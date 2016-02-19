The Analysis of Gases by Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080240275, 9781483285634

The Analysis of Gases by Chromatography

1st Edition

Authors: C. J. Cowper A. J. Derose
Editors: R Belcher
eBook ISBN: 9781483285634
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st July 1983
Table of Contents

(partial) Foreword, P G Jeffery

Preface

Introduction

Equipment

Separation in the column

Choice of carrier gas

Tactics for the analysis of gas mixtures

Examples of applications

Gases in liquids

Quantification

The preparation of standard mixtures

Appendix: The sampling of gases

References

Author index

Subject index.

Description

Intended to enable trained scientists to equip themselves to successfully perform analyses of complex gas mixtures. The equipment and the considerations governing the choice of carrier gas are described in detail. Selection of methods for use on complex mixtures often involves the choice of more than one column; the separating capabilities of column packing and how they can be used in combinations are described and numerous examples are given. The handling of samples prior to separation and the calculation of results after separation, including calibration, are described. Throughout, special emphasis is given to the differences between gas analysis and the better documented liquid analysis.

Readership

A reference work for industrial and government laboratories and for postgraduate students in academic laboratories.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285634

C. J. Cowper

A. J. Derose

A. J. Derose Author

Affiliations and Expertise

British Gas Corporation, London Research Station, London, UK

R Belcher

R Belcher Editor

