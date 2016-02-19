The Amphibian Visual System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122574504, 9781483270135

The Amphibian Visual System

1st Edition

A Multidisciplinary Approach

Editors: Katherine V. Fite
eBook ISBN: 9781483270135
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 388
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Amphibian Visual System: A Multidisciplinary Approach is a compendium of articles across a broad range of disciplines within experimental biology focusing on the study of the amphibian visual system.

The book presents a survey of the evolutionary history and major taxonomic and ecological adaptations of amphibians; anatomic, physiological, developmental, and behavioral data relating to the amphibian visual system; description of important standards for laboratory amphibians; and the crucial problem of species identification in neurobiological research.

Zoologists, experimental biologists, neurologists, and anatomists will find the text very interesting.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Amphibians, Their Evolutionary History, Taxonomy, and Ecological Adaptations

Past History of Amphibia

Relationships and Biogeography of Living Amphibians

Anuran Adaptation

Reproductive Strategies

Regional Adaptation

A Look Ahead

2 Anatomy and Physiology of the Frog Retina

Introduction

Anatomy

Visual Pigments

Basic Electrophysiology

Functional Electrophysiology

Conclusion

3 Central Visual Pathways in the Frog

Introduction

Optic Nerve

Central Visual Pathways

Conclusion

4 Spatial Vision in Anurans

Introduction

Problems in Studying Spatial Vision

Localization of Prey Objects

Depth Estimation

Selection among Two Prey Stimuli

Directionality of Avoidance Behaviors

Orientation and Shape in Discrimination of Barriers

Stepping onto Surfaces

Orientation to the Bank of Ponds

Differentiation of Localizing Behaviors and Their Anatomic Basis

Retinotopic Specificity in Localizing Behaviors

Frog Vision in Phylogenetic Perspective

Concluding Remarks

5 The Visual System of the Toad: Behavioral and Physiological Studies on a Pattern Recognition System

Introduction

Quantitative Analysis of the Key Stimuli "Prey" and "Enemy"

Prey Catching and Avoidance "Zones" in the Brain

Neural Coding of Behaviorally Relevant Form Features along the Visual Pathway

Hypothesis: The First Basic Steps in Prey-Enemy Recognition

Computer Analysis of the Hypothetical Prey-Enemy Pattern Recognition System by Means of Model Nerve Nets

General Discussion

6 The Urodele Visual System

Commonly Studied Families

Visually Guided Behavior

Anatomy and Physiology of the Visual System

Urodeles and Comparative Neurobiology of the Visual System

7 The Amphibian Visual System as a Model for Developmental Neurobiology

Introduction

General Concepts: Induction, Determination, and Differentiation; Regulation, Fields, and Positional Information

The Development of the Eye

The Formation of Synaptic Connections between the Eye and Brain

Axial Polarization of the Retina

The Acquisition of Tectal Polarity

The Cell Cycle and Differentiation

Cell Coupling

The Current Status of the Chemoaffinity Theory

Endocrine Influences in Neurogenesis

Trophic Influences

Cell Death

The Role of Function in Neurogenesis

Summary

8 Standards for Laboratory Amphibians

Introduction

The Biological Standard

The Supply of Amphibians

Solutions to the Problems

Bibliography

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270135

About the Editor

Katherine V. Fite

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.