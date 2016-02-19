The Alkaloids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196961, 9781483221991

The Alkaloids

1st Edition

Chemistry and Physiology

Editors: R. H. F. Manske
eBook ISBN: 9781483221991
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 686
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume X focuses on the structure of alkaloids.

This book discusses the occurrence of glycoalkaloids and alkamines, jerveratrum alkaloids, and erythrophleum alkaloids containing a C-4 carbomethoxy group. The mass spectra of lycopodium alkaloids, alkaloids of the Calabar bean, and benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline alkaloids with three oxygenated substituents are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the biogenesis of benzylisoquinoline alkaloids, simple indole bases, biogenesis of the picralima alkaloids, and stereochemistry of the uncarines. Other topics include plants and their contained alkaloids, lycodine and related alkaloids, and a-naphthaphenanthridine alkaloids.

This volume is suitable for chemists and specialists working in the field of alkaloid chemistry.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1. Steroid Alkaloids: The Solanum Group

I. Introduction

II. The Occurrence of Glycoalkaloids and Alkamines

III. The Glycoalkaloids

IV. The Alkamines

V. Biochemistry and Possible Biogenetic Relationships

VI. Biological Activity

VII. Tables of Physical Constants

References

Chapter 2. Steroid Alkaloids: The Veratrum Group

I. Introduction

II. Jerveratrum Alkaloids

III. Ceveratrum Alkaloids

IV. Fritillaria Alkaloids

V. Addendum

References

Chapter 3. Erythrophleum Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Cassaine and Cassaidine

III. Coumingine and Coumingidine

IV. Erythrophleum Alkaloids Containing a C-4 Carbomethoxy Group

References

Chapter 4. The Lycopodium Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. The Alkaloids and Their Occurrence

III. Annotinine

IV. Lycopodine and Related Alkaloids

V. Lyconnotine

VI. Annotine

VII. Serratinine

VIII. Lycodine and Related Alkaloids

IX. Flabelline

X. Selagine

XI. Cernuine and Lycocernuine

XII. Synthetic Studies

XIII. Biogenesis and Biosynthesis

XIV. Mass Spectra of Lycopodium Alkaloids

References

Chapter 5. Alkaloids of the Calabar Bean

I. Physostigmine

II. Physovenine

III. Eseramine

IV. N-8-Norphysostigmine

V. Calabatine and Calabacine

VI. Eseridine

VII. Pharmacology

References

Chapter 6. The Benzylisoquinoline Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline Alkaloids with Three Oxygenated Substituents

III. Benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline Alkaloids with Four Oxygenated Substituents

IV. Benzylisoquinoline Alkaloids

V. N-Benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline Alkaloids

VI. 1 - Benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline Bases Related to the Alkaloids

VII. Corrigenda

VIII. Biogenesis of Benzylisoquinoline Alkaloids

IX. Addendum

References

Chapter 7. The Cularine Alkaloids

I. Cularine

II. Cularicine

III. Cularidine

References

Chapter 8. Papaveraceae Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence

III. Properties

IV. Structures

References

Chapter 9. α-Naphthaphenanthridine Alkaloids

I. New Sources

II. Structures

III. Syntheses

IV. Physiological Action

V. Biosynthesis

References

Chapter 10. The Simple Indole Bases

Text

References

Chapter 11. Alkaloids of Picralima nitida

I. Occurrence

II. The Mass Spectra of Akuammicine, 2,16-Dihydroakuammicine, and Tetrahydroakuammicine

III. Recent Developments in the Chemistry of ψ-Akuammigine, Picraline, Akuammiline, and Akuammicine

IV. Picraphylline

V. Biogenesis of the Picralima Alkaloids

References

Chapter 12. Alkaloids of Mitragyna and Ourouparia Species

I. Occurrence

II. Mitragynine, Speciogynine, Speciociliatine, Mitraciliatine, Hirsutine, and Paynantheine

III. Mitrajavine

IV. Mitraphylline and Rhynchophylline

V. Speciophylline, Uncarine-C, and Uncarine-D

VI. Addendum

References

Postscript: Stereochemistry of the Uncarines

Chapter 13. Alkaloids Unclassified and of Unknown Structure

I. Introduction

II. Plants and Their Contained Alkaloids

References

Chapter 14. The Taxus Alkaloids

I. Taxines-I and -II

II. Taxines A and B

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
686
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483221991

About the Editor

R. H. F. Manske

Affiliations and Expertise

Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.