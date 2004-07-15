There are certain key alloys, stainless steels, nickel alloys and low alloy steels that are of paramount importance to the power generation, petrochemical and oil and gas industries. In one fully comprehensive guide, The alloy tree addresses the significance of such alloys and their role in these fundamental industries.



The book begins with a short introduction and a master flow diagram, the “alloy tree”, which shows the interrelationship between the main alloy groups. This is followed by ten chapters, each describing how stainless steels, nickel alloys and some low alloy steels have evolved from plain carbon steel. Adopting a narrative style, each chapter explains the background, development, key properties and applications of the alloy type. Abbreviations, specifications, product forms, alloying costs and types of corrosion are covered in the extensive appendices and a full bibliography and sources of further information conclude the book.



The alloy tree is an important reference for Metallurgists and Materials Engineers and for those mechanical and chemical engineers who have an interest in the alloys used in their industries.