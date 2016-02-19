The Alkaloids
Chemistry and Physiology
The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume X focuses on the structure of alkaloids.
This book discusses the occurrence of glycoalkaloids and alkamines, jerveratrum alkaloids, and erythrophleum alkaloids containing a C-4 carbomethoxy group. The mass spectra of lycopodium alkaloids, alkaloids of the Calabar bean, and benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline alkaloids with three oxygenated substituents are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the biogenesis of benzylisoquinoline alkaloids, simple indole bases, biogenesis of the picralima alkaloids, and stereochemistry of the uncarines. Other topics include plants and their contained alkaloids, lycodine and related alkaloids, and a-naphthaphenanthridine alkaloids.
This volume is suitable for chemists and specialists working in the field of alkaloid chemistry.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Steroid Alkaloids: The Solanum Group
I. Introduction
II. The Occurrence of Glycoalkaloids and Alkamines
III. The Glycoalkaloids
IV. The Alkamines
V. Biochemistry and Possible Biogenetic Relationships
VI. Biological Activity
VII. Tables of Physical Constants
References
Chapter 2. Steroid Alkaloids: The Veratrum Group
I. Introduction
II. Jerveratrum Alkaloids
III. Ceveratrum Alkaloids
IV. Fritillaria Alkaloids
V. Addendum
References
Chapter 3. Erythrophleum Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Cassaine and Cassaidine
III. Coumingine and Coumingidine
IV. Erythrophleum Alkaloids Containing a C-4 Carbomethoxy Group
References
Chapter 4. The Lycopodium Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. The Alkaloids and Their Occurrence
III. Annotinine
IV. Lycopodine and Related Alkaloids
V. Lyconnotine
VI. Annotine
VII. Serratinine
VIII. Lycodine and Related Alkaloids
IX. Flabelline
X. Selagine
XI. Cernuine and Lycocernuine
XII. Synthetic Studies
XIII. Biogenesis and Biosynthesis
XIV. Mass Spectra of Lycopodium Alkaloids
References
Chapter 5. Alkaloids of the Calabar Bean
I. Physostigmine
II. Physovenine
III. Eseramine
IV. N-8-Norphysostigmine
V. Calabatine and Calabacine
VI. Eseridine
VII. Pharmacology
References
Chapter 6. The Benzylisoquinoline Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline Alkaloids with Three Oxygenated Substituents
III. Benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline Alkaloids with Four Oxygenated Substituents
IV. Benzylisoquinoline Alkaloids
V. N-Benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline Alkaloids
VI. 1 - Benzyltetrahydroisoquinoline Bases Related to the Alkaloids
VII. Corrigenda
VIII. Biogenesis of Benzylisoquinoline Alkaloids
IX. Addendum
References
Chapter 7. The Cularine Alkaloids
I. Cularine
II. Cularicine
III. Cularidine
References
Chapter 8. Papaveraceae Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence
III. Properties
IV. Structures
References
Chapter 9. α-Naphthaphenanthridine Alkaloids
I. New Sources
II. Structures
III. Syntheses
IV. Physiological Action
V. Biosynthesis
References
Chapter 10. The Simple Indole Bases
Text
References
Chapter 11. Alkaloids of Picralima nitida
I. Occurrence
II. The Mass Spectra of Akuammicine, 2,16-Dihydroakuammicine, and Tetrahydroakuammicine
III. Recent Developments in the Chemistry of ψ-Akuammigine, Picraline, Akuammiline, and Akuammicine
IV. Picraphylline
V. Biogenesis of the Picralima Alkaloids
References
Chapter 12. Alkaloids of Mitragyna and Ourouparia Species
I. Occurrence
II. Mitragynine, Speciogynine, Speciociliatine, Mitraciliatine, Hirsutine, and Paynantheine
III. Mitrajavine
IV. Mitraphylline and Rhynchophylline
V. Speciophylline, Uncarine-C, and Uncarine-D
VI. Addendum
References
Postscript: Stereochemistry of the Uncarines
Chapter 13. Alkaloids Unclassified and of Unknown Structure
I. Introduction
II. Plants and Their Contained Alkaloids
References
Chapter 14. The Taxus Alkaloids
I. Taxines-I and -II
II. Taxines A and B
References
