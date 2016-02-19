The Analysis of Response in Crop and Livestock Production - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080374932, 9780080983905

The Analysis of Response in Crop and Livestock Production

3rd Edition

Authors: John L. Dillon Jamie Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780080983905
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 264
Description

The role of the agricultural scientist is to manipulate crop and livestock response phenomena so that they serve society's needs better, enabling countries to obtain full benefit from their agricultural resources. By producing food more efficiently, resources can be made available for non-agricultural development and other needs beyond the essentials of food and fibre. This text provides an introductory outline of the analytical principles involved in appraising the efficiency of crop-fertilizer and livestock-feed response. It provides students of both agricultural science and economics with a simple but formal exposition of the why, how and wherefore of the principles of crop and livestock analysis, thereby helping to further co-operative effort among biological and economic researchers. The third edition has been updated and revised, with additions relating to the principles of modelling, the concept of economic duality as pertinent to response processes, the appraisal of aggregate response, and the economics of response research.

Readership

For students of agricultural science and economics.

Table of Contents

Preface to third edition. Modelling Response Processes. Response Curves and Surfaces. Efficiency in Response. Duality of Response Relationships. Estimation of Response in a World Where Risk is Unimportant. Response Efficiency Over Time. Response Efficiency Under Risk. Difficulties in Field Research. Aggregate Response Analysis. Economics of Response Research. References. Author Index. Subject Index.

About the Author

John L. Dillon

Jamie Anderson

Reviews

@qu:The book is very nicely produced, easy to read, and free from errors and inaccuracies... Dillon and Anderson's text is excellent value. @source:Outlook on Agriculture

Ratings and Reviews

