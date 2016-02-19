The American People and Science Policy
1st Edition
The Role of Public Attitudes in the Policy Process
The American People and Science Policy: The Role of Public Attitudes in the Policy Process examines and evaluates the structure and efficacy of public participation in the formulation of science policy in the United States. Organized into 10 chapters, this book first reviews major science policy issues in the 20th century. This text then introduces a stratified model of public policy formulation that appears to fit science policy. The public participation in science policy is also explained. Other chapters explore the science policy agenda; attitudes of both policy leaders and the attentive public on resource and independence issues; and the future of public participation in science policy. Lastly, the formulation of science policy in a democratic society is addressed. This book will be useful for professional students engaged in this field of interest.
Chapter 1. The Politics of Science
Chapter 2. Science Policy in the Twentieth Century
Basic Objectives
The Prewar Experience
The War Effort
The Control of Atomic Energy
The Creation of the National Science Foundation
The Growth of Resources
Summary
Chapter 3. A Conceptual Framework
A Stratified Model of Policy Formulation
Political Specialization
Interest Specialization
Issue Specialization
The Structure of Political Participation
Summary
Chapter 4. Public Participation in Science Policy
Science Policy Decision Makers
Science Policy Leaders
The Attentive Public for Science Policy
The Nonattentive Public
General Dispositions toward Science and Technology
Chapter 5. The Science Policy Agenda
The Dynamics of Science Policy
Chapter 6. The Acquisition of Resources
The Adequacy of Support for Scientific Research
The Quality of Pre-collegiate Science Education
Industrial Research and Development
The International Standing of American Science and Technology
Summary
Chapter 7. The Preservation of Independence
The Public Understanding of Science
Governmental Regulation of Science and Technology
The Creationist Challenge
Summary
Chapter 8. Public Participation in Specific Controversies
Specific Issue Attentiveness
Specific Issue Policy Views
The Resolution of Specific Issue Controversies
Personal Participation in Specific Controversies
Summary
Chapter 9. The Future of Public Participation in Science Policy
The Emergence of Attentiveness
The Development of Attitudes toward Organized Science
Future Political Participation
Chapter 10. The Formulation of Science Policy in a Democratic Society
Is an Attentive Public Inherently Elitist
Is There an Optimal Size for an Attentive Public
The Utilization and Effectiveness of the Attentive Public
Appendix: The Data Base
References
Index
About the Author
- 166
- English
- © Pergamon 1983
- 1st January 1983
- Pergamon
- 9781483158693