The Analysis of Biological Materials
1st Edition
The Proceedings of a Conference Held in Pretoria, South Africa, October 1977, by the Spectroscopic Society of South Africa
Description
The Analysis of Biological Materials: The Proceedings of a Conference Held in Pretoria, South Africa October 1977 by the Spectroscopic Society of South Africa focuses on the applications, processes, and methodologies involved in the analysis of biological materials.
The compilation first offers information on the contributions of the analysis of biological materials in medical diagnosis and treatment and development of atomic absorption spectroscopic techniques in biological analysis. Topics include applications of biological tissues analysis in medical research; physics and chemistry in medicine; complexing characteristics and in vivo roles of metals; and metals in the treatment of disease. The book then takes a look at microprobe analysis of pathological tissues, including specimen preparation and microprobe analysis investigation.
The publication discusses the application of ion microprobe mass analyzer to the analysis of biological materials; multi-element analysis of teeth and other biological materials by instrumental neutron activation; and single column gradient elution ion exchange amino acid analyzer. The text also examines biographical materials of oceanographic origin and volatile metals in biological materials.
The compilation is a dependable reference for readers interested in the analysis of biological materials.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Analysis of Biological Material: The Application in Medical Diagnosis and Treatment
Development of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopic Techniques in Biological Analysis
Trace Elements in the Human Context
Microprobe Analysis of Pathological Tissue
Application of the Ion Microprobe Mass Analyzer to the Analysis of Biological Materials
The Multi-Element Analysis of Teeth and Other Biological Material by Instrumental Neutron Activation
A Single Column Gradient Elution Ion Exchange Amino Acid Analyzer
The Analysis of Biological Materials of Oceanographic Origin
Comparison of Wet and Dry Ashing for the Analysis of Biological Materials by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy
The Analysis of Volatile Metals in Biological Material
Vapour-Phase Dissolution of Blood Samples Prior To Atomic Absorption Analysis
Author Index
Subject Index
