The American People and Science Policy: The Role of Public Attitudes in the Policy Process examines and evaluates the structure and efficacy of public participation in the formulation of science policy in the United States. Organized into 10 chapters, this book first reviews major science policy issues in the 20th century. This text then introduces a stratified model of public policy formulation that appears to fit science policy. The public participation in science policy is also explained. Other chapters explore the science policy agenda; attitudes of both policy leaders and the attentive public on resource and independence issues; and the future of public participation in science policy. Lastly, the formulation of science policy in a democratic society is addressed. This book will be useful for professional students engaged in this field of interest.

Table of Contents



List of Figures

List of Tables

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. The Politics of Science

Chapter 2. Science Policy in the Twentieth Century

Basic Objectives

The Prewar Experience

The War Effort

The Control of Atomic Energy

The Creation of the National Science Foundation

The Growth of Resources

Summary

Chapter 3. A Conceptual Framework

A Stratified Model of Policy Formulation

Political Specialization

Interest Specialization

Issue Specialization

The Structure of Political Participation

Summary

Chapter 4. Public Participation in Science Policy

Science Policy Decision Makers

Science Policy Leaders

The Attentive Public for Science Policy

The Nonattentive Public

General Dispositions toward Science and Technology

Chapter 5. The Science Policy Agenda

The Dynamics of Science Policy

Chapter 6. The Acquisition of Resources

The Adequacy of Support for Scientific Research

The Quality of Pre-collegiate Science Education

Industrial Research and Development

The International Standing of American Science and Technology

Summary

Chapter 7. The Preservation of Independence

The Public Understanding of Science

Governmental Regulation of Science and Technology

The Creationist Challenge

Summary

Chapter 8. Public Participation in Specific Controversies

Specific Issue Attentiveness

Specific Issue Policy Views

The Resolution of Specific Issue Controversies

Personal Participation in Specific Controversies

Summary

Chapter 9. The Future of Public Participation in Science Policy

The Emergence of Attentiveness

The Development of Attitudes toward Organized Science

Future Political Participation

Chapter 10. The Formulation of Science Policy in a Democratic Society

Is an Attentive Public Inherently Elitist

Is There an Optimal Size for an Attentive Public

The Utilization and Effectiveness of the Attentive Public

Appendix: The Data Base

References

Index

About the Author

