The Alloy Tree - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737662, 9781855739925

The Alloy Tree

1st Edition

A Guide to Low-Alloy Steels, Stainless Steels and Nickel-Base Alloys

Authors: C Farrar
eBook ISBN: 9781855739925
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737662
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th July 2004
Page Count: 208
Description

There are certain key alloys, stainless steels, nickel alloys and low alloy steels that are of paramount importance to the power generation, petrochemical and oil and gas industries. In one fully comprehensive guide, The alloy tree addresses the significance of such alloys and their role in these fundamental industries.

The book begins with a short introduction and a master flow diagram, the “alloy tree”, which shows the interrelationship between the main alloy groups. This is followed by ten chapters, each describing how stainless steels, nickel alloys and some low alloy steels have evolved from plain carbon steel. Adopting a narrative style, each chapter explains the background, development, key properties and applications of the alloy type. Abbreviations, specifications, product forms, alloying costs and types of corrosion are covered in the extensive appendices and a full bibliography and sources of further information conclude the book.

The alloy tree is an important reference for Metallurgists and Materials Engineers and for those mechanical and chemical engineers who have an interest in the alloys used in their industries.

Key Features

  • Illustrates the inter-relationship between the main alloy groups
  • Traces the evolution and development of key alloys
  • Comprehensive guide that looks at stainless steels, nickel alloys and low alloy steels and their role in the power generation, petrochemical and oil and gas industries

Readership

Metallurgists and materials Engineers; Mechanical and chemical engineers who have an interest in the alloys used in their industries

Table of Contents

Introduction: The alloy tree; Group A: Creep resisting low alloy steels; Group B: Cryogenic, nickel low alloy steels; Group C: Martensitic and ferritic stainless steels; Group D: Duplex and superduplex stainless steels; Group E: Standard austenitic stainless steels; Group F: Austenitic and superaustenitic stainless steels; Group G: Corrosion resistant nickel alloys; Group F: Heat resistant stainless steels; Group I: Heat resistant nickel alloys; Group J: Nickel-copper and nickel-molybdenum alloys.

About the Author

C Farrar

Dr Chris Farrar graduated from Cambridge University in 1966 and was later awarded a PhD from the University’s Department of Metallurgy and Materials. He worked at both TWI, Cambridge and Robert Jenkins and Co. Ltd, Rotherham, before being appointed Technical Director at Metrode Products Ltd, where most of his ideas and research for this book began. He is now a senior partner of the Chris Farrar Partnership – Metallurgical and Welding Consultancy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant

Ratings and Reviews

