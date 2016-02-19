The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume X focuses on the structure of alkaloids.

This book discusses the occurrence of glycoalkaloids and alkamines, jerveratrum alkaloids, and erythrophleum alkaloids containing a C-4 carbomethoxy group. The mass spectra of lycopodium alkaloids, alkaloids of the Calabar bean, and benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline alkaloids with three oxygenated substituents are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the biogenesis of benzylisoquinoline alkaloids, simple indole bases, biogenesis of the picralima alkaloids, and stereochemistry of the uncarines. Other topics include plants and their contained alkaloids, lycodine and related alkaloids, and a-naphthaphenanthridine alkaloids.

This volume is suitable for chemists and specialists working in the field of alkaloid chemistry.