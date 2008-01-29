The Analysis of Burned Human Remains - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123725103, 9780080559285

The Analysis of Burned Human Remains

1st Edition

Editors: Christopher Schmidt Steven Symes Christopher Schmidt Steven Symes
eBook ISBN: 9780080559285
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123725103
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th January 2008
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
142.00
120.70
95.00
80.75
118.00
100.30
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This unique reference provides a primary source for osteologists and the medical/legal community for the understanding of burned bone remains in forensic or archaeological contexts. It describes in detail the changes in human bone and soft tissues as a body burns at both the chemical and gross levels and provides an overview of the current procedures in burned bone study. Case studies in forensic and archaeological settings aid those interested in the analysis of burned human bodies, from death scene investigators, to biological anthropologists looking at the recent or ancient dead.

Key Features

  • Includes the diagnostic patterning of color changes that give insight to the severity of burning, the positioning of the body, and presence (or absence) of soft tissues during the burning event
  • Chapters on bones and teeth give step-by-step recommendations for how to study and recognize burned hard tissues

Readership

Researchers in bone biology, forensic anthropology, and endocrinology

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Fire and Bodies

Chapter 2 Patterned Thermal Destruction of Human Remains in a Forensic Setting

Chapter 3 The Recovery and Study Of Burned Human Teeth

Chapter 4 Analysis of Human Cremains: Gross and Chemical Methods

Chapter 5 Thermally Induced Changes in the Stable Carbon and Nitrogen Isotope Ratios of Charred Bones

Chapter 6 Bone Color as an Interpretive Tool of the Depositional History of Archaeological Cremains

Chapter 7 Time, Temperature, and Oxygen Availability: An Experimental Study of the Effects of Environmental Conditions on the Color and Organic Content of Cremated Bone

Chapter 8 Heat-Related Changes in Tooth Color: Temperature Versus Duration of Exposure

Chapter 9 Investigations on Pre-Roman and Roman cremation Remains from Southwestern Germany: Results, Potentialities and Limits

Chapter 10 In the Heat of the Pyre: Efficiency of Oxidation in Romano-British Cremations – Did it Really Matter?

Chapter 11 Fire as a Cultural Taphonomic Agent: Understanding Mortuary Behavior at Khuzhir-Nuge XIV, Siberia

Chapter 12 Putting Together the Pieces: Reconstructing Mortuary Practices from Commingled Ossuary Cremains

Chapter 13 A Taphonomic Analysis of Human Cremains from the Fox Hollow farm Serial Homicide Site

Chapter 14 Early Archaic Cremations from Southern Indiana

Chapter 15 Towards an Archaeology of Cremation

Index


Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080559285
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123725103

About the Editor

Christopher Schmidt

Christopher Schmidt

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Indianapolis, Department of Anthropology, IN, USA

Steven Symes

A U.S. forensic anthropologist best known for his expertise in interpreting trauma to bone and a leading authority on saw and knife mark analysis. With 30 years of experience, he has assisted federal, state, local, and international authorities in the identification and analysis of human remains. A sought-after consultant in criminal cases, Dr. Symes has been qualified as an expert for both the prosecution and defense, testifying specifically on forensic tool mark and fracture pattern interpretation in bone, as well as blunt force, ballistic, burned and healing trauma in bone. Certified by the American Board of Forensic Anthropology and recently retired from the Board of Directors, Dr. Symes has lectured, consulted or testified on trauma cases, among them high-profile human rights cases, in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Indonesia, Kosovo, South Africa and Europe. In addition, he has authored more than 50 publications and delivered over 100 papers, lectures and workshops on a variety of forensic anthropology topics. He is co-editor of The Analysis of Burned Human Remains, Second Edition published by Elsevier / Academic Press.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mercyhurst College, Department of Anthropology, Erie, PA, USA

Christopher Schmidt

Christopher Schmidt

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Indianapolis, Department of Anthropology, IN, USA

Steven Symes

A U.S. forensic anthropologist best known for his expertise in interpreting trauma to bone and a leading authority on saw and knife mark analysis. With 30 years of experience, he has assisted federal, state, local, and international authorities in the identification and analysis of human remains. A sought-after consultant in criminal cases, Dr. Symes has been qualified as an expert for both the prosecution and defense, testifying specifically on forensic tool mark and fracture pattern interpretation in bone, as well as blunt force, ballistic, burned and healing trauma in bone. Certified by the American Board of Forensic Anthropology and recently retired from the Board of Directors, Dr. Symes has lectured, consulted or testified on trauma cases, among them high-profile human rights cases, in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Indonesia, Kosovo, South Africa and Europe. In addition, he has authored more than 50 publications and delivered over 100 papers, lectures and workshops on a variety of forensic anthropology topics. He is co-editor of The Analysis of Burned Human Remains, Second Edition published by Elsevier / Academic Press.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mercyhurst College, Department of Anthropology, Erie, PA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.