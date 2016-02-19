The Analysis of Biological Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080228532, 9781483145877

The Analysis of Biological Materials

1st Edition

The Proceedings of a Conference Held in Pretoria, South Africa, October 1977, by the Spectroscopic Society of South Africa

Editors: L. R. P. Butler
eBook ISBN: 9781483145877
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 112
Description

The Analysis of Biological Materials: The Proceedings of a Conference Held in Pretoria, South Africa October 1977 by the Spectroscopic Society of South Africa focuses on the applications, processes, and methodologies involved in the analysis of biological materials.
The compilation first offers information on the contributions of the analysis of biological materials in medical diagnosis and treatment and development of atomic absorption spectroscopic techniques in biological analysis. Topics include applications of biological tissues analysis in medical research; physics and chemistry in medicine; complexing characteristics and in vivo roles of metals; and metals in the treatment of disease. The book then takes a look at microprobe analysis of pathological tissues, including specimen preparation and microprobe analysis investigation.
The publication discusses the application of ion microprobe mass analyzer to the analysis of biological materials; multi-element analysis of teeth and other biological materials by instrumental neutron activation; and single column gradient elution ion exchange amino acid analyzer. The text also examines biographical materials of oceanographic origin and volatile metals in biological materials.
The compilation is a dependable reference for readers interested in the analysis of biological materials.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Analysis of Biological Material: The Application in Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

Development of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopic Techniques in Biological Analysis

Trace Elements in the Human Context

Microprobe Analysis of Pathological Tissue

Application of the Ion Microprobe Mass Analyzer to the Analysis of Biological Materials

The Multi-Element Analysis of Teeth and Other Biological Material by Instrumental Neutron Activation

A Single Column Gradient Elution Ion Exchange Amino Acid Analyzer

The Analysis of Biological Materials of Oceanographic Origin

Comparison of Wet and Dry Ashing for the Analysis of Biological Materials by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

The Analysis of Volatile Metals in Biological Material

Vapour-Phase Dissolution of Blood Samples Prior To Atomic Absorption Analysis

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145877

L. R. P. Butler

