum of fields require an introduction to methods of extracting information from such measurements. This book gives an interdisciplinary approach to various methods which may be applied to analytical chemistry including radiation dosimetry and determination of archaeological and geological ages. In addition, recent advances are included, such as ionic thermocurrent of general order kinetics, polarization thermocurrents and some aspects of the superlinear dependence on the dose of thermoluminescence