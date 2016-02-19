The Analysis of Gases by Chromatography
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Foreword, P G Jeffery
Preface
Introduction
Equipment
Separation in the column
Choice of carrier gas
Tactics for the analysis of gas mixtures
Examples of applications
Gases in liquids
Quantification
The preparation of standard mixtures
Appendix: The sampling of gases
References
Author index
Subject index.
Description
Intended to enable trained scientists to equip themselves to successfully perform analyses of complex gas mixtures. The equipment and the considerations governing the choice of carrier gas are described in detail. Selection of methods for use on complex mixtures often involves the choice of more than one column; the separating capabilities of column packing and how they can be used in combinations are described and numerous examples are given. The handling of samples prior to separation and the calculation of results after separation, including calibration, are described. Throughout, special emphasis is given to the differences between gas analysis and the better documented liquid analysis.
Readership
A reference work for industrial and government laboratories and for postgraduate students in academic laboratories.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st July 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285634
About the Authors
C. J. Cowper Author
A. J. Derose Author
Affiliations and Expertise
British Gas Corporation, London Research Station, London, UK