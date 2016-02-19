The Analysis of Biological Materials: The Proceedings of a Conference Held in Pretoria, South Africa October 1977 by the Spectroscopic Society of South Africa focuses on the applications, processes, and methodologies involved in the analysis of biological materials.

The compilation first offers information on the contributions of the analysis of biological materials in medical diagnosis and treatment and development of atomic absorption spectroscopic techniques in biological analysis. Topics include applications of biological tissues analysis in medical research; physics and chemistry in medicine; complexing characteristics and in vivo roles of metals; and metals in the treatment of disease. The book then takes a look at microprobe analysis of pathological tissues, including specimen preparation and microprobe analysis investigation.

The publication discusses the application of ion microprobe mass analyzer to the analysis of biological materials; multi-element analysis of teeth and other biological materials by instrumental neutron activation; and single column gradient elution ion exchange amino acid analyzer. The text also examines biographical materials of oceanographic origin and volatile metals in biological materials.

The compilation is a dependable reference for readers interested in the analysis of biological materials.